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The Kölner Akademie, under the artistic direction of Michael Alexander Willens, presents Joseph Haydn's Symphonies Nos. 44 ('Mourning'), 49 ('La passione') and 45 ('Farewell') on PENTATONE.

Written during Haydn's early years at the Esterházy court, these works belong to his Sturm und Drang period, when he was developing a new approach to symphonic writing through experimentation with form, harmony and compositional technique. These three symphonies demonstrate the defining characteristics of Haydn's Sturm und Drang style: an intense and highly expressive musical language, adventurous treatment of form and harmony, sophisticated contrapuntal writing, and a sustained interest in exploring the possibilities of orchestral texture and instrumental colour.

The Kölner Akademie and Michael Alexander Willens previously appeared on PENTATONE with Vienna Mandolin Stories (2025) and J.S. Bach's Lutheran Masses (2026).

'It is a great honor to have the opportunity to record three Haydn symphonies (Nos. 44, 45 and 49) for PENTATONE, a composer whose music I have loved since the beginning of my musical education. One of my earliest memories is driving in the car with my father and hearing Haydn's Symphony No. 104... What glorious joyful music, I thought! I must hear more of it!

This experience sparked my lifelong passion for and interest in discovering Haydn's astonishing compositional output (symphonies, masses, string quartets, operas, oratorios cantatas, baryton trios, piano sonatas, etc.) which I continue to explore to this day.

When I was a young man, one of the most profound Haydn experiences I had was visiting his birthplace in Rohrau, Austria, about a 45-minute drive from Vienna. I didn't know what to expect, but what I found was something that has remained with me my entire life. To see the impoverished beginnings of one of the most gifted composers of all time was a truly humbling experience and has served to influence my interpretations of his music.

The three symphonies here have been recorded many times, but I am hoping that these HIP performances will serve to offer something fresh and most of all a pleasurable experience to the listener.' — Michael Alexander Willens

Release Details

Physical release date (standard CD): January 2027

Digital release date: 08 January 2027

Audio resolutions: Dolby Atmos, 96k/24 Stereo, 44,1k/16 Stereo

Track List

Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Symphony No. 44 in E Minor, Hob.I:44 'Mourning'

1 I. Allegro con brio

2 II. Minuet. Allegretto. Canone in Diapason

III. Adagio

4 IV. Finale. Presto

Symphony No. 49 in F Minor, Hob.I:49 'La passione'

5 I. Adagio

6 II. Allegro di molto

7 III. Minuet

8 IV. Finale. Presto

Symphony No. 45 in F-Sharp Minor, Hob.I:45 'Farewell'

9 I. Allegro assai

10 II. Adagio

11 III. Minuet. Allegretto

12 IV. Finale. Presto – Adagio

About Michael Alexander Willens and the Kölner Akademie

Michael Alexander Willens, music director of the Kölner Akademie, studied conducting with John Nelson at the Juilliard School in New York, where he received B.M. and M.M. degrees. He has also studied with Leonard Bernstein at Tanglewood, as well as choral conducting with Paul Vorwerk. Willens' broad experience has given him an unusual depth of background and familiarity with performance practice styles ranging from baroque, classical and romantic through to contemporary as well as jazz and pop music.

The Kölner Akademie takes audiences on a journey through classical music — expressive, virtuosic, and precise — spanning from the Baroque era to the present. Celebrated with numerous awards, the ensemble combines performances at major festivals, broadcasts, and acclaimed recordings to reach audiences far beyond Germany.

Photo Credit: Oscar van Beest, Clärchen Baus















Photo Credit: Oscar van Beest, Clärchen Baus

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