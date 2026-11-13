Photos: Lakeshore Records Announces Digital Release of LA BOLA NEGRA Soundtrack With Raül Refree Score

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Lakeshore Records announced the digital release today of La Bola Negra—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition), an expanded edition of the soundtrack featuring the original score by Barcelona-born composer and producer Raül Refree as well as two performances of the traditional 1927 Spanish pasadoble 'Soldadito Español' performed by Madrid-based global pop phenomenon Judeline. The album also includes the original song 'La Nieve' by multi-platinum recording artist Guitarricadelafuente (and co-written by Raül Refree), who makes his debut film performance in La Bola Negra. Additional original songs appearing in the film featuring performances by Penélope Cruz and Maria Terremoto are also included on the album.

The film by directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (popularly known as 'Los Javis') is now in theaters, and tickets in the U.S. are available now. The album is available digitally today, November 13, and the film is billed as the winner of 17 audience awards.

La Bola Negra is a bold tapestry spanning nearly a century of Spanish history. The film tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain, and love in this celebrated film from Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

The deluxe edition follows the release of a six-track EP, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld: Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Soundtrack EP Out Now From Lakeshore.

Track List

Se han equivocado

Soldito Español (La orgia dorada) (featuring Judeline)

El rio

Soldadito Español (la orgia dorada) (créditos) (featuring Judeline)

Las Tres

Las Cinco

Votación

Sonata del carazòn sordo

Polca de los desamparados

Que se disculpen

Enermeria

Seguiriya de los valientes (featuring Maria Terremoto)

Calle Santos

¡Que escapa!

Tren e incendio

Las tardes del Ritz (featuring Penélope Cruz)

Los zapatos

Bataliòn de modistillas (featuring Penélope Cruz)

Fuegos y bengalas

Mis padres se llaman Lucio y María

El Pueblo quire sangre

En España empieza amanecer

Minuet del lianto

La nieve (Guitarricadelafuente)

Mira que nos acehan

Mia que nos acechan (piano solo)

La leyenda del tiempo

About Raül Refree

Raül Refree is a Barcelona-born composer, musician and producer whose work moves between cinema, contemporary music, song and experimentation. Over three decades, he has developed a distinctive musical language shaped by curiosity, deep listening and a constant desire to explore beyond genres and conventions.

His work for film, television and theatre includes La Mesías, Entre dos aguas, Un año, una noche and Muyeres. His scores have earned him two Gaudí Awards for Best Original Music, for Entre dos aguas and Un año, una noche, as well as the Spanish Academy of Music Award for Best Soundtrack Album for La Mesías. His score for Muyeres was also awarded Best Music at Cinespaña.

His most recent film score is La bola negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, which premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where the filmmakers received the Best Director Award.

Alongside his work for the screen, Raül Refree has built a singular career collaborating with artists including Rosalía, Lee Ranaldo, C. Tangana, Guitarricadelafuente, Niño de Elche and Ricky Martin. His approach to composition begins with listening and intuition rather than a fixed method: exploring, stripping away, allowing space, and finding what each story needs.

Raül Refree represents a singular voice in contemporary composition—rigorous, intuitive and always open to the unexpected.

About Judeline

Judeline is an artist originally from the small town of Caños de Meca, in Andalusia, Spain, who fuses pop, electronic music and traditional influences in one sound deeply rooted in her local heritage, but with a global appeal without borders. Her debut album, Bodhiria (Interscope, 2024), was produced by Tuiste and Mayo, with the participation of collaborators such as rusowsky, Drummie, Ralphie Choo and Rob Bezel. The project received praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Fader, Billboard, The New York Times, NPR, Variety and Remezcla, and it accumulated more than 80 million views on platforms. In addition, it earned nominations for the 2025 Latin GRAMMYs in the categories of Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Engineering for an Album, while 'JOROPO' was nominated for Best Alternative Song.

After accompanying J Balvin on a European tour of arenas in 2024, Judeline kicked off her Bodhiria tour in early 2025, selling out the tickets of more than 15 concerts in Spain. Her live performances reached international audiences in festivals such as Coachella in the United States, Primavera Sound Barcelona in Spain, We Love Green in France and Dour Festival in Belgium. In February 2026, she headlined her first major concerts in arenas, at the Movistar Arena in Madrid and the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.

In 2025 she released VERANO SAUDADE, a five-song EP that explores nostalgia, the passage of time, and the desire to cling to youth. The project brought together international collaborators of different genres: bossa nova with Dellafuente, funk carioca with MC Morena, bachata with Amaia, afrobeat with Pa Salieu and sounds of club with Sega Bodega. With lyrics in French, Portuguese, English and Spanish, the EP expanded her sound universe and reaffirmed her experimental approach and her international status.

In 2026, Judeline continued to consolidate her international presence with 'Pequeñita' and 'Besito,' in addition to a series of summer festival performances throughout Spain. She participated in 'BbY WOW,' one of the fan-favorite hits from the latest album by KAROL G, with which she made her first entry on a Billboard chart, and contributed as a songwriter to four songs from the project. She then launched 'La Falda,' her first release after 'BbY WOW.'

Currently, Judeline is working on her next studio album while continuing to explore new creative territories and developing her distinctive sound.

About Guitarricadelafuente

Multi-platinum recording artist and Latin GRAMMY nominee Guitarricadelafuente (@guitarricadelafuente) makes his acting debut in the film in a role written and tailored specifically for him by Calvo and Ambrossi.

2026 has been a banner year for Guitarricadelafuente. NPR published his 'Tiny Desk Concert' in January, saying that his 'melodies are seismic. Etched together with electronic beats, ethereal guitar, symphonic accents and sometimes zanfona.' In February, Guitarrica launched his first U.S. tour with sold out dates across the country. From there, he performed at major Latin America festivals such as Lollapalooza Argentina and Tecate Pa'l Norte as well as European festivals such as Primavera Sound and Montreux Jazz.

With his recent album 'Spanish Leather,' Guitarricadelafuente not only solidifies the style that established him as one of the most compelling voices of his generation—it pushes it forward. While rooted in the raw, earthy textures of Spanish and Latin American folk that shaped his debut, Guitarrica evolves further on his sophomore album 'Spanish Leather' with a more expansive sound. On the album, he worked with a diverse group of producers including Carter Lang (SZA, Justin Bieber), Jasper Harris (Jack Harlow, Camila Cabello), pablopablo (C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso) and Rodaidh McDonald (The XX, Adele). 'Spanish Leather' creates a push-and-pull between the familiar and the unknown that gives the album its distinctive edge: timeless yet unmistakably original.

Javier Calvo (Madrid, 1991) and Javier Ambrossi (Madrid, 1984) are directors, screenwriters and producers. They are the creators of 'La Bola Negra' (2026), a film that premiered in the Official Selection of the most recent Cannes Film Festival and won them the Best Director award. With their latest film, they have also won audience awards at the Toronto, San Sebastián, and Sydney festivals. They are also the directors of La Mesías (2023), which premiered in the Official Selection at the San Sebastián Film Festival and selected at the Sundance Film Festival, becoming the most award-winning series in the history of Spanish audiovisual. They also created the acclaimed series Veneno (2020), which became a phenomenon in the United States, and Paquita Salas (2016–2019), whose three seasons are an absolute flagship of Spanish pop culture. Their collaboration began with the stage play La Llamada, which they later adapted for the big screen in 2017 with packed cinemas following its release. Today, they are widely known as the most award-winning and influential creative duo in the Spanish audiovisual industry.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com. Lakeshore's blog, Soundtracks, Scores And More, is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.





Guitarricadelafuente press photo



Raül Refree x Cesar Segarra

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