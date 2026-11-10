Photos: New Trailer Released for THE FIN, Park Syeyoung's Dystopian Sci-Fi Sophomore Feature

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kani Releasing has released the trailer for THE FIN, Park Syeyoung's dystopian science fiction feature, ahead of the film's limited theatrical release. The film will kick off its North American rollout this month, with Park in person for screenings at Roxy Cinema New York on November 27 and November 29 and at Toronto's Revue Cinema on December 1, and a video-on-demand release will follow in January. THE FIN world premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in the Filmmakers of the Present section and had further showings at Filmfest Hamburg, Sitges Film Festival, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, and more.

The film is set in a dystopian post-war 'United Korea' where mutated mermen called Omegas are society's outcasts; exploited as cheap labor in an ecologically decimated, water-poor landscape. As one of these pariahs dies, he tasks a cohort (Goh-woo) with finding his daughter Mia (Yeon Yeji) hiding among humans, intent on her receiving his fin in a rite of passing. Meanwhile, Sujin (Kim Pureum), a young civil servant, begins doubting the state's ideology as she pursues the Omega for her own purposes.

With THE FIN, the rising director emerges with a unique eye for artful, experimental genre cinema. This vision of societal collapse unfolds as a formalist's fever dream, pushing the boundaries of digital cinema with expressionistic, richly saturated images that capture the contours of post-industrial decay in an impressive feat of worldbuilding. A potent critique of xenophobia and South Korea's reckless economic growth despite dawning ecological, economic, and geopolitical challenges, THE FIN reinvigorates South Korean independent cinema, light years ahead of its more formulaic tendencies.

Co-produced by Coproduction Office, THE FIN marks the first collaboration between director Park and Philippe Bober's company, best known for Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or winners Triangle of Sadness and The Square, as well as for championing and producing a generation of arthouse talents, including the films of Ulrich Seidl (the Paradise trilogy), Lars Von Trier (Europa), Michelangelo Frammartino (Il Buco), Roy Andersson (A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence), Jessica Hausner (Little Joe), Lou Ye (Suzhou River), and more.

The company also produced The Masked Monster, Park's 2024 short film that premiered in Locarno, and recently announced their backing of his third and fourth features: Who Stole My Cross?, which was completed this year and is expected to premiere in 2027, and Satellite of Love.

Park's feature debut The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra premiered in 2022 and earned numerous accolades, including three awards at the Bucheon Film Festival, the Best Director Award at the Seoul Independent Film Festival, and the Special Jury Mention at the Fantasia Film Festival.

US + Canada Theatrical Engagements

More updates at www.kani-releasing.com/theatrical/film/the-fin/

November 18-22 - Globe Cinema (Calgary, AB)

November 28 - Lark Theatre (Larkspur, CA)

November 27, 29 - Roxy Cinema New York (New York, NY)

December 1 - Revue Cinema (Toronto, ON)































Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone