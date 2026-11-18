"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Michael Che, Malin Akerman, Carter Faith and Zainab Johnson to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Clips from the episode include Carter Faith discussing a Grammy nomination and her Heartland role, and Zainab Johnson performing stand-up.
Select clips from the 2,373rd episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are available below. The episode, taped on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, featured interviews with Michael Che, Malin Åkerman and Carter Faith, along with a stand-up performance from Zainab Johnson.
Monologue
Tuesday MONOLOGUE: Trump Brushes Off Nationwide Tech Outages, Hopes for Kim Jong Un Meeting on Asia Trip
Michael Che
Michael Che Defends His Cooking Skills, Talks Shot in Minnesota Comedy Special (Extended)
Malin Akerman
'I Want You to Margo Banks Me': Malin Akerman on Getting Recognized by Hunting Wives Fans (Extended)
Carter Faith
Carter Faith Reveals Her Pre-Show Huddle Ritual, Talks Grammy Nomination and Heartland (Extended)
Zainab Johnson
Zainab Johnson Performs Stand-Up: New Homeowner, Security Boots
With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to 'The Tonight Show's' YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and the making of the show.
Behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests is available at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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