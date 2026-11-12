My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Margherita Vicario's Directorial Debut GLORIA! Arrives on VOD and Digital Platforms
The film stars Galatéa Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba and Veronica Lucchesi, and was screened at the Berlin Film Festival in 2024.
Margherita Vicario's directorial debut GLORIA! premieres via VOD and leading digital platforms on November 27, 2026. Set in 1800s Venice, the film follows a servant girl called 'the Mute' who finds her voice at the pianoforte.
Synopsis
Venice, 1800. Inside the dilapidated walls of the Sant'Ignazio Institute, a once-proud music school for young women, Teresa, a servant girl known only as 'the Mute,' moves silently through her daily chores. The students at the school are preparing for a visit from the newly crowned Pope, and the aging Chapel Master scrambles to finish a composition worthy of performing for the occasion. In the chaos of these preparations, Teresa discovers a strange and beautiful invention in the school storeroom – a pianoforte. With a near supernatural ear for harmony, the servant and a quartet of talented singers use the radical new instrument to compose a piece the Pope – and the world – never saw coming.
Gloria! is the directorial debut of Italian actress and singer-songwriter Margherita Vicario. Made with a modern flare and clever musical anachronism, Vicario turns the historical drama on its head and pays joyous tribute to the imagination and brilliance of countless female composers throughout history whose work was quietly shelved and forgotten.
Select Festivals / Awards
Berlin Film Festival (2024) | Nominee, Best Film, Best First Feature Award
Gijon International Film Festival (2024) | Nominee, Best Film
Italian Golden Globes (2024) | Winner, Best First Feature, Best Original Score
David di Donatello Awards (2025) | Winner, Best New Director, Best Music & Best Song; Nominee, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Casting
Film Details
GLORIA! (2024)
Directed by: Margherita Vicario
Written by: Anita Rivaroli, Margherita Vicario
Cast: Galatéa Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba, Veronica Lucchesi, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Sara Mafodda, Paolo Rossi
Produced by: Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco, Valeria Jamonte, Manuela Melissano
Cinematography by: Gianluca Palma
Genre: Historical Drama
RT: 106 minutes
Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
Sound: 2.0 Stereo & 5.1 Surround
Language: Italian with English Subtitles
FOLLOW FILM MOVEMENT
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode