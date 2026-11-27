Photos: Justin Timberlake Joins Jimmy Fallon for THE TONIGHT SHOW Thanksgiving Episode
Timberlake also performed from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, with songs from FUTURESEX/LOVESOUNDS.
Justin Timberlake joined Jimmy Fallon for a Thanksgiving episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Select clips from the 2,377th episode, which featured Timberlake in several sketches, an interview, and a performance from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, are available online. As previously reported, the episode marks the 20th anniversary of Timberlake's album FutureSex/LoveSounds.
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Timberlake and Fallon performed the 'Let's Get The Party Started' Medley.
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Justin Timberlake Performs from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center
Timberlake's performance included the following songs: FutureSex / LoveSound, SexyBack, Summer Love, My Love
LoveStoned, Until the End of Time, What Goes Around…/...Comes Around
With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
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Behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests is available at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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