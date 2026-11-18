NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This December, Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will present the return of 'A WEEK OF HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS,' featuring over 1,000 screen objects from films and television shows, blockbuster franchises, fan favorites and family classics, as well as exclusive collections from Classic to Contemporary Hollywood's biggest stars. The year-end event takes place Monday, December 14, Tuesday, December 15, Wednesday, December 16, Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18 (online only) at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles and online at Julien's Auctions.

The collections include the prestigious holdings of Kirk and Anne Douglas, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Lowe, Patricia Arquette, Sidney Poitier and Rudolph Valentino, along with items from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Die Hard 2, Star Trek, Eddie Murphy's RAW and the Walt Disney World Enchanted Tiki Room.

Day One: The Anne & Kirk Douglas Archive

The festivities will kick off with the presentation of Kirk Douglas. The Anne & Kirk Douglas Archive features nearly 300 historic items representing the lifetime achievement and cultural impact of one of Hollywood's most iconic leading men from the Golden Age, and his partnership with his wife, Anne Buydens Douglas, with whom he established together The Douglas Foundation in 1964. Award and career highlights from the acclaimed actor, producer, author and philanthropist, who appeared in over 90 films and was honored with numerous accolades including a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an Academy Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and numerous 'Best Actor' wins and nominations from awards ceremonies across the globe, will be showcased, such as (with estimates): Douglas' 1967 Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award ($8,000–$12,000), Lust for Life and Champion Academy Award nomination plaques (each lot range: $8,000–$12,000) and a Spartacus London premiere commemorative sword ($3,000–$5,000).

A significant archive of Douglas' Presidential memorabilia and historical documents and ephemera will be offered, such as a JFK 1962 typed letter signed regarding Kirk Douglas's narration of An Answer, a JFK inscribed presidential portrait to Kirk Douglas, and a photograph of George Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Richard Nixon signed by all Presidents (each lot range: $2,500–$5,000). Over 80 movie posters for nearly all of Kirk Douglas' iconic films, many signed by Douglas and his co-stars (including Out of the Past, Spartacus, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea) (each lot range: $300-$5,000) will be offered.

Photos, scripts and correspondence from his friendships with fellow icons Tony Curtis, Lauren Bacall, Steven Spielberg, John Wayne and more are also included, such as a Raging Bull script gifted from Robert De Niro and inscribed to Kirk Douglas by Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Joe Pesci ($3,000–$5,000) and Annie Leibovitz's 1995 'Vanity Fair' photograph of Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas signed by all three ($1,500–$2,000). Personal items from his long and storied life, including high school and university scrapbooks from his early years as Isadore Demsky to an AMPAS membership pin acquired when he was over 100 years old, chronicle Douglas' rise from a difficult childhood to his life as an icon of Hollywood. All proceeds of the auction will benefit The Douglas Foundation.

On Day Two, Julien's and TCM will celebrate the career of actress and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara. Spanning over five decades, O'Hara's career, which earned her multiple honors including Emmy, Golden Globe, Gemini, Genie and Canadian Screen Awards, will be highlighted in a collection featuring performances across television and film, from her early SCTV days to her work in Schitt's Creek and her role as the mother Kate McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, to her collaborations with Tim Burton on Frankenweenie and Beetlejuice.

Highlights include: a Home Alone early production script and revised partial script with handwritten notes and a Home Alone 2: Lost in New York personalized leather bound script and an outtake/gag reel VHS tape (sold separately) featuring bloopers with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard outtakes, Macaulay Culkin dancing, and more from the shoot; a screen-used jacket ($2,000-$3,000) and ensemble ($3,000-$5,000) worn in her role as 'Delia Deetz' in Beetlejuice, as well as a Tim Burton signed and gifted 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased' Beetlejuice book ($2,000-$3,000); stop motion puppets of the characters 'Weird Girl,' 'Gym Teacher,' and 'Susan Frankenstein' (each lot range: $10,000-$20,000), three roles O'Hara voiced in Tim Burton's 2012 family horror film Frankenweenie; a Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock 'Lost Leader' puppet ($15,000-$25,000); and over 60 Schitt's Creek items ranging from screen-worn costumes and accessories, such as her gown worn as Moira Rose ($3,000-$5,000) from the episode 'Smoke Signals,' platform boots, production scripts, and props including 'The Moira's Rose's Garden' plaque ($1,000-$2,000) and more.

Day Three will spotlight two Contemporary Hollywood actors, Patricia Arquette and Rob Lowe, whose performances in character-driven films and television series over the past several decades have helped usher in the modern prestige Hollywood era.

