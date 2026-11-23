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Luchino Visconti's final film, L'INNOCENTE (1976), has been restored in 4K for its 50th anniversary and will open in theaters beginning December 11, 2026. The lavish period drama is set in aristocratic Rome at the turn of the 20th century, and stars Giancarlo Giannini, Laura Antonelli and Jennifer O'Neill. Playing dates and theaters are listed on the Film Movement site.

Select Theaters/Markets

Film Forum | New York | December 11, 2026

Music Box Theatre | Chicago | December 11, 2026

Digital Gym Cinema | San Diego | December 15, 2026

Laemmle Royal | Los Angeles | December 18, 2026

American Cinematheque Los Feliz 3 | Los Angeles | December 20, 2026

CCA Cinematheque | Santa Fe | January 1, 2027

TIFF Lightbox | Toronto | January 2, 2027

The Cinematheque | Vancouver | January 6, 2027

Cleveland Cinematheque | Cleveland | January 14, 2027

Harris Theater | Pittsburgh | January 15, 2027

Philadelphia Film Society | Philadelphia | January 15, 2027

Synopsis

Set in aristocratic Rome at the turn of the 20th century, wealthy and self-absorbed nobleman Tullio Hermil (Giancarlo Giannini) carries on an affair with a sophisticated yet possessive widow, Countess Teresa Raffo (Jennifer O'Neill), while treating his devoted wife, Giuliana (Laura Antonelli), with cold condescension. Wounded by his years of neglect, Giuliana takes a lover of her own with young novelist, Filippo (Marc Porel). When she becomes pregnant with Filippo's child, Tullio's wounded pride cannot be contained, setting off a chain of events leading to ultimate tragedy.

An opulent marital melodrama and exquisitely composed portrait of aristocratic folly, Luchino Visconti's final film L'INNOCENTE (1976), is 'among the most beautiful and severely disciplined films he has ever made' (The New York Times). A loose adaptation of Gabriele D'Annunzio's 1892 novel, Visconti's marital melodrama skewers masculine delusion and sexual double standards in 'a fitting and majestic finale to a remarkable career that embraced neorealism and period romanticism with a grand yet disciplined operatic style' (The Los Angeles Times).

About the Restoration

This 4K restoration of L'INNOCENTE, which screened in 2026 at both Cannes Classics and the New York Film Festival, was conducted by Film Movement Classics in 2026 to celebrate the film's 50th anniversary. The film is presented in its original aspect ratio of 2.35:1. Black bars at the top and bottom of the screen are normal for this format. This new digital transfer was created in 4K resolution on an Arriscan film scanner from the original camera negative by Cinelab Service in Italy. Thousands of instances of dirt, debris, scratches, splices, and jitter were manually removed using Phoenix and color grading was performed shot by shot using Resolve Studio. The monaural soundtrack was remastered at 24-bit and all clicks, thumps, hum, and crackle were manually removed using isotope RX 8. All video and audio restoration was done at Heavenly Movie Corporation by Sebastian Alvarez del Castillo.

Film Details

Directed by: Luchino Visconti

Written by: Suso Cecchi D'Amico (screenplay), Enrico Medioli (screenplay), Luchino Visconti (screenplay), Gabreille D'Annunzio (novel)

Cast: Giancarlo Giannini, Laura Antonelli, Jennifer O'Neill

Produced by: Giovanni Bertolucci

Cinematography by: Pasqualino De Santis

Genre: World Cinema/Drama

RT: 129 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Sound: 2.0 stereo & 5.1 surround

Language: Italian with English Subtitles

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: Photos: L'INNOCENTE, Visconti's Final Film, Restored in 4K, Opens in Theaters for 50th Anniversary.



GIANCARLO GIANNINI, LAURA ANTONELLI AND JENNIFER O’NEILL STAR IN THIS FITTING CODA, OPENING











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