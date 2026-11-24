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Film Movement Classics will present Shunji Iwai's 1995 film LOVE LETTER in a new 4K restoration, arriving on VOD and all leading digital platforms on December 11, 2026.

A defining voice in contemporary Japanese cinema, Shunji Iwai has long been celebrated for his lyrical storytelling, emotional precision, and quietly radical influence on global filmmaking. Emerging in the 1990s as one of the most original talents of his generation, Iwai crafted a cinematic language that fused music, memory, and melancholy into something wholly distinct, capturing the inner lives of youth with an intimacy that resonated far beyond Japan.

Iwai's 1995 breakthrough LOVE LETTER, called 'the greatest sentimental story ever told' (Asian Movie Pulse), starred Miho Nakayama in a dual role and became a bonafide pop culture phenomenon throughout Asia and beyond, and this December, Film Movement Classics presents the cinematic touchstone in a new 4K restoration arriving on VOD and all leading digital platforms.

Synopsis

In LOVE LETTER, two years after the sudden death of her fiancé in a mountaineering accident, Hiroko Watanabe (Nakayama) remains unable to let go of the past. On the anniversary of his passing, she discovers his childhood address in an old school yearbook and, on impulse, sends a letter addressed to him—never expecting a reply. But one arrives, from a librarian named Itsuki Fujii, who once knew him and shares not only his name, but an uncanny connection to his past. As the two women begin an intimate correspondence, their letters gradually uncover long-buried memories of the man they both loved in different ways. Through recollections of adolescence in snowy Hokkaido, fragments of first love, and moments left unspoken, a fuller portrait of Itsuki emerges -- one shaped as much by absence as by memory.

Film Details

LOVE LETTER (1995)

Written & Directed by: Shunji Iwai

Cast: Miho Nakayama, Etsushi Toyokawa, Bunjaku Han, Takashi Kashiwabara, Miki Sakai

Produced by: Tomoki Ikeda, Jiro Komaki, Masahiko Nagasawa

Co-produced by: Takaaki Kabuto

Executive Produced by: Shuji Abe, Chiaki Matsusa

Cinematography by: Noburu Shinoda

Genre: World Cinema/Drama

RT: 117 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Sound: Dolby Digital

Language: Japanese with English Subtitles











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