My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Martin Short, Eugene Levy and Gilda Radner Film YOU HAD TO BE THERE Available on VOD
Judd Apatow executive produced the film, which features interviews with surviving cast members of the Toronto GODSPELL.
Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, and other entertainment icons got their start in a 1972 Toronto production of the musical Godspell. Featuring interviews with the surviving cast members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, and more, the film recounts a pivotal moment in comedy history, in hilarious, moving, and inspiring detail. Executive produced by Judd Apatow.
How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution, Spread Love & Overalls, and Created a Community That Changed the World (in a Canadian Kind of Way) is a film by Nick Davis. It is available on VOD November 20.
Directed by: Nick Davis
Written by: Nick Davis and Jane Mendelsohn
Cast: Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Paul Shaffer, Victor Garber, Stephen Schwartz, Andrea Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Heidi Gardner, Gary Gulman, James Austin Johnson, Janeane Garofalo, Dave Thomas, Jayne Eastwood, Valda Aviks, Avril Chown, Don Scardino, Rudy Webb
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