Photos: Margherita Vicario's Directorial Debut GLORIA! Arrives on VOD and Digital Platforms

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Margherita Vicario's directorial debut GLORIA! premieres via VOD and leading digital platforms on November 27, 2026. Set in 1800s Venice, the film follows a servant girl called 'the Mute' who finds her voice at the pianoforte.

Synopsis

Venice, 1800. Inside the dilapidated walls of the Sant'Ignazio Institute, a once-proud music school for young women, Teresa, a servant girl known only as 'the Mute,' moves silently through her daily chores. The students at the school are preparing for a visit from the newly crowned Pope, and the aging Chapel Master scrambles to finish a composition worthy of performing for the occasion. In the chaos of these preparations, Teresa discovers a strange and beautiful invention in the school storeroom – a pianoforte. With a near supernatural ear for harmony, the servant and a quartet of talented singers use the radical new instrument to compose a piece the Pope – and the world – never saw coming.

Gloria! is the directorial debut of Italian actress and singer-songwriter Margherita Vicario. Made with a modern flare and clever musical anachronism, Vicario turns the historical drama on its head and pays joyous tribute to the imagination and brilliance of countless female composers throughout history whose work was quietly shelved and forgotten.

Select Festivals / Awards

Berlin Film Festival (2024) | Nominee, Best Film, Best First Feature Award

Gijon International Film Festival (2024) | Nominee, Best Film

Italian Golden Globes (2024) | Winner, Best First Feature, Best Original Score

David di Donatello Awards (2025) | Winner, Best New Director, Best Music & Best Song; Nominee, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Casting

Film Details

GLORIA! (2024)

Directed by: Margherita Vicario

Written by: Anita Rivaroli, Margherita Vicario

Cast: Galatéa Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba, Veronica Lucchesi, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Sara Mafodda, Paolo Rossi

Produced by: Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco, Valeria Jamonte, Manuela Melissano

Cinematography by: Gianluca Palma

Genre: Historical Drama

RT: 106 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Sound: 2.0 Stereo & 5.1 Surround

Language: Italian with English Subtitles













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