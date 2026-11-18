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Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will present 'A Week of Hollywood Legends,' a year-end auction event featuring over 1,000 screen objects from classic and contemporary Hollywood. The sale will include the collections of Kirk and Anne Douglas, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Lowe, Patricia Arquette, Sidney Poitier and Rudolph Valentino, along with items from film and television franchises.

Highlights include Kirk Douglas' Spartacus London Premiere Sword, HFPA Cecil B. DeMille Award and a collection of signed movie posters; Catherine O'Hara's 'Delia Deetz' Beetlejuice and 'Moira Rose' Schitt's Creek costumes and Frankenweenie stop motion puppets; Rob Lowe's The West Wing, Parks & Recreation and St. Elmo's Fire memorabilia; Patricia Arquette's Boyhood costume and 2015 Oscars gown and acceptance speech; Sidney Poitier's 1959 first Columbia Pictures signed contract and lifetime achievement awards; and Rudolph Valentino's boots from 1926's The Son of the Sheik, memorial plaque and 14K gold monogrammed walking stick.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace items include a Yoda (Frank Oz) Gimer Stick prop and a Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) stunt lightsaber prop. Other headliners include a 1984 screen-matched Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) 'Zuul' ensemble from Ghostbusters; Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) hero illuminating Elder Wand and Alastar 'Mad Eye Moody' (Brendan Gleeson) walking stick prop from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire; a John McClane (Bruce Willis) costume from Die Hard 2; a Star Trek: The Original Series USS Enterprise bridge control panel; a Star Trek: Generations multi-signed banner with over 100 franchise cast signatures; Eddie Murphy's RAW comedy film leather suit; and a Walt Disney World Enchanted Tiki Room attraction Audio-Animatronic singing bird. Rare items from Charlie Chaplin, Judy Garland, Shirley Temple, Steven Spielberg, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Cheers, 9 to 5 and Dune (1984) are also among the offerings.

The auction will take place Monday, December 14, Tuesday, December 15, Wednesday, December 16, Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18 (online only) at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles and online at Julien's Auctions.

Day One: The Anne & Kirk Douglas Archive

The week begins with Kirk Douglas. The Anne & Kirk Douglas Archive features nearly 300 historic items representing the lifetime achievement and cultural impact of one of Hollywood's most iconic leading men from the Golden Age, and his partnership with his wife, Anne Buydens Douglas, with whom he established The Douglas Foundation in 1964. Award and career highlights from the actor, producer, author and philanthropist, who appeared in over 90 films and was honored with accolades including a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an Academy Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and numerous 'Best Actor' wins and nominations from awards ceremonies across the globe, will be showcased.

Items include (with estimates): Douglas' 1967 Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award ($8,000–$12,000), Lust for Life and Champion Academy Award nomination plaques (each lot range: $8,000–$12,000) and a Spartacus London premiere commemorative sword ($3,000–$5,000).

A significant archive of Douglas' Presidential memorabilia and historical documents and ephemera will be offered, such as a JFK 1962 typed letter signed regarding Kirk Douglas's narration of An Answer, a JFK inscribed presidential portrait to Kirk Douglas, and a photograph of George Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Richard Nixon signed by all Presidents (each lot range: $2,500–$5,000).

Over 80 movie posters for nearly all of Kirk Douglas' films, many signed by Douglas and his co-stars (including Out of the Past, Spartacus, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea), will be offered (each lot range: $300-$5,000). Photos, scripts and correspondence from his friendships with fellow icons Tony Curtis, Lauren Bacall, Steven Spielberg, John Wayne and more include a Raging Bull script gifted from Robert De Niro and inscribed to Kirk Douglas by Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Joe Pesci ($3,000–$5,000), and Annie Leibovitz's 1995 'Vanity Fair' photograph of Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas signed by all three ($1,500–$2,000).

Personal items from his life, including high school and university scrapbooks from his early years as Isadore Demsky and an AMPAS membership pin acquired when he was over 100 years old, chronicle Douglas' rise from a difficult childhood. All proceeds of the auction will benefit The Douglas Foundation.

Day Two: Catherine O'Hara: A Life in Character

On Day Two, Julien's and TCM will celebrate the career of actress and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara. Spanning over five decades, O'Hara's career, which earned her multiple honors including Emmy, Golden Globe, Gemini, Genie and Canadian Screen Awards, will be highlighted in a collection featuring performances across television and film, from her early SCTV days to her work in Schitt's Creek and her role as Kate McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, to her collaborations with Tim Burton on Frankenweenie and Beetlejuice.

Highlights include a Home Alone early production script and revised partial script with handwritten notes; a Home Alone 2: Lost in New York personalized leather bound script and an outtake/gag reel VHS tape (sold separately) featuring bloopers with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard outtakes, Macaulay Culkin dancing, and more from the shoot; and a screen-used jacket ($2,000-$3,000) and ensemble ($3,000-$5,000) worn in her role as 'Delia Deetz' in Beetlejuice, as well as a Tim Burton signed and gifted 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased' Beetlejuice book ($2,000-$3,000).

Also offered are stop motion puppets of the characters 'Weird Girl,' 'Gym Teacher,' and 'Susan Frankenstein,' three roles O'Hara voiced in Tim Burton's 2012 film Frankenweenie (each lot range: $10,000-$20,000); a Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock 'Lost Leader' puppet ($15,000-$25,000); and over 60 Schitt's Creek items ranging from screen-worn costumes and accessories, such as her gown worn as Moira Rose ($3,000-$5,000) from the episode 'Smoke Signals' and platform boots, to production scripts and props including 'The Moira's Rose's Garden' plaque ($1,000-$2,000) and more.

Day Three: Modern Masters

Day Three will spotlight Patricia Arquette and Rob Lowe, whose performances in character-driven films and television series over the past several decades have helped usher in the modern prestige Hollywood era.

Items representing Rob Lowe's career, from his rise to fame as a 1980s Brat Pack member to his roles as Sam Seaborn in The West Wing, Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation and Captain Owen Strand in 9-1-1: Lone Star, include a St. Elmo's Fire 1985 personality poster featuring Lowe holding a saxophone and cigarette with text reading 'Rob Lowe as Billy Hixx / in St. Elmo's Fire'; an Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) script ($1,000-$2,000); cast-signed and production scripts, posters and ephemera from shows including The West Wing and Parks and Recreation; a 2001 Al Hirschfeld signed limited edition print depicting the main cast of The West Wing ($1,000-$2,000); a circa 2020 fireman uniform from 9-1-1: Lone Star ($800-$1,200); and signed baseball and sports memorabilia including Lowe's Bruce Springsteen 1985 concert baseball jersey ($500-$700).

A 2006 director's chair from The West Wing ($1,000-$2,000), Lowe's stitched 'R. Lo' director's chair used on all his projects from 2003-2012 ($1,000-$2,000), an original signed photograph print of Lowe taken by celebrity photographer Jim Wright II, and other collectibles from Lowe's personal collection will also be offered.

Patricia Arquette's career, from her rise as a 1990s cult film star and favorite of auteurs from Quentin Tarantino to David Lynch, to her performances on the television series Medium and her BAFTA, SAG and Oscar Award winning role in Richard Linklater's 12-year production film Boyhood, will be celebrated. Items include scripts from her roles in film and television, such as David Lynch's Lost Highway with additional revision pages ($3,000-$5,000), Tim Burton's Ed Wood leather bound annotated script ($1,000-$2,000), and production scripts of Bringing Out the Dead, Medium and more.

Artifacts from Boyhood include her handwritten and typed 2015 Oscars acceptance speech, a film-worn Marni day dress costume, the Rosetta Getty gown worn when Arquette won the Oscar, Boyhood script pages and book (each lot range: $500-$2,000), and a Boyhood collectible view-master and sunglasses ($200-$300). Red carpet and awards appearance ensembles include Arquette's 1998 Snake Eyes premiere Vivienne Westwood beige dress ($1,000-$2,000), an evening gown by Deena Appel worn by Arquette in 1997 when she attended the Academy Awards with then-husband Nicholas Cage ($1,000-$2,000), a photo-worn 2001 Dolce and Gabbana leather motorcycle jacket ($1,000-$2,000), two pairs of Roberto Cavalli stiletto boots ($400-$600), and more.

