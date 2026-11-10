Photos: Netflix Sets First Look at THE AGE OF INNOCENCE, Adaptation of Edith Wharton Novel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Netflix has unveiled first look images and a premiere date for THE AGE OF INNOCENCE, the new limited series adapted by Emma Frost from Edith Wharton's classic novel. The series will arrive on Netflix on February 18, 2027.

Starring Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth and Ben Radcliffe, this contemporary reimagining of Wharton's tale of forbidden love in 19th century New York is a heart-rending romance exploring freedom, duty, identity, and love in all its forms.

'The story is about the choice between following your heart or staying with duty and convention'

- Emma Frost (Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer) as told to TUDUM.com

About The Age of Innocence

Logline: Based on Edith Wharton's classic novel of forbidden love in 19th century New York, The Age Of Innocence is a passionate and heart-rending will-they/won't-they love triangle exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms. This fresh take is true to Wharton's novel but will speak to a new generation as the series traverses the ballrooms and bedrooms of these young people, asking the question what is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?

Creative Team

Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Emma Frost

Executive Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook (Chernin Entertainment) and Pavlina Hatoupis

Executive Producer and Director (101-103): Shannon Murphy

Directors: Lisa Brühlmann (104-106), Natalia Leite (107 & 108)

Cast

Series Regulars: Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth, Ben Radcliffe, Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow, Emma Shipp, John Light and Margo Martindale



















Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone