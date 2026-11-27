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Justin Timberlake joined Jimmy Fallon for a Thanksgiving episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Select clips from the 2,377th episode, which featured Timberlake in several sketches, an interview, and a performance from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, are available online. As previously reported, the episode marks the 20th anniversary of Timberlake's album FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The History of Party Songs with Justin Timberlake

Timberlake and Fallon performed the 'Let's Get The Party Started' Medley.

Camp Winnipesaukee with Justin Timberlake

Sexy Butterball Hotline with Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Interview

Justin Timberlake Explains Who Is Bringing 'SexyBack,' Celebrates 20 Years of FutureSex/LoveSounds

Digital exclusive: 'Take it to the bridge. @justintimberlake is in the building for our Thanksgiving show.'

Justin Timberlake Performs from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center

Timberlake's performance included the following songs: FutureSex / LoveSound, SexyBack, Summer Love, My Love

LoveStoned, Until the End of Time, What Goes Around…/...Comes Around

With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to 'The Tonight Show's' YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and the making of the show.

Behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests is available at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

















Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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