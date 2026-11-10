Photos: Larenz Tate, Brandee Evans and Gail Bean Join American Black Film Festival Pop Up in Houston

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The American Black Film Festival Pop Up's second annual tour made its Houston debut, bringing some of the best programming from the flagship festival to H-Town.

The ABFF Houston Pop Up began on Saturday, November 7 with a screening of The Rise: The New MoneyBall, presented by Ally Financial. The day continued with an early access screening of the highly anticipated season 3 premiere of STARZ's P-Valley, followed by a talkback with stars Brandee Evans and Gail Bean. A fan-favorite staple of the flagship festival, audiences capped off the first day with an encore of the 2026 HBO Short Film Showcase followed by an in-depth conversation with filmmaker Modupe Thompson and Grace Amaku.

The second and final day of the ABFF Houston Pop Up, Sunday, November 8, began with a screening of Three Colors: Pan-African, ABFF 2026 Grand Jury Prize winner for Best Narrative Feature, followed by a talkback with co-directors Elijah Davis and Tyler Holmes. The day continued with Making Movies Happen: Film Incentives in Texas and Houston, presented by Houston First, which brought together industry leaders to discuss how state and local incentives can work together to make Texas, and Houston in particular, a competitive and production-friendly destination for feature films and other moving-image projects. Up next was Icons, Idols + Influencers with Larenz Tate, where the acclaimed actor and producer reflected on his remarkable career, creative journey, and enduring impact on film and television. The packed weekend came to a close with a screening of Funny Feelings, followed by a talkback with producer Josh Ferrell.

About the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is the premier annual event dedicated to discovering emerging talent and shaping the future of film and television. Founded in 1997 by Jeff Friday, ABFF is one of the entertainment industry's leading gatherings, annually bringing together thousands of filmmakers, artists, executives, brands, and audiences to celebrate storytelling, creativity, and innovation. Through film screenings, premieres, conversations, networking, and cultural experiences, ABFF has become a destination where entertainment, culture, and commerce intersect, fostering meaningful connections and business opportunities while inspiring the next generation of storytellers.

About NICE CROWD

NICE CROWD is a pioneering live events company operating at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and tourism. Founded by Nicole and Jeff Friday, the company produces high-impact festivals, awards shows, and destination experiences in major U.S. cities and global markets. Guided by The Power of Gathering, NICE CROWD believes that when people come together, creativity flourishes, new voices are amplified, and meaningful connections are made. The company's mission is to harness that energy to drive cultural relevance and deliver measurable economic impact for its partners. With expertise in event production, audience engagement, and strategic partnerships, NICE CROWD showcases groundbreaking artists and innovators creating experiences that resonate with audiences while enabling brands and media to shape a more connected, creative world. www.nicecrowd.com

More information about the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Pop Up Tour is available at https://www.abffpopup.com/.

Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram / Nice Crowd



Larenz Tate

L to R: Gail Bean, Brandee Evans

L to R: Jeff Friday, Nicole Friday, Larenz Tate



























Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram / Nice Crowd

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