Photos: Lauren Holly Stars in WHAT IF, with Casting Set and AFM World Market Premiere Ahead

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Penguin Pictures has greenlit WHAT IF, locking in its principal cast and key creatives as cameras began to roll in October. The offbeat family drama features a cast that includes Lauren Holly (Dumb and Dumber, Family Law), Leanne Melissa Bishop (The Weight of Perfection, Regression), Hugh Thompson (I Will Find You, Reacher, Chapelwaite), Reid Price (From, The Sinner, Sullivan's Crossing), Shaun Majumder (From, The Miniature Wife, Detroit 1-8-7), Shelby Fenner (The Mentalist, Lie to Me, Without a Trace) and Lotsy, the rock-forward musical alter ego of Canadian singer, songwriter, and recording artist Sarah Jayne Riley. Principal photography began earlier this month in Halifax, Nova Scotia. WHAT IF makes its world market premiere at AFM next week and has just wrapped principal photography.

Lon Haber & Co will be presenting the film along with first look footage to buyers from across the globe for the very first time.

WHAT IF is directed by TIFF veteran and TIFF Talent Lab alum Lindsay MacKay (The Swearing Jar, Wet Bum - both of which premiered at TIFF), written by Leanne Melissa Bishop (Cleopatra's Needle, In Search Of), and produced by Michael P. Mason (A Bug and a Bag of Weed, Burgeon and Fade, Is You Is?), Leanne Melissa Bishop, and Rich MacQueen (Jeffrey's Turn, Roaming). Executive producers include Kyle Bornais (The Swearing Jar, From the Vine) of Farpoint Films, Peter Wetherell, Hank White, and J.C. Davidson.

About the Film

What If you always felt stuck in your life, like something didn't make sense?

What If your whole life you were fighting to fit into the confines of your family?

What If you were born into the wrong family... and what is family anyway?

This dynamic character driven story follows Marley and Devan, two old high school friends, as they try to figure out how to live their authentic lives.

'As both a writer and an actor, I wanted to tell a story that feels honest and relatable, while still being a film people can simply enjoy. What If is ultimately about finding acceptance, a story with characters who feel real, flawed, and unapologetically themselves—and remind us that sometimes it takes courage to truly be yourself.' Said Bishop.

What If is a quirky family drama about a woman (Marley) who struggles with a mid-life crisis as she leaves her long-term fiancé at the altar. Trying to pick up the pieces, Marley discovers a dark secret – she is a by-product of a hospital birth mix-up, she grew up in the wrong family. To her, everything suddenly makes sense. Has her whole life been a lie? And who are her parents really? Do they know about the mix-up? Did they hide it? Or did the hospital just totally f up?

Although her family means well, their conservative, orderly life simply doesn't 'fit' Marley. Her new mission becomes finding her real family, and on the way, she reconnects with Devan, who has been struggling with his own identity, and has come home to come out to the people he's closest with that he's bisexual. Marley's quest becomes a welcomed distraction from his own personal journey.

'This is an independent film built from the ground up through the belief and determination of the people making it. Leanne Bishop, Michael Mason and I have carried this story for a long time, and getting to the point where we can finally bring it to life is incredibly rewarding. We've gathered a group of incredible artists and collaborators to help us bring this film to life, and I'm very excited to make something intimate, funny, messy and deeply human.' Said MacKay.

'We are very thrilled to be moving forward into production with this film that is so special to all of us. What If is a story that we think will resonate universally with people. It's relevant, especially in these divided times. Everyone is looking for a sense of community, trying to live authentic lives. What If taps into that universal desire for belonging, exploring identity, home, and the choices that shape who we become,' said Mason. 'There have been some changes along the way, but we are extremely excited with the cast and crew that have come on board to help us realize this touching family drama, and bring Leanne's beautiful script to life,' he continued.

From Fan Favourites to Hollywood Icons: Meet the Cast of What If

Lauren Holly is one of Hollywood's most well-respected actors, possessing lasting star power and a versatile range with roles in some of film and television's most memorable projects. Holly can be seen in The Roku Channel's recent feature Broad Trip, starring alongside Sophia Bush. Other recent credits include Netflix's holiday hit Hot Frosty, the starring role in the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things, and series regular roles in Family Law for Global and The CW, as well as Season 2 of The Lake for Amazon. Holly also appeared in season 3 of NETFLIX's Designated Survivor, opposite Anthony Edwards and Kiefer Sutherland.

