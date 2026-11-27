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Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), in collaboration with Nippon TV and Improbable, announced today that the multi-award winning stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO has welcomed over one million audience members across its three runs. The production premiered at the Barbican Theatre in October 2022, returned the following year due to unprecedented demand before transferring to the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre in March 2025. There, the production was extended three times, and must now end on 3 January 2027. The millionth customer, Katy Mason and her husband from South East London, were treated to Red Coat hospitality by LW Theatres and a special meet and greet with Victoria Chen, Helen Chong and Richard P. Peralta after the performance to celebrate.

Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) from Hayao Miyazaki's celebrated 1988 animated feature film, the production is directed by Improbable Co-Founder, Phelim McDermott. The cast includes Victoria Chen in the role of Mei, Helen Chong as Mei's older sister Satsuki, Dai Tabuchi as Tatsuo, Jacqueline Tate as Granny, and Ai Ninomiya as Kaze No Koe/Singer.

The show's unique Kazego Puppetry Ensemble is made up of Karen Barredo, Melisa Camba, Rachel Clare Chan, Jeffrey Chekai, Chui Yen, Phyllis Ho (Yasuko), Victor Itang, Gabriel S. Janoras, Natsumi Kuroda (Tsukiko), Eero Chen Liu (Principal Puppeteer), Kumiko Mendl (Nurse Emiko), Yui Minari, Michelle Miners, Steven Nguyen (Kanta), Richard P. Peralta, Gun Suen (Principal Puppeteer/Puppetry Captain), Sango Tajima (Miss Hara/Principal Puppeteer), Bai Zhijin and Jamie Zubairi (Hiroshi). The swings include Ronnie Lee, Wenhsin Lee, Amber Lin, Sera Maehara and Si Rawlinson (Movement Captain).

MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO features production design by Tom Pye, puppetry design and direction by Basil Twist, costume design by Kimie Nakano, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and movement by You-Ri Yamanaka. The production features music from Joe Hisaishi's iconic score in a new orchestration by Will Stuart, performed live with sound design by Tony Gayle. Video design is by Finn Ross and Andrea Scott, the Dramaturg is Pippa Hill, Casting Director is Hannah Miller CDG and Sound Effects & Soundscape Designer is Nicola T Chang.

Artwork for the stage adaptation of MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO includes a hand drawn title by Toshio Suzuki, Producer for Studio Ghibli, who was involved in the planning and production of the original animated film.

Satsuki and Mei's mother has taken ill. In order to be closer to her while she recovers in a rural convalescent hospital, their father moves the two sisters from their home in a city to the countryside. And though the countryside is beautiful and the people friendly, it's hard not to be scared when the wind rustles the trees at night. As the sisters explore their new surroundings, young Mei encounters magical creatures and the ancient protector of the forest she calls 'Totoro' – and they are to be the girls' neighbours.

Although Satsuki doesn't believe her little sister at first, they are soon both swept up in exciting adventures with their new neighbours – transported to a long-forgotten realm of spirits, sprites, and natural wonder.

BroadwayWorld has previously reported on the production's new closing date.

Listing Information

MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

Gillian Lynne Theatre

166 Drury Lane, London, WC2B 5PW

Booking details: totoroshow.com

020 7087 7750

Bluesky / TikTok: @totoro_show

Instagram / Facebook: @totoroshow / TotoroShow

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@TotoroShow

Performance Schedule at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Now playing – 3 January 2027

Tuesday - Saturday, 7pm performances

Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 2pm performances

Christmas

Tuesday 22 December: 2pm and 7pm

Wednesday 23 December: 2pm and 7pm

Thursday 24 December: 2pm

Friday 25 December: N/A

Saturday 26 December: N/A

Sunday 27 December: 1pm and 6pm

Tuesday 29 December: 2pm and 7pm

Wednesday 30 December: 7pm

Thursday 31 December: 2pm

Friday 1 January: 5pm

Saturday 2 January: 2pm and 7pm

Sunday 3 January: 2pm

Assisted Performances

Audio Described Performance: Saturday 5 December 2026, 2pm

Captioned Performance: Sunday 6 December 2026, 2pm

About the Companies

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is a leading global theatre company that sparks local, national and international conversations that build connections, create opportunities and bring joy. The RSC performs on three stages in its home in Stratford-upon-Avon, in London and in communities and schools across the country and around the world. The company's Creative Learning and Engagement programmes reach over half a million young people each year. rsc.org.uk

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by animated film directors Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, and has produced twenty-five feature-length films. Spirited Away was awarded the Golden Bear as the Best Feature Film at the 52nd Berlin International Film Festival and won the 75th Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The studio's latest film, The Boy and the Heron (2023) was awarded the Golden Globe Award, the BAFTA Film Award and the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2024.

Nippon TV is Japan's leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse with a rich legacy of original storytelling and an expanding global footprint. Since October 2023, Nippon TV has owned Studio Ghibli as a subsidiary.

Improbable is led by Artistic Directors Phelim McDermott, Lee Simpson and Matilda Leyser. At the heart of their artistic practice is improvisation, and the company has been making theatre for 30 years. Alongside MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO, recent work has included The Hours at the Metropolitan Opera; Perfect Show for Rachel, created by Zoo Co at Barbican and UK Tour (winner Off West End Award, Access); An Improbable Musical at Royal & Derngate, Northampton; and Tao Of Glass, with Factory International, which will run at Soho Place in London's West End in Summer 2026. Improbable was awarded Producer of the Year at The Stage Awards in 2023.

LW Theatres owns and operates six of the most prestigious theatres in the world, including the London Palladium and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Wholly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, one in three of all visits to a London musical is at an LW Theatres venue. The portfolio also includes His Majesty's Theatre, the Cambridge Theatre, the Gillian Lynne Theatre, and the Adelphi Theatre (co-owned with Nederlander International Limited).

Notes to Editors

The RSC is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

The work of the RSC is supported by the Culture Recovery Fund.

The RSC is generously supported by RSC America.

The RSC Acting Companies are generously supported by The Gatsby Charitable Foundation.

New work at the RSC is generously supported by Hawthornden Foundation and The Drue and H.J. Heinz II Charitable Trust.

















































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