Photos: Martin Short, Eugene Levy and Gilda Radner Film YOU HAD TO BE THERE Available on VOD

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Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, and other entertainment icons got their start in a 1972 Toronto production of the musical Godspell. Featuring interviews with the surviving cast members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, and more, the film recounts a pivotal moment in comedy history, in hilarious, moving, and inspiring detail. Executive produced by Judd Apatow.

How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution, Spread Love & Overalls, and Created a Community That Changed the World (in a Canadian Kind of Way) is a film by Nick Davis. It is available on VOD November 20.

Directed by: Nick Davis

Written by: Nick Davis and Jane Mendelsohn

Cast: Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Paul Shaffer, Victor Garber, Stephen Schwartz, Andrea Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Heidi Gardner, Gary Gulman, James Austin Johnson, Janeane Garofalo, Dave Thomas, Jayne Eastwood, Valda Aviks, Avril Chown, Don Scardino, Rudy Webb































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