Days Four and Five: Hollywood Legends: Past & Present

The week culminates with a two-day event, Hollywood Legends: Past & Present, featuring items from the Golden Age to today's blockbuster films and television classics, as well as treasures from Sidney Poitier and other actors, filmmakers and productions.

Sigourney Weaver's orange metallic Greek style one-shoulder dress worn in the Zuul the gatekeeper/Dana Barrett possession scene in the 1984 film Ghostbusters will be offered ($10,000-$20,000).

From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the Gimer Stick prop hand-painted to appear as wood grain used by Yoda in the 1999 production will be offered ($60,000-$80,000). In the film, Yoda (performed by Frank Oz) is seen using the gimer stick cane when he bestows the rank of Jedi Knight upon Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), while also warning him about taking on Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) as his Padawan apprentice. Also offered is an original 'green' bladed stunt lightsaber prop as used by Liam Neeson as 'Qui-Gon Jinn' ($15,000-$20,000). Qui-Gon Jinn wields this style of lightsaber throughout the film, beginning with his encounter with the Trade Federation during the opening sequence and continuing through the climactic duel against Darth Maul (Ray Park), fought alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

From Disney, an original, fully functioning Audio-Animatronic singing bird from the Enchanted Tiki Room at Walt Disney World will be offered. Configured for solo operation and presented on a custom-built display stand, the bird can sing independently ($60,000-$80,000).

A collection of original on-screen used Harry Potter props includes an original hero illuminating 'Elder Wand' prop used by Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ($50,000-$70,000), and Alastar 'Mad Eye Moody' (Brendan Gleeson) hand-painted wood design walking stick prop ($25,000-$35,000), seen throughout the film, including scenes in the Hogwarts Great Hall and the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, where Moody is introduced to the students as their new professor.

An original costume worn by Bruce Willis as 'John McClane' in the 1990 film Die Hard 2 will also be offered ($20,000-$30,000). The costume of corduroy trousers, a plaid pattern orange and blue button-up shirt, and a blue coat that reads 'Dulles Engineering' on the back can be seen worn by Willis during the airplane explosion and subsequent chase.

Julien's and TCM will also offer over 100 items from the Estate of Sidney Poitier. Highlights include Poitier's 1959 first signed contract with Columbia Pictures and amendment ($800-$1,200), 1970 passport, 2014 driver's license and many of his awards such as his BAFTA Fellowship Award, SAG Life Achievement Award, Walt Disney Company Board of Directors Outstanding Service Award and more (range lot each: $2,000-$6,000).

Additional Highlights

Eddie Murphy screen matched purple and black two-piece leather suit by Darlene Jackson for Shante worn in his stand-up comedy film RAW ($20,000-$30,000)

Star Trek: Generations home video promotional banner with over 100 Star Trek franchise cast signatures ($4,000-$6,000) covering sixty years of the franchise, with cast members from the original Star Trek (1966-1969) through Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, such as William Shatner ('James T. Kirk'), George Takei ('Hikaru Sulu'), Grace Lee Whitney ('Janice Rand'), Nichelle Nichols ('Nyota Uhura'), Walter Koenig ('Pavel Chekov'), Felix Silla ('Talosian'), Joan Collins ('Edith Keeler'), Sally Kellerman ('Elizabeth Dehner'), Sir Patrick Stewart ('Jean-Luc Picard'), Jonathan Frakes ('William T. Riker'), Whoopi Goldberg ('Guinan'), Malcolm McDowell ('Tolian Soran'), Ron Perlman ('Reman Viceroy'), Karl Urban ('Bones'), Simon Pegg ('Scotty'), Kate Mulgrew ('Kathryn Janeway'), Jeri Ryan ('Seven of Nine'), and many more.