Perhaps most widely known for her three seasons as 'Director Jenny Shepard' in the acclaimed procedural series 'NCIS', Holly has also starred in many other series: she portrayed 'Dr. Betty Rogers' on CTV/ABC's hit crime drama series 'Motive,' appeared in the NBC miniseries 'Jackie, Ethel, and Joan: Women of Camelot' alongside Jill Hennessy and Leslie Stefanson, and starred as plastic surgeon 'Jeremy Hanlon' on David E. Kelley's Emmy Award-nominated drama, 'Chicago Hope,' which marked her second project with Kelley following their successful collaboration on the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning series, 'Picket Fences.'

Holly's breakthrough motion picture performance came with the box-office smash DUMB AND DUMBER with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. She then received glowing reviews for her performance in the Edward Burns drama, NO LOOKING BACK. Her numerous film credits over her illustrious career include Oliver Stone's ANY GIVEN SUNDAY with Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, and Jamie Fox; Sydney Pollack's SABRINA, starring Harrison Ford; a starring role in DRAGON: THE BRUCE LEE STORY; the action-drama TURBULENCE, co-starring Ray Liotta; BEAUTIFUL GIRLS, alongside Timothy Hutton and Matt Dillon; THE LAST PRODUCER, starring and directed by Burt Reynolds; and FIELD OF LOST SHOES with Jason Isaacs and David Arquette. Holly was also seen in KING OF TEXAS, an adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear, playing opposite Academy Award-winner Marcia Gay Harden, and renowned actor Patrick Stewart.

Holly was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania and grew up in upstate New York. The oldest of 3, her parents were both college professors, which made for an affluent academic upbringing for her and her brothers. She attended Sarah Lawrence College where she earned her undergraduate degree in English studies. Holly credits her passion for acting to her great grandmother who instilled a love of the arts, herself performing in musical theatre productions in Liverpool and London.

In addition to acting, Lauren has displayed her passion and talent in her other pursuits, having had her own fashion line with LE CHÂTEAU called 'Lauren's Closet' and an exclusive holiday home collection which was aptly named 'HOLLYDAY COLLECTION.' She currently resides in Toronto. When she isn't busy on set in Vancouver, Holly enjoys spending time raising her 3 boys at their home in Toronto. She is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency, The Characters Talent Agency, and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Leanne Melissa Bishop is an award-winning actress, Dual Citizen and a CPA from Nova Scotia, Canada. Leanne trained at the renowned Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City. She has written, produced, and starred in numerous award-winning films including The Weight of Perfection, Tell Me Something, In Search Of, and the Candice & Peter trio of shorts. Leanne is currently developing the supernatural thriller Cleopatra's Needle which placed in the top 10% of the Nicholl Fellowship and was a quarter finalist in the prestigious Austin Film Festival. She is also developing the inspirational sports drama Strength and the comedy TV series Possum with showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell. She is repped by Webster Talent Management, Sky Talent Group, and Beachwood Talent Management.

Hugh Thompson's acting work has garnered multiple award wins and nominations over his prolific career. Thompson is a veteran of the industry with over 60 film and television credits to his name. A few recent Television credits include a major Recurring Guest role Lenny Burroughs in the Netflix smash hit limited series 'I Will Find You', also a major Recurring Guest Star Officer Baker on the Amazon hit series 'Reacher', as well as Fractional Series Regular George Dennison on the Stephen King series 'Chapelwaite' for Epix, starring Adrien Brody. He is repped by The Artist Representation Co. Inc.

Reid Price is an actor with an education in Fine Arts and roots in stand-up comedy. In due time he found his place in front of the camera as a TV host, then as an actor, landing roles in both comedic and dramatic films.

