Photos: Katya Grineva to Perform Holiday Program at Carnegie Hall Before 500 Local Children

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This holiday season, acclaimed pianist Katya Grineva returns to Carnegie Hall for A Classical Holiday, a captivating afternoon of music, wonder, and inspiration. On Sunday, December 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., Grineva will take the stage at Stern Auditorium for her 24th appearance—the most by a female solo artist—and her first holiday matinee designed to welcome families and young audiences to the extraordinary world of classical music.

Praised for her fluid technique and poetic expressiveness, Grineva has been described by WNYC Radio as a 'noted exponent of Romantic repertoire.' Her performances combine virtuosity with an ethereal sensibility, captivating audiences through music that is both emotionally resonant and deeply evocative. Featuring selections from her holiday album A Classical Holiday, the Carnegie program brings a fresh perspective to beloved seasonal favorites through arrangements of The Nutcracker, My Favorite Things, and more. Reflecting her affinity for spirituality and mysticism, the concert also explores the luminous and contemplative side of the repertoire. This year's program includes Hildegard von Bingen's mystical O choruscans lux stellarum, George Gershwin's Embraceable You, Franz Liszt's rarely performed Légendes, and additional selections.

Grineva's commitment to music extends beyond the concert hall through her nonprofit organization, Katya Concerts for Kids, which brings the transformative power of classical music to underserved children and communities. Supported by a recent 'Genius Grant' from the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, Grineva has spent the past several months performing at more than a dozen public schools across New York City's five boroughs. The initiative will culminate in the invitation of 500 children to her Carnegie Hall concert as her guests, offering many an opportunity to experience live classical music in one of the world's most celebrated concert halls.

About Katya Grineva

Born in Moscow, Katya Grineva began studying piano at the age of six at the Moscow Music School before continuing her studies at the Moscow High School of Music under the auspices of the prestigious Moscow Conservatory, where she studied with Professor Pavel Messner. After moving to New York, she received a scholarship to enter the Mannes School of Music graduate program, studying with Nina Svetlanova, followed by private coaching with Vladja Mashke, who played a key role in her artistic development.

Grineva made her American debut in 1993 with the Baltimore Symphony and her Carnegie Hall debut in 1998. In 2006, she was selected to exclusively perform and record the world premieres of piano sonatas by Romantic Viennese composer Marcel Tyberg. In 2023, she had the honor of opening the new Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, Washington.

Her philanthropic work has earned international recognition, including the Gusi Peace Prize from Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and the Outstanding Women Award from Erculano, Italy. She has been named a Steinway Artist, received a special honor from the New York State Shields, and been recognized by the government of Guam for her achievements. She has released nine CDs, most recently The Complete Chopin Nocturnes.

Through Katya Concerts for Kids, Grineva continues to expand access to classical music for underserved children and communities. Most recently, Grineva released Meet the Maestros, an engaging video series that invites audiences to discover the human stories behind some of the world's most brilliant classical composers, including Beethoven, Chopin, and Mozart. With thoughtful storytelling and live piano performances of beloved compositions, she paints an intimate portrait of each maestro, revealing the personalities, passions, vulnerabilities, and life experiences that helped shape their music.

Grineva divides her time between New York City and Woodstock, where she has hosted more than 400 virtual recitals and over 75 in-person house concerts. For more information, visit katyagrineva.com.

Program and Ticketing Information

Sunday, December 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium, Corner of 57th St & Seventh Ave, Trains N/Q/R/W 57th St

Tickets: $50 and Up. Students: 50% Off with Student I.D. at Box Office. Children Under 18 are FREE with purchase of one adult ticket at the Box Office. To purchase, contact carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212.247.7800 | Box Office at 57th Street & Seventh Avenue

A Classical Holiday: Music that Celebrates the Eternal Mysteries

Katya Grineva (piano)

VON BINGEN 'Oh Glittering Starlight' (arr. Gail Smith)

J. S. BACH 'Sheep May Safely Graze' from Cantata No. 208 (arr. Petri)

MOZART/LISZT Requiem 'Lacrymosa'

SCHUBERT/LISZT Schwanengesang ('Swan Song')

LISZT Concert Etude No. 1, 'Waldesrauschen' ('Forest Murmurs')

TCHAIKOVSKY 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy'

RAVEL Une barque sur l'océan

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 2, 'Moonlight'

CHOPIN Fantaisie-Impromptu in C-sharp Minor, Op. 66

CHOPIN Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31

LISZT Deux Légendes

GERSHWIN/WILD 'Embraceable You' (Etude No. 4)

RAVEL Boléro

Byron Duckwall Valse-Fantasia on 'My Favorite Things'

Byron Duckwall 'Holiday Dream' from Medley of Treasured Holiday Melodies















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