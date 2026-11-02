Photos: LITTERMATES, Absurdist Horror Film from Drafthouse Exclusives, to Open in Alamo Theaters Nationwide

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Award-winning absurdist horror film LITTERMATES (Drafthouse Exclusives) will be released theatrically, with full week runs, on Friday, Nov. 6, in Alamo theaters in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Francisco, Twin Cities and more. The film was a recent selection of Fantastic Fest 2026.

A new clip from the film is available to watch.

LITTERMATES is a Drafthouse Exclusive Release and will be released theatrically in Alamo theaters in major cities on November 6, 2026. The film is a feature, absurdist horror (USA, 2026, 88 mins).

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious war, LITTERMATES follows two disoriented survivors who take refuge at an isolated cottage in the English countryside. After Liam (Joey Bader) and Mel (Kaylee McGregor) arrive bloodied, speechless, and unable to fully understand what has happened to them, they are taken in by Chester (Oliver Woolf), an enigmatic caretaker who bathes, feeds, and teaches them how to speak again.

As sirens, smoke, and distant threats press closer, Liam and Mel go about their days relearning the simplest tasks inside Chester's carefully controlled world, while earning 'nifties' for good behavior that can be traded for small comforts like karaoke, hot tub time, dance parties, and favorite meals. However, unlike Liam, Mel is far less willing to accept the boundaries of the cottage, growing increasingly drawn to the woods, the locked gate, and the larger world Chester insists is too dangerous to enter.

When Mel's curiosity pushes past Chester's rules, the fragile order of the cottage is tested, exposing the fear, loyalty, and unanswered questions holding their makeshift family together.

Trailer:

Cities Include

New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Francisco, Twin Cities and more.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson

Executive Producers: Haley Nicole Johnson (Obsession), Joey Bader, Al Baker, Jake Kuhn and Noah Stratton-Twine

Producers: Oliver Woolf, Michael Woloson, Scott Tinkham, Kaylee McGregor

Starring: Joey Bader, Oliver Woolf and Kaylee McGregor

OFFICIAL SELECTION: Fantastic Fest 2026, DWF 2026 (WINNER! Competition (Narrative) Feature Audience Award), Manchester Film Festival 2026 (WINNER! Jury Prize Feature) and many more.

About the Filmmakers

Scott Tinkham is a writer and director from Minnesota. His work lives at the intersection of dark comedy and emotional sincerity, often exploring characters who are spiraling and searching for meaning in the strangest of places. His short film 24 Hours After Reading Tuesdays with Morrie had its world premiere at SXSW in 2025. He recently wrapped production on his latest film, 'Two Schizos Take a Walk,' and is in development on his next feature, 'Good Life,' both under Haley Nicole Johnson's Under The Shell banner.

Michael Woloson is a writer, director, cinematographer, and producer from Las Vegas, based in Los Angeles. His work combines precise visual storytelling with intimate, character-driven narratives, often exploring the complexity of memory and time. A SXSW alum, he served as cinematographer and producer on Scott Tinkham's '24 Hours After Reading Tuesdays with Morrie,' which premiered at SXSW in 2025. His latest directorial work, 'Broken Branches,' was produced under Haley Nicole Johnson's Under The Shell banner, and is set to begin its festival run in 2027. He will serve as a producer on Tinkham's upcoming feature 'Good Life,' also under Under The Shell.

About Alamo Drafthouse

Founded in 1997 as a single-screen repertory theater in Austin, TX, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has grown to 40 locations nationwide. Showing more movies than anywhere on the planet, Alamo Drafthouse presents new studio and independent releases, repertory classics, signature programming, special events, and Alamo Exclusives, its pioneering theatrical distribution initiative dedicated to bringing acclaimed independent films exclusively to Alamo Drafthouse audiences nationwide. Guests enjoy a scratch-made menu, with many screenings featuring themed food and beverage menus inspired by the films on screen, alongside a wide selection of draft beers, craft cocktails, and other curated beverage offerings designed to enhance the moviegoing experience. Alamo Drafthouse has been called 'the best theater in America' by Entertainment Weekly and 'the best theater in the world' by Wired. In addition to its theaters, Alamo Drafthouse operates Fantastic Fest and continues to expand its footprint with new locations across the country.

LITTERMATES website: littermatesfilm.com

Instagram: @littermatesfilm

Alamo Drafthouse website: drafthouse.com

X: twitter.com/alamodrafthouse

YouTube: youtube.com/alamodrafthouse

Instagram: instagram.com/drafthouse

Previously on BroadwayWorld: LITTERMATES to Open in Alamo Theaters Nationwide and LITTERMATES Teaser Trailer to Debut at Fantastic Fest.















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