Look for him on TV in SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (The CW, CTV, Netflix), FROM (MGM+, Paramount+), THE SINNER (NBC Universal, Netflix), and TRAILER PARK BOYS (Swearnet), as well as feature film Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor (Picture Plant, Crave), where he won his first ACTRA Maritimes Award for Outstanding Performance. Off set, Price is often playing hockey, nurturing his love of chess, or working in video game development as a Creative Director, 3D Artist, Writer and Sound Designer, with multiple titles released for Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. He is repped by Scott Merritt, Merritt Artist Management.

Shaun Majumder is a celebrated actor, comedian, writer, and producer, renowned for his versatility across both comedy and drama. Currently starring as 'Gary' in the upcoming Peacock series 'The Miniature Wife' starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen. Shaun's ability to seamlessly navigate complex characters is further showcased in his role as 'Father Khatri' in MGMt's hit horror series FROM, and 'Dr. Voor' on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Known for his comedic prowess in series such as The Farrelly Brothers' Unhitched and Cedric the Entertainer Presents, he's equally acclaimed for dramatic roles in ABC's Detroit 1-8-7, NBC's The Firm, and Fox's 24.

His unforgettable seventeen-season run on CBC's This Hour Has 22 Minutes cemented his reputation as a household name in Canadian entertainment.

Shaun currently lives in Halifax Nova Scotia with his wife Shelby and two beautiful daughters Mattis and Eslyn. He is repped by Rich Caplan at Noble, Caplan, Abrams and managed by Jim Hess at Hess Entertainment.

Shelby Fenner is a Michigan-born actor, who now makes her home in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Her first professional acting credit was on the long-running USA Network series Pacific Blue, and since that time she has amassed an impressive resume of guest starring roles in Charmed (the CW), CSI: Miami (CBS), The Mentalist (CBS) and Lie to Me (Fox). After a short break from acting, to raise two incredible children, Shelby is excited to be heading back to work on two new series; The Unbeaten Path (BellFibe) and I Can Explain (BellFibe), and the upcoming feature film What If. Shelby is repped by Grand Wave Entertainment in Canada.

Lotsy is more than an artist. It's an entire world. An open invite where expectations stay at the door, community is key, and you'll leave feeling lighter than from which you came. Finding your Lotsy isn't about becoming someone else; it's about remembering who you are.

Welcome to Lotsyland.

A place where pop and punk rock collide, Lotsy delivers a high energy live show built on loud guitars, massive hooks, fearless songwriting, and infectious dance-floor joy. Equal parts celebration and release, chaos and vulnerability. Impossible to fake.

All of which begs the question: Have you seen Lotsy? She is repped by Dan Hand Management and the GVO Group Inc.

The Award-Winning Filmmaking Team and TIFF Veterans

The filmmaking team behind What If is made up of some of the most talented, successful and prolific award-winning Canadian filmmakers whose projects have been making a significantly positive impact on audiences and box offices around the world for over a decade.

Joining the original team of Director Lindsay MacKay, Writer/Producer Leanne Melissa Bishop, Producer Michael P. Mason, Executive Producers Kyle Bornais and Peter Wetherell, are Producer Richard MacQueen, Executive Producers Hank White and J.C. Davidson Director of Photography Jeff Wheaton and Production Designer Michael Pierson.

Lindsay MacKay is a Writer/Director, whose debut feature Wet Bum premiered at TIFF in 2014. The Swearing Jar, McKay's sophomore feature, starring Adelaide Clemens, Kathleen Turner, Patrick J Adams and Douglas Smith made its premiere at TIFF 2022. She's directed 2 seasons of the award-winning series Ghost BFF and the first season of Running with Violet. Lindsay is a graduate of the York University Film program and went on to get her Masters in Directing from the AFI Conservatory.

Michael Mason is a graduate of Norman Jewison's Canadian Film Centre, and his passion for filmmaking has taken him across the US and Canada. Michael produced and edited the comedy feature A Bug and a Bag of Weed, as well as numerous short films including, the multi-award-winning CFC short Burgeon And Fade starring Sarah Gadon, which premiered at TIFF. As an Editor, Michael has edited numerous award-winning feature films that have screened in festivals around the world, including Sundance, TIFF, Sitges, and Karlovy Vary.

