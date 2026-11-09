Photos: Mariah Carey to Headline Blenheim Palace Festival and Live at Powderham in 2027

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Blenheim Palace Festival, the open-air concert series set against the backdrop of one of Britain's most iconic palaces, has revealed Mariah Carey as the fifth headliner for 2027.

The best-selling female artist of all time, with over 200 million records sold globally, will bring her Firefly summer tour to the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Woodstock, Oxfordshire on Thursday 1 July 2027. She will be supported by R&B group Eternal.

Carey has amassed over 19 Billboard Hot 100 Number 1 Singles to date, more than any solo artist in history. Her 1994 hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has become one of the longest-charting singles of any genre, spending 65 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100. This year, Carey was honoured with the VMAs coveted Video Vanguard Award and continued her award streak by being named MusiCares Person of the Year. In 2015, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2023, she became one of the first 13 recipients of the BRIT Billion Award for surpassing one billion streams in the United Kingdom.

Most recently, Carey celebrated 25 years of her album Glitter by releasing an expanded digital deluxe version featuring 15 additional tracks, including rare and previously unreleased recordings.

Carey will be joined by R&B girl group Eternal at Blenheim Palace in 2027. Eternal was formed in 1992, when two sisters and founding members Easther and Vernie Bennett met Louise Nurding (now Redknapp) and Kelle Bryan. They released their debut album Always and Forever in 1993 and became an international success with lead single 'Stay.' Following the release of their Greatest Hits album in 1997, Easther and Vernie continued the group as a duo and shared the self-titled Eternal in 1999. The group has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Carey joins a line-up of artists set to perform at Blenheim in 2027, including Alex Warren on Sunday 27 June, Shania Twain on Tuesday 29 June and David Gray with special guest Jack Savoretti on Saturday 3 July.

Following a debut year in 2026, which saw headline performances from Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Teddy Swims and Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Blenheim Palace Festival returns in June and July 2027.

Cuffe & Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: 'We're thrilled to welcome Mariah Carey to Blenheim Palace. She's one of the greatest voices of all time, with a voice that has defined generations. Everyone knows her as the Queen of Christmas, but next summer she'll be swapping the snow for sunshine and bringing her incredible hits to one of the most stunning settings in the country. Blenheim Palace Festival 2027 is shaping up to be something really special.'

Blenheim Palace Festival brings together global stars, staging and cultural highlights, alongside bespoke hospitality and VIP experiences. The festival takes place at Blenheim Palace, renowned for its baroque architecture, rich history and gardens.

Hospitality experiences and VIP packages include The Grand Banquet: VIP Dining Experience, a fine dining experience with exclusive front-of-stage seating, and options to upgrade tickets with access to the Palace's Orangery.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Mariah Carey at Blenheim Palace Festival 2027 go on general sale from 9am on Friday 13 November 2026 via BlenheimPalaceFestival.com and Ticketmaster.

Artist / O2 pre-sale: 9am, Wednesday 11 November 2026

Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, Ticketmaster pre-sale: 9am, Thursday 12 November 2026

General sale: 9am, Friday 13 November 2026

Blenheim Palace Festival is the result of a partnership between live music promoters Cuffe & Taylor, a Live Nation company, and events producers MARI Arts & Entertainment.

For more information, hospitality and VIP options, and tickets, visit www.blenheimpalacefestival.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Blenheim Palace Festival Line-Up

Sun, 27 June: Alex Warren

Tue, 29 June: Shania Twain

Thurs, 1 July: Mariah Carey with support from Eternal

Sat, 3 July: David Gray with special guest Jack Savoretti

Location

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire OX20 1UL

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About Blenheim Palace

Home to the Dukes of Marlborough since 1705, UNESCO World Heritage Site Blenheim Palace is set in over 2,000 acres of 'Capability' Brown landscaped parkland and is the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. With over 300 years of history to share and one of the most important and extensive collections in Europe, Blenheim Palace offers a wealth of sporting and cultural events, themed exhibitions and tours all year around.

About Cuffe & Taylor

Cuffe & Taylor is one of the UK's top live music, theatre and event promoters. Established for more than 10 years and part of the Live Nation family, they present tours, festivals and shows across the UK filling football stadiums, arenas, theatres and major historical sites. In 2023 they were recipients of an Olivier Award, for Best Family Show, for their original production of 'Hey Duggee - The Live Theatre Show'.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is a live entertainment company comprised of Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About MARI

MARI is a global events and experiences company with a portfolio of live properties spanning sport, art, lifestyle, and entertainment. These include the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open presented by Itaú, Frieze, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, TodayTix Group, and Barrett-Jackson.

































































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