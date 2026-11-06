Photos: JAMIROQUAI to Perform Three Shows at The O2 for Venue's 20th Birthday Celebrations

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The O2, owned and operated by AEG International, has announced that Jamiroquai will perform at the venue as part of its 20th birthday celebrations, taking place throughout summer 2027. The band will play three shows on 15, 16 and 19 July 2027. O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have presale access exclusively via Priority Tickets from Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Following a hugely successful performance at The O2's 10th birthday celebration and subsequent shows since, the globally acclaimed band will bring its celebrated blend of funk, soul and disco back to the London venue as part of The O2's landmark anniversary programme.

For more than three decades, Jamiroquai has been one of the UK's most successful and influential musical exports. Led by Jay Kay, the band has sold more than 27 million albums worldwide and is renowned for its groundbreaking live performances, infectious grooves and generation-defining hit songs.

Jamiroquai joins a growing line-up of International Artists and performers celebrating two decades of live entertainment at the venue. Confirmed 20th birthday artists include:

Maisie Peters, Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal, Friday 4 June 2027

David Guetta, Saturday 5 June 2027

SOMBR, 21, 22, 24, 25 and 29 June 2027

Brad Paisley, Saturday 26 June 2027

Billie Jean King and John McEnroe, Sunday 27 June 2027

Santana, Wednesday 30 June 2027

Kings of Leon, Friday 2 July 2027

Jack Johnson, Sunday 4 July 2027

Don Omar, Monday 5 July 2027

Jamiroquai, 15, 16 and 19 July 2027

Jorja Smith, Saturday 17 July 2027

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming, AEG International, said: 'Jamiroquai are one of Britain's most iconic live acts and have created a catalogue of music that continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Their unique sound, incredible musicianship and unforgettable live performances have earned them a special place in music history, and we're delighted to welcome them back to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations.'

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Sponsorships, VMO2 said: 'One of the bestselling bands of the 90s, Jamiroquai's musical blend of funk, disco and acid jazz has stood the test of time. With an eccentric and upbeat style known to get audiences on their feet, this is an unmissable show for our Priority members and music fans everywhere. We can't wait to party with them over a multi-night run of shows next year to celebrate The O2's 20th birthday.'

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and hosted over 6,800 events, establishing itself as one of the world's leading live entertainment destinations. The 20th birthday celebrations will continue throughout 2027, with further artist announcements to be revealed in the coming months.

The milestone year follows the recent extension of The O2's landmark naming rights agreement with O2 until 2038.

Ticket Information

The announcement will be made at 09.00am on Friday 6 November 2026.

Priority Tickets will be available exclusively to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers via the Priority app from 09.00am on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Tickets will go on general sale at 09.00am on Friday 13 November 2026 via The O2 website.

About Jamiroquai

Since exploding onto the music scene in 1992, Jamiroquai have become one of the UK's most successful and distinctive exports, blending a genre-defying fusion of jazz-funk and future-gazing lyricism. Hailed as an unnaturally gifted prodigy, frontman Jay Kay quickly transformed his remarkable musical talents into an unprecedented eight-album worldwide record deal, pioneering an organic, human sound that revolutionised 90s dance music.

Jamiroquai's commercial success is staggering: Emergency on Planet Earth debuted at number one, while global breakthrough Travelling Without Moving became the best-selling funk album in history, propelled by Grammy-winning, gravity-defying MTV favourite Virtual Insanity. By the Millennium, Jamiroquai stood as the UK's third-largest musical export, behind only Oasis and the Spice Girls, and would prove to have the greater staying power.

Beyond the hype and hysteria that accompanies worldwide superstardom runs a parallel tale of uncanny foresight. Jay Kay was singing about climate change and the risks of artificial intelligence decades before they dominated the news cycle, all while ruling the airwaves with hits like Deeper Underground, from the blockbuster Godzilla soundtrack, and Space Cowboy, Kiss FM's most-played song of all time.

Today, with nearly two billion streams and 5.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, not to mention countless awards and Guinness World Records, Jamiroquai's enduring influence is indisputable. 2027 is shaping up to be a momentous year for Jamiroquai. Ahead of the band's return to the world's most popular entertainment venue, fans can look forward to their highly anticipated ninth studio album, tipped as their finest to date. Jay Kay, meanwhile, remains one of the last of a rare breed: the true, enigmatic rock star.

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750-capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2 – London's best performing outlet, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. A full day-out destination, The O2 is conveniently located just 15 minutes from central London.

Jamiroquai was also recently referenced in a scene from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.













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