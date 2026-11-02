Photos: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Naomi Ackie and Sugababes Featured in THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Clips

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BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the sixth episode of The Graham Norton Show debuting on Thursday, November 5 at 11pm ET/PT. Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes double-Oscar winner Michael Douglas to discuss his tell-all memoir 'One Helluva Ride', award winning actress Glenn Close and Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin chat about their new film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'; British actress Naomi Ackie on her new horror thriller 'Clayface'; and musical guest Sugababes performs.

Michael Douglas Had to Clean Up His Act for Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas Thought It Was Time to Write a Memoir

Glenn Close & Michael Douglas Know How to Handle a Business Meeting

Kieran Culkin Was There for Glenn Close's Golden Globes Win

Kieran Culkin Didn't Have to Duck His Head for the Helicopters

Kieran Culkin Was on Broadway the Same Time as Sarah Snook

Additional Upcoming Episodes

Episode Seven – Thursday, November 12, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Nicola Coughlan, Tramell Tillman, and James Blunt.

Episode Eight – Thursday, November 19, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Laura Linney, Rob Brydon, and Noah Kahan.

Episode Nine – Thursday, November 26, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Lineup coming soon.

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

Watch full episodes: https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show

Twitter: @BBCAMERICA #GrahamNorton

Earlier coverage: THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Releases Clips with Tarantino, Farrell, Chan, DeGeneres











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