Photos: Korine Fujiwara's Love Letters to Friends Album Released by Carpe Diem String Quartet

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The new album of Korine Fujiwara's music, 'Love Letters to Friends,' is released on November 20, 2026 on Azica Records (ACD-71399). The collection of world premiere recordings highlights Fujiwara's 21 year history as violist with the Carpe Diem String Quartet. It is performed by Carpe Diem with guests Peter Cooper, oboe, and Yoshiyuki Ishikawa, bassoon.

'The compositions on this album were inspired by the members of Carpe Diem,' explains Fujiwara. 'Each work was commissioned by a friend, and/or written for a friend in multiple corners of my life.' In the liner notes Fujiwara sends her 'love letter' to CDSQ violinists Sam Weiser and Marisa Ishikawa and cellist Ariana Nelson: 'Playing with you is so much more than performing great concerts. It's about the hard work in rehearsal - the spirited debates, laughter, and that sensation that steals over us while playing - the moment we understand the same musical emotions, feelings, and phrases, without words.'

From the bluegrass-infused May Basket, to jazz-inflected works and conventional concert music, Fujiwara's range of compositional styles are on full display throughout the album. Mosey takes inspiration from a long wait at the airport and captures the essence of how people move through their personal space, in parallel to how they move through life. Out of the Depths, which features guest artists Peter Cooper, oboe, and Yoshiyuki Ishikawa, bassoon, is inspired by the psalm De profundis clamavi ad te, Domine, a Josquin des Prez motet, and a poem by Elizabeth Barrett Browning. The three movements of Through a 2020 Lens (a digital-only track) references the effects of figurative and literal masks; commemorates the tinderbox of the explosive events of 2020; and pays homage to those who have lost their lives to systemic oppression.

Album Details

Love Letters to Friends: chamber music by Korine Fujiwara

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Azica Records (ACD-71399)

Carpe Diem String Quartet (Sam Weiser, first violin; Marisa Ishikawa, second violin; Korine Fujiwara, viola; Ariana Nelson, cello)

Track Listing

[01] Sunsets, Like Childhood (9:17)

[02] Mosey (8:00)

Hands (25:17)

[03] I. Open Hands (12:27)

[04] II. Intermezzo: Play Your Hands (6:42)

[05] III. Epilogue: Closed Hands (6:07)

Out of the Depths (19:14)

with Peter Cooper, oboe, and Yoshiyuki Ishikawa, bassoon

[06] I. De profundis (6:24)

[07] II. Sway (3:47)

[08] III. 'Among the Winds at Play' (3:48)

[09] IV. Passacaglia (for J) (5:14)

[10] May Basket (13:39)

[11] Through a 2020 Lens* (5:42)

I. Masked

II. Tinderbox

III. Say Their Names

*digital only

About Korine Fujiwara

Korine Fujiwara is a founding member of the Carpe Diem String Quartet, a devoted and sought-after chamber musician and teacher, and an award-winning composer and arranger.

Named as one of Strings Magazine's '25 Contemporary Composers to Watch,' Fujiwara has received commissions for opera, chamber ensembles, chorus, concerti, and music for modern dance. Her works have been performed throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Fujiwara is a recipient of an Opera America Commissioning Grant for 'The Flood,' with librettist Stephen Wadsworth.

Korine Fujiwara is assistant professor of viola at The Hartt School at the University of Hartford. She holds degrees from The Juilliard School and Northwestern University.

About Carpe Diem String Quartet

Founded in 2005, the Carpe Diem String Quartet has built an international reputation for electrifying, innovative performances, dedicated to forging a modern identity for chamber music. True to its name - Latin for 'seize the day' - the quartet's artistic philosophy views music as a living art form that exists in the present moment through the shared experience of live performance. This approach drives them to champion living composers, highlight overlooked gems, and undertake daring, creative projects.

Over the past two decades, Carpe Diem has distinguished itself in three significant ways: as a leading arts organization in central Ohio; as an innovator in chamber music presentation; and as an internationally recognized ensemble with an acclaimed discography.













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