Richard MacQueen is an Acadian producer and director from Halifax, Nova Scotia with an international slate spanning feature film, documentary, and television.

He is currently producing WHAT IF, directed by Lindsay MacKay and starring Lauren Holly, and produced the 2026 feature JEFFREY'S TURN, directed by Glen Gould and starring Gould and Grace Dove. His first feature as producer, ROAMING, won Best Feature at the Toronto Independent Film Festival and secured distribution across Bell On Demand, Apple TV, The Movie Network, Hollywood Suite, and digital platforms in more than 60 countries.

Kyle Bornais is a Canadian Screen Awards-nominated producer whose producing credits include: The Swearing Jar (Patrick J. Adams and Kathleen Turner), From The Vine (Joe Pantoliano), Room For Rent, Sorry For Your Loss and Aberdeen (TIFF 2024).

Peter Wetherell's career has included every facet of the international film development, financing, production and distribution process. He spent eleven years within the fast-developing international film sales and distribution arena, quickly rising to the position of President of International Distribution by 1989. In 1996 he then established his own company, Magus Entertainment, Inc., in order to both Executive Produce feature films and to provide senior advisory and consulting services to the US and international film & TV community. Peter has since represented a variety of film financing bank institutions, private equity investors, film funds, foreign exchange companies, film production companies, international sales companies, foreign distributors, international studio facilities, international government film commissions and major international film festivals and markets.

Hank White is an industry veteran with over fifty years' experience as an Actor, Producer, Writer, and Director of Mi'kmaq/Acadian descent. His lineage comes through both his Mother's bloodline, and his Father's Mother's bloodline. Hank has been with Zone 12 Native Council of Nova Scotia for over 30 years. Hank created the Indigenous Shadow Program to provide a chance for the Indigenous community to obtain experience. Hank has produced numerous films, including the upcoming JEFFREY'S TURN directed by Glen Gould, the gritty multi award-winning CHARLIE ZONE, and the award-winning 8:37 REBIRTH, which he also co-wrote.

J.C. Davidson is a Toronto based Filmmaker and financier. With more than 30 years of experience, he has funded many successful films, including HBO's 'Backspot'.

Jeff Wheaton is a Canadian cinematographer. He has been an integral part of the independent East Coast film community, contributing to the works of Jason Eisner (Hobo with a Shotgun, V/H/S/2), Cory Bowles (Black Cop), Heather Young (Murmur), Sol Nagler (Gravity and Grace), and Seth Smith (Permanent Damage). He is an award-winning cinematographer and his short films have screened internationally.

Michael Pierson is a Nova Scotia based production designer known for crafting visual worlds that seamlessly blend storytelling with striking aesthetics. With more than 30 credits across film and television, his production design work includes films such as Sk+te'kmujue'katik/At The Place of Ghosts (2026), There, There (2024), The Queen of My Dreams (2023), Kids vs. Aliens (2022), Queens of the Qing Dynasty (2022), Wildhood (2021), and Stage Mother (2020), as well as numerous short films and emerging projects. Michael has collaborated with a range of Canadian filmmakers, including Ashley McKenzie, Jason Eisener, and Fawzia Mirza, reflecting a strong connection to auteur-driven and regionally produced cinema. He has developed a reputation for crafting grounded, character-driven Visual Environments that support both independent storytelling and genre filmmaking.

'I'm excited to join the team of What If as a producer, helping bring Lindsay's film to life and continuing to produce great stories in beautiful Nova Scotia, Canada.' Said MacQueen.

About Penguin Pictures

Penguin Pictures was formed in 2018 by partners Leanne Melissa Bishop and Michael P. Mason, with the mandate of producing life-changing film and television with diverse, distinctive, under-represented creatives and talent. Penguin Pictures believes in the ability to make positive change in people's lives through art. Notable credits include The Weight of Perfection, In Search Of, Tell Me Something, Reservations for Three?, Candice & Peter's Smokin' Hot Date, and Is You Is?.

About Farpoint Films

Farpoint Films is an award-winning film, television and digital media production company based in Toronto, Ontario, and Winnipeg, Manitoba. They utilize in-house production and post-production facilities to hand-craft inspiring and creative storytelling.



























Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone