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New York welcomed home one of its most beloved stars, John Travolta, on Wednesday night as NOVEMBER 1963, the upcoming Ketchup Entertainment theatrical release, celebrated its star-studded World Premiere at the Metrograph.

Travolta was joined by the film's director, two-time Academy Award-nominee Roland Joffe, alongside cast members Dermot Mulroney, Thomas Fiscella, Riley Davis, Erik Athavale, Victoria Baldesarra, Zoe Fish, Neil Jackson; producer/screenwriter Nicholas Celozzi, the nephew of Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana, a pivotal character in the film; producer Kevin DeWalt; Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West and COO Vahan Yepremyan; cinematographer Jan Moeskops; editor Don Cassidy; production designer David Brisbin; art director Kathy McCoy; Costume Designer Heather Neal and composer Jason Hill.

Additional guests included Caleb McLaughlin, Ellen Travolta, Michael and Jane Eisner, Charlie Santoro, William DeMeo, Danny Bennett, Chuck Zito, Michael McLeer, Michael Alago and Vinnie Capuccio.

NOVEMBER 1963 unfolds over a tense, 48-hour period surrounding one of the most shocking events in American history: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Starring John Travolta, Robert Carlyle, Dermot Mulroney, Mandy Patinkin, & Jefferson White and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Roland Joffé.

The film opens in theaters December 4, 2026.

Synopsis

Based on a true story, NOVEMBER 1963, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Roland Joffé and written by Nicholas Celozzi, the nephew of Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana, takes audiences inside the 48 hours surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and into the dark world of organized crime that may have been closer to the center of the story than history has revealed.

Starring John Travolta, Robert Carlyle, Dermot Mulroney, Mandy Patinkin and Jefferson White, the film draws on first-hand accounts and insights from the family of Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana, and explores the alleged deal between Joe Kennedy and the Chicago Outfit that helped put JFK in the White House and the deadly betrayal that followed.

With a secret plan, a second shooter waiting in the shadows, and a 'patsy' positioned to take the fall, NOVEMBER 1963 reveals a side of the JFK assassination rarely seen before.

One president. Two shooters. One conspiracy that changed history.

Credits

Directed by: Roland Joffé

Starring: John Travolta (Johnny Rosselli), Robert Carlyle (Jack Ruby), Dermot Mulroney (Chuckie Nicoletti), Mandy Patinkin (Anthony Accardo), Jefferson White (Lee Harvey Oswald), Thomas Fiscella (Sam Giancana)

Written & Produced by: Nicholas Celozzi

Produced by: Kevin DeWalt, Carrie Wilkins

Director of Photography: Jan Moeskop

Production Designer: David Brisbin

Costume Designer: Heather Neale

Composer: Jason Hill

Social Media

Facebook: @november1963

Instagram: @november1963

X: @november1963

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage includes John Travolta discussing playing mobster John Roselli in NOVEMBER 1963 and Dermot Mulroney on his role as Chucky in the film.











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