Items representing Rob Lowe's career, from his rise to fame as a 1980s Brat Pack member to his roles as Sam Seaborn in The West Wing, Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation and Captain Owen Strand in 9-1-1: Lone Star, include: a St. Elmo's Fire 1985 personality poster featuring Lowe holding a saxophone and cigarette with text reading 'Rob Lowe as Billy Hixx / in St. Elmo's Fire'; an Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) script ($1,000-$2,000); cast-signed and production scripts, posters and ephemera from shows including The West Wing and Parks and Recreation; a 2001 Al Hirschfeld signed limited edition print depicting the main cast of The West Wing ($1,000-$2,000); a circa 2020 fireman uniform from 9-1-1: Lone Star ($800-$1,200); signed baseball and sports memorabilia including Lowe's Bruce Springsteen 1985 concert baseball jersey ($500-$700); a 2006 director's chair from The West Wing ($1,000-$2,000), as well as Lowe's stitched 'R. Lo' director's chair used on all his projects from 2003-2012 ($1,000-$2,000); an original signed photograph print of Lowe taken by celebrity photographer Jim Wright II; and other collectibles from the personal collection of Rob Lowe.

Patricia Arquette's career in Hollywood, tracing her rise as a 1990s cult film star and favorite of auteurs from Quentin Tarantino to David Lynch, to her performances on the television series Medium and her BAFTA, SAG and Oscar Award winning role in Richard Linklater's 12-year production film Boyhood, will be featured at this auction. Items include scripts from Arquette's roles in film and television such as David Lynch's Lost Highway with additional revision pages ($3,000-$5,000), Tim Burton's Ed Wood leather bound annotated script ($1,000-$2,000), production scripts of Bringing Out the Dead, Medium and more.

Artifacts from Boyhood include her handwritten and typed 2015 Oscars acceptance speech, a film-worn Marni day dress costume, the Rosetta Getty gown worn when Arquette won the Oscar, Boyhood script pages and book (each lot range: $500-$2,000), and a Boyhood collectible view-master and sunglasses ($200-$300). Red carpet and awards appearance ensembles include Arquette's 1998 Snake Eyes premiere Vivienne Westwood beige dress ($1,000-$2,000), an evening gown by Deena Appel worn by Arquette in 1997 when she attended the Academy Awards with then-husband Nicholas Cage ($1,000-$2,000), a photo-worn 2001 Dolce and Gabbana leather motorcycle jacket ($1,000-$2,000), two pairs of Roberto Cavalli stiletto boots ($400-$600), and more.

Hollywood Legends: Past & Present

The week culminates with a two-day event, Hollywood Legends: Past & Present, featuring items from the Golden Age to today's blockbuster films and television classics, as well as treasures from Sidney Poitier and other actors, filmmakers and productions.

From Ghostbusters, Sigourney Weaver's orange metallic Greek style one-shoulder dress worn in the Zuul the gatekeeper/Dana Barrett's possession scene in the 1984 film will be offered ($10,000-$20,000).

From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the Gimer Stick prop hand-painted to appear as wood grain used by Yoda from the 1999 production will be offered ($60,000-$80,000). In the film, Yoda (performed by Frank Oz) is seen using the gimer stick cane when he bestows the rank of Jedi Knight upon Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), while also warning him about taking on Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) as his Padawan apprentice. Also from the film is an original 'green' bladed stunt lightsaber prop as used by Liam Neeson as 'Qui-Gon Jinn' ($15,000-$20,000). Qui-Gon Jinn wields this style of lightsaber throughout the film, beginning with his encounter with the Trade Federation during the opening sequence and continuing through the climactic duel against Darth Maul (Ray Park), fought alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

From the Walt Disney World Enchanted Tiki Room, an original, fully functioning Audio-Animatronic singing bird is offered. Configured for solo operation and presented on a custom-built display stand, the bird can sing independently ($60,000-$80,000).

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is represented by an original hero illuminating 'Elder Wand' prop used by Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore ($50,000-$70,000), and Alastar 'Mad Eye Moody' (Brendan Gleeson) hand-painted wood design walking stick prop ($25,000-$35,000), seen throughout the film, including scenes in the Hogwarts Great Hall and the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, where Moody is introduced to the students as their new professor.

An original costume worn by Bruce Willis as 'John McClane' in the 1990 film Die Hard 2 will also be offered ($20,000-$30,000). The costume of corduroy trousers, a plaid pattern orange and blue button-up shirt, and a blue coat that reads 'Dulles Engineering' on the back can be seen worn by Willis during the airplane explosion and subsequent chase.

Julien's and TCM will offer over 100 items from the Estate of Sidney Poitier. Highlights include Poitier's 1959 first signed contract with Columbia Pictures and amendment ($800-$1,200), 1970 passport, 2014 driver's license and many of his awards such as his BAFTA Fellowship Award, SAG Life Achievement Award, Walt Disney Company Board of Directors Outstanding Service Award and more (range lot each: $2,000-$6,000).

Additional Highlights

Eddie Murphy screen matched purple and black two-piece leather suit by Darlene Jackson for Shante worn in his stand-up comedy film RAW ($20,000-$30,000)

Star Trek: Generations home video promotional banner with over 100 Star Trek franchise cast signatures ($4,000-$6,000) covering sixty years of the franchise, with cast members from the original Star Trek (1966-1969) through Star Trek: Strange New Worlds such as William Shatner ('James T. Kirk'), George Takei ('Hikaru Sulu'), Grace Lee Whitney ('Janice Rand'), Nichelle Nichols ('Nyota Uhura'), Walter Koenig ('Pavel Chekov'), Felix Silla ('Talosian'), Joan Collins ('Edith Keeler'), Sally Kellerman ('Elizabeth Dehner'), Sir Patrick Stewart ('Jean-Luc Picard'), Jonathan Frakes ('William T. Riker'), Whoopi Goldberg ('Guinan'), Malcolm McDowell ('Tolian Soran'), Ron Perlman ('Reman Viceroy'), Karl Urban ('Bones'), Simon Pegg ('Scotty'), Kate Mulgrew ('Kathryn Janeway'), Jeri Ryan ('Seven of Nine'), and many more.

