Photos: Kaoru Watanabe and Suzanne Kite to Perform World-Premiere WHITE STONES at Japan Society

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Japan Society presents White Stones, a world-premiere landmark collaboration engaging competing visions of music, visual art, tradition and technology. Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Kaoru Watanabe and Oglála Lakȟóta performance/visual artist Suzanne Kite, who performs under the mononym Kite, bring their unique ethnic and cultural inheritances into the same space, pressing their distinct practices together rather than collapsing them into one, for a program that asks what being American is. The concert takes place Friday, December 11 at 8:00 pm, and is followed by a private gathering for the artists and Japan Society members.

The stones cast in patterns across the stage induce a ritually charged performance space as music oscillates from introspective stillness to driving force. Watanabe and Kite will perform and interpret a physical graphic score devised by Kite, based on the principles of Noh and Indigenous American tradition, visible as white stones placed on the stage. This is performance in three dimensions, capturing sound, motion, stagecraft and millenia-old techniques given new life through modern technology.

Watanabe's fluency across Japanese drums, flute, koto and voice are all given center stage as he and Kite weave a soundscape that vacillates between meditative stillness and ritual intensity. A responsive element of the White Stones program is Kite's self-created AI agent, built from the ground up and taught entirely from Indigenous worldviews and ancestral stories. Both artists' futuristic focus and traditional grounding provide the friction necessary to forge a vision of something new and impossible to achieve without each other's influence.

About the Artists

Composer and instrumentalist Kaoru Watanabe's work draws on traditional Japanese performing arts and blends them with contemporary experimental and improvisational elements. He is a highly sought-after collaborator, working with such iconic artists as André 3000, Yo-Yo Ma, Wes Anderson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Laurie Anderson, Jason Moran, Rhiannon Giddens, Silkroad Ensemble, and Japanese National Living Treasure Bando Tamasaburo.

Watanabe studied jazz at the Manhattan School of Music and conducted intensive studies of Japanese traditional folk music and dance as an apprentice with the groundbreaking taiko drumming ensemble Kodo. Watanabe then became a touring member and artistic director of Kodo, the first non-Japanese national to hold either role. After a decade with the troupe, Watanabe returned to New York to develop a unique approach to integrating elements of Japanese music into his vast array of collaborative projects, culminating in the creation of Bloodlines Interwoven, a multifaceted commissioning ensemble celebrating heritage, immigration, and diaspora through music.

In Watanabe's latest release, The Arch, the vibrant timbres of traditional Japanese instruments (shinobue and ryuteki flutes, taiko drums, narimono percussion instruments, and koto, a 13-string zither) are contrasted by the many layers of acoustic and electronic instruments—piano, synthesizers, tenor saxophone, soprano and alto flutes, and harp, all played by Watanabe— which he uses to create a unique and shifting sound world, never quite settling in one place or time but buoyed by his singular artistic vision.

Suzanne Kite, aka Kite, is an Oglála Lakȟóta artist, composer, and scholar. Her artworks and performances have recently been featured at the 2024 Whitney Biennial; Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin; Center for Art, Research and Alliances (CARA), New York; and the 2024 Shanghai Biennial; among other venues. Known for her sound and video performance with her Machine Learning hair-braid interface, Kite's groundbreaking scholarship and practice investigate contemporary Lakota ontologies through research-creation, computational media, and performance, often working in collaboration with family and community members. Kite develops body interfaces for machine learning driven performance, sculptures generated by dreams, and experimental sound and video work. Working with machine learning techniques since 2017 and developing body interfaces for performance since 2013, Kite is a first American Indian artist to utilize Machine Learning in art practice.

Kite has been included in numerous publications such as Atlas of Anomalous AI, Indigenous Futurisms, Creative AI Database from Serpentine Gallery, the American Indian Culture and Research Journal, the Journal of Design and Science (MIT Press), with the award winning article, 'Making Kin with Kin with Machines', and the sculpture Ínyan Iyé (Telling Rock) (2019) was featured on the cover of Canadian Art. Kite was the Global Coordinator for the Indigenous Protocols and Artificial Intelligence Workshops supported by the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, resulting in the publication of the Indigenous Protocols and Artificial Intelligence Position Paper.

Kite is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She is currently Director of Wihanble S'a Lab, Distinguished Artist in Residence, and Assistant Professor of American and Indigenous Studies at Bard College. Kite holds degrees from California Institute of the Arts, Bard College, and received her PhD from Concordia University. Her awards and honors include a Ruth Award, a 2023 United States Artist Fellowship, a Creative Time open call commission (with Alisha Wormsley), and a Creative Capital grant.

Event Details

Tickets for White Stones are $32 for Japan Society members and $43 for the general public. The program will be followed by a private post-show gathering for artists and Japan Society members. This event is part of Japan Society's TWO SOILS series.

About Japan Society

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business, and society with audiences in NYC and around the world. In over 100 years of work, the organization has inspired generations by establishing itself as a pioneer in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business and policy, as well as education between Japan and the U.S. Its New York headquarters is a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971.

Since the inception of the Japan Society Performing Arts Program in 1953, Japan Society has introduced nearly 1,000 of Japan's finest performing arts programs to an extensive American audience. Programs range from the traditional arts of noh, kyogen, bunraku and kabuki to cutting-Edge Theater, dance and music. The Program also commissions new works to non-Japanese artists, produces national tours, organizes residency programs for American and Japanese artists and develops and distributes educational programs.

Support for the 2026-2027 Japan Society Performing Arts Season

White Stones is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional support from Nancy and Joe Walker. The entire TWO SOILS Series of programming is supported by Doug and Teresa Peterson. Major support is generously provided by Doug and Teresa Peterson, Howard Gilman Foundation, and Jun Makihara and Megumi Oka. Endowment support is made possible by the Lila Wallace-Reader's Digest Endowment Fund, John and Miyoko Davey Foundation, and through a leadership gift from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Program support is provided by The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Hisamitsu America, Inc., and Mikimoto (America) Co., Ltd.

Additional support is provided by Julie Azuma, Patricia Hallstein and Axel Kramer, Laurent Hermouet, Paula S. Lawrence, Yaxin Liu, Raphael Meyer, Akiko Mikumo, Hiroko Onoyama, Pamela Perlman, Mark Russi, Richard Royce, Mr. and Mrs. Motoatsu Sakurai, Estate of Alan M. Suhonen, Carl F. Taeusch, Jeanette C. Takamura, Nancy and Joe Walker, and other Performing Arts supporters. All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. is the official airline of the Japan Society Performing Arts Program. Yamaha is the official piano provider of Japan Society.

Japan Society's arts and culture programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and by the Hotsuki Family Foundation. Additional support is provided by Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America and a grant from The Venable Foundation.

Japan Society's 120th anniversary initiatives and related programs are generously supported by Champion Sponsor, MUFG Bank, Ltd.; Advocate Sponsors, Mizuho Americas and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; and Friend Sponsors, Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas), Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc., and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

Photo Credit: Yurie Ito; vog.photo















Photo Credit: Yurie Ito; vog.photo

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