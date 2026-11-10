My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Netflix Sets First Look at THE AGE OF INNOCENCE, Adaptation of Edith Wharton Novel
Emma Frost serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the series, which follows a choice between following one's heart and duty.
Netflix has unveiled first look images and a premiere date for THE AGE OF INNOCENCE, the new limited series adapted by Emma Frost from Edith Wharton's classic novel. The series will arrive on Netflix on February 18, 2027.
Starring Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth and Ben Radcliffe, this contemporary reimagining of Wharton's tale of forbidden love in 19th century New York is a heart-rending romance exploring freedom, duty, identity, and love in all its forms.
'The story is about the choice between following your heart or staying with duty and convention'
- Emma Frost (Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer) as told to TUDUM.com
About The Age of Innocence
Logline: Based on Edith Wharton's classic novel of forbidden love in 19th century New York, The Age Of Innocence is a passionate and heart-rending will-they/won't-they love triangle exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms. This fresh take is true to Wharton's novel but will speak to a new generation as the series traverses the ballrooms and bedrooms of these young people, asking the question what is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?
Creative Team
Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Emma Frost
Executive Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook (Chernin Entertainment) and Pavlina Hatoupis
Executive Producer and Director (101-103): Shannon Murphy
Directors: Lisa Brühlmann (104-106), Natalia Leite (107 & 108)
Cast
Series Regulars: Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth, Ben Radcliffe, Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow, Emma Shipp, John Light and Margo Martindale
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