Photos: JOHNNY DEPP Makes Surprise Appearance as EBENEZER Scrooge in New York City

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Johnny Depp took to the streets of New York City in character as Ebenezer Scrooge, bringing his signature disdain for the holiday season to unsuspecting New Yorkers.

With holiday decorations already popping up across the city, Scrooge set out to remind everyone that it's far too early for holiday cheer. Appearing in full costume and character at Bryant Park, Depp encountered a bell-ringing Santa charity worker and a festive gift-wrapping station, taking the opportunity to tear down garlands, kick aside nutcrackers and Christmas gnomes, and topple a Christmas tree.

EBENEZER is set to open only in theatres, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, D-BOX and premium large formats on November 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at ebenezermovie.com.

About the Film

The film's synopsis reads: 'This November, prepare to be ghosted. Johnny Depp is the deliciously unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge in a thrilling reimagining of the most iconic ghost story of all time. On one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. If you think you know his story, think again.'

EBENEZER is directed by Ti West with a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern. It stars Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen. Further background is available in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the EBENEZER trailer.

Credits

Paramount Pictures Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment and Black Label Media, a Wattsco / IN.2 Production, a Ti West Film.

Executive produced by Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

Produced by Emma Watts, p.g.a.

The film has been rated PG-13 for frightening material.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

















Photo Credit: Getty Images

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