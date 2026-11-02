Photos: Jillian Cardarelli to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut During 18th Annual Opry Goes Pink

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Country music artist and actress Jillian Cardarelli celebrated a deeply personal milestone Tuesday night (Oct. 27), making her highly anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut during the 18th Annual Opry Goes Pink, just months after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis at age 33. Now cancer-free, Cardarelli took the iconic Opry stage last night for the very first time, marking an emotional new chapter in both her life and career.

Making the evening even more meaningful, Cardarelli was introduced by Andrea Canning, NBC News correspondent and Dateline NBC journalist, who is a good friend of the country artist. Other notable guests attending in support of Cardarelli's debut were country artists Charles Esten, HARDY, Erin Enderlin and Hollywood actor / NFL veteran Miles Burris.

Opry Goes Pink once again partnered with Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization. The star-studded evening featured Megan Moroney, who flipped the switch to illuminate the Opry's signature barn backdrop in pink, along with performances by Mandy Barnett, Mackenzie Carpenter, Deana Carter and other special guests.

Earlier this summer, Cardarelli publicly shared her breast cancer diagnosis to encourage other young women to be proactive about their breast health. She underwent treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, all while continuing to pursue her music and acting career. Despite the challenges, she continued recording and releasing music and traveled to Canada to film Season 2 of the Great American Family network series Crossroad Springs, in which she stars as Janie Carson, streaming now.

Her Opry debut held special significance as she celebrated being cancer-free during an evening dedicated to breast cancer awareness and supporting those affected by the disease. Cardarelli hopes sharing her experience will help raise awareness that breast cancer can affect younger women and she encourages them to know their bodies, recognize changes and discuss any concerns with their health care providers.





Miles Burris, Charles Esten, Jillian Cardarelli, Patty Puskar and Andrea Canning

Jillian Cardarelli

Andrea Canning and Jillian Cardarelli

















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