Star Trek: The Original Series USS Enterprise bridge control panel ($2,000-$3,000)

9 to 5 screen-matched hero prop sweetener and rat poison boxes ($4,000-$6,000) from the scene where Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin) appears in the doorway of the office kitchen, horrified that she's put the rat poison in Mr. Hart's (Dabney Coleman) coffee. The boxes are essential props in the film, setting much of its drama and hilarity in motion.

Cheers original hand-colored title card from the television series' opening credits ($2,000-$3,000)

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial 1982 original character sketch by Carlo Rambaldi, the designer of the animatronics that brought E.T. to life on-screen ($6,000-$8,000)

La Belle et la Bete (1946) rare framed movie poster ($10,000-$15,000)

Judy Garland circa 1939 signed black and white photograph to cast member Clarence Chesterfield Howerton, who played 'Herald #3,' the Munchkin trumpet player in The Wizard of Oz ($2,000-$3,000)

Rare 1964 Firelight (the directorial debut of then-17-year-old Steven Spielberg) screening program and signed camera rental agreement with high school ephemera ($1,000-$2,000)

Dune (1984) production script for David Lynch's sci-fi epic, containing signatures of multiple members of the production, including David Lynch (writer/director), Frank Herbert (book author), Freddie Francis (cinematographer), Jack Nance ('Nefud'), and Paul L. Smith ('Glossu Rabban') ($1,000-$2,000)

Tammy Blanchard's 'Ruby Slippers' from 2001's Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows ($4,000-$6,000)

Charlie Chaplin's 1940 14K gold and sterling silver gifted cigarette case ($800-$1,200)

The auction's finale will be a collection of Rudolph Valentino's possessions never before offered at auction, featuring Valentino's 1920s walking stick with 14K gold-plated monogrammed handle ($3,000-$5,000); Valentino's boots from his last movie, the 1926 silent film The Son of the Sheik, in which Valentino played the dual leading roles of 'Ahmed, the Son' and his father, 'Sheik Ahmed Ben Hassan' ($4,000-$6,000); his 1920s blue silk pajamas ($600-$800); a memorial plaque with a bronze bas-relief image of Valentino in profile commissioned by his manager, George Ullman, in May of 1927 ($3,000-$5,000); 1930 prototype 'Aspiration' statuettes by Roger Noble Burnham, created as a memorial to Rudolph Valentino, which is still on display in DeLongpre Park on Cherokee Avenue in Los Angeles ($600-$800); and more.

'Julien's and TCM are putting out all the stops in our year end grand finale 'A Week of Hollywood Legends' featuring the most exclusive collections of the screen's biggest stars and the very best in film and television artifacts and memorabilia,' said Catherine Williamson, Managing Director of Hollywood Memorabilia, Julien's Auctions. 'From the personal archives of Hollywood royalty Kirk Douglas, beloved comedy legend Catherine O'Hara, modern masters Patricia Arquette and Rob Lowe, cultural icon Sidney Poitier and silent film trailblazer Rudolph Valentino, alongside a marquee lineup of the most recognizable and highly sought after screen objects from the Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter, and Die Hard franchises, this truly is an auction of what dreams are made of.'

TCM Programming

On December 3, TCM will air the following films in celebration of A Week of Hollywood Legends:

8:00 PM Out of the Past (1947)

10:00 PM A Patch of Blue (1965)

12:00 AM Cat People (1942)

1:30 AM The Walking Dead (1936)

Auction Schedule

Julien's Auctions, 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249

Monday, December 14, 2026 (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time): The Anne & Kirk Douglas Archive

Tuesday, December 15, 2026 (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time): Catherine O'Hara: A Life in Character

Wednesday, December 16, 2026: Modern Masters: Rob Lowe (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time) and Modern Masters: Patricia Arquette (1:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Thursday, December 17, 2026 (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time): Hollywood Legends: Past & Present, including The Estate of Sidney Poitier

Friday, December 18, 2026 (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time): Hollywood Legends: Past & Present (Online Only Auction), featuring Rudolph Valentino

Placing Bids

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

Bid with Julien's Auctions online.

Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

Bid in person in the room at auction events.

Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818.

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world, highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a range of special guests. TCM offers series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars, and events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. T

Photo Credit: Getty Images











































Photo Credit: Getty Images

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