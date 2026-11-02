Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Naomi Ackie and Sugababes Featured in THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Clips
New episodes stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality, with the sixth episode airing on BBC AMERICA.
BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the sixth episode of The Graham Norton Show debuting on Thursday, November 5 at 11pm ET/PT. Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
This week, Graham welcomes double-Oscar winner Michael Douglas to discuss his tell-all memoir 'One Helluva Ride', award winning actress Glenn Close and Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin chat about their new film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'; British actress Naomi Ackie on her new horror thriller 'Clayface'; and musical guest Sugababes performs.
Michael Douglas Had to Clean Up His Act for Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas Thought It Was Time to Write a Memoir
Glenn Close & Michael Douglas Know How to Handle a Business Meeting
Kieran Culkin Was There for Glenn Close's Golden Globes Win
Kieran Culkin Didn't Have to Duck His Head for the Helicopters
Kieran Culkin Was on Broadway the Same Time as Sarah Snook
Additional Upcoming Episodes
Episode Seven – Thursday, November 12, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Nicola Coughlan, Tramell Tillman, and James Blunt.
Episode Eight – Thursday, November 19, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Laura Linney, Rob Brydon, and Noah Kahan.
Episode Nine – Thursday, November 26, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Lineup coming soon.
These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.
Watch full episodes: https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show
Twitter: @BBCAMERICA #GrahamNorton
Earlier coverage: THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Releases Clips with Tarantino, Farrell, Chan, DeGeneres
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