Star Trek: The Original Series USS Enterprise bridge control panel ($2,000-$3,000)

9 to 5 screen-matched hero prop sweetener and rat poison boxes ($4,000-$6,000) from the scene where Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin) appears in the doorway of the office kitchen, horrified that she's put the rat poison in Mr. Hart's (Dabney Coleman) coffee. The sweetener and poison boxes are essential props that set much of the film's drama and humor in motion.

Cheers original hand-colored title card from the television series' opening credits ($2,000-$3,000)

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial 1982 original character sketch by Carlo Rambaldi, designer of the animatronics that brought E.T. to life on-screen ($6,000-$8,000)

La Belle et la Bete (1946) rare framed movie poster ($10,000-$15,000)

Judy Garland circa 1939 signed black and white photograph to cast member Clarence Chesterfield Howerton who played 'Herald #3', the Munchkin trumpet player in The Wizard of Oz ($2,000-$3,000)

Rare 1964 Firelight (the directorial debut of then-17-year-old Steven Spielberg) screening program and signed camera rental agreement with high school ephemera ($1,000-$2,000)

Dune (1984) production script for David Lynch's sci-fi epic, containing signatures of multiple members of the production, including: David Lynch (writer/director), Frank Herbert (book author), Freddie Francis (cinematographer), Jack Nance ('Nefud'), and Paul L. Smith ('Glossu Rabban') ($1,000-$2,000)

Tammy Blanchard's 'Ruby Slippers' from 2001's Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows ($4,000-$6,000)

Charlie Chaplin's 1940 14K gold and sterling silver gifted cigarette case ($800-$1,200)

The auction's finale will be a collection of silent film star Rudolph Valentino's possessions never before offered at auction, featuring: Valentino's 1920s walking stick with 14K gold-plated monogrammed handle ($3,000-$5,000); Valentino's boots from his last movie, the 1926 silent film The Son of the Sheik, where Valentino played the dual leading roles of 'Ahmed, the Son' and his father, 'Sheik Ahmed Ben Hassan' ($4,000-$6,000); his 1920s blue silk pajamas ($600-$800); a memorial plaque with a bronze bas-relief image of the star in profile commissioned by the star's manager, George Ullman, in May of 1927 ($3,000-$5,000); 1930 prototype 'Aspiration' statuettes by Roger Noble Burnham, created as a memorial to Rudolph Valentino, and which is still on display in DeLongpre Park on Cherokee Avenue in Los Angeles ($600-$800); and more.

'Julien's and TCM are putting out all the stops in our year end grand finale 'A Week of Hollywood Legends' featuring the most exclusive collections of the screen's biggest stars and the very best in film and television artifacts and memorabilia,' said Catherine Williamson, Managing Director of Hollywood Memorabilia, Julien's Auctions. 'From the personal archives of Hollywood royalty Kirk Douglas, beloved comedy legend Catherine O'Hara, modern masters Patricia Arquette and Rob Lowe, cultural icon Sidney Poitier and silent film trailblazer Rudolph Valentino, alongside a marquee lineup of the most recognizable and highly sought after screen objects from the Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter, and Die Hard franchises, this truly is an auction of what dreams are made of.'

TCM Programming

On December 3, TCM will air the following films in celebration of A Week of Hollywood Legends:

8:00 PM Out of the Past (1947)

10:00 PM A Patch of Blue (1965)

12:00 AM Cat People (1942)

1:30 AM The Walking Dead (1936)

Live and Online Auction Details

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Present 'A Week of Hollywood Legends'

Julien's Auctions, 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249

Monday, December 14, 2026 (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time): The Anne & Kirk Douglas Archive

Tuesday, December 15, 2026 (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time): Catherine O'Hara: A Life in Character

Wednesday, December 16, 2026: Modern Masters: Rob Lowe (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time); Modern Masters: Patricia Arquette (1:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Thursday, December 17, 2026: Hollywood Legends: Past & Present (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), including The Estate of Sidney Poitier

Friday, December 18, 2026: Hollywood Legends: Past & Present (Online Only Auction), featuring Rudolph Valentino (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Placing Bids

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

Bid with Julien's Auctions online.

Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

Bid in person in the room at the auction events.

Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818.

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With three decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM produces the podcast 'The Plot Thickens,' as well as 'Talking Pictures with Ben Mankiewicz,' in partnership with HBO Max, currently in its third season. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on HBO Max.

About Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions describes its mission as bringing iconic moments back into people's lives through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with collectors, its auctions span names from Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain.

Photo Credit: Getty Images











































Photo Credit: Getty Images

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone