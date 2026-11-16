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Breakwater Studios and Higher Ground today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with global entertainer IShowSpeed to bring The Eyes of Ghana to the world for free on YouTube on Tuesday, November 17th. The documentary will stream on Speed's own YouTube channel, with more than 62 million subscribers, worldwide beginning tomorrow, November 17, 2026. The film is already generating Oscar buzz, The Eyes of Ghana is officially shortlisted for Best Feature Documentary and Best Score at the 42nd IDA Documentary Awards, which will take place on December 4, 2026.

IShowSpeed is a producer on the film, credited under his name Darren Watkins. Directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot and executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the acclaimed documentary follows a Ghanaian cameraman's extraordinary mission to rescue a hidden film archive documenting the birth of African independence. IShowSpeed shared the film's official trailer on his channels where it received over 3 million views.

This strategy marks a new chapter in film distribution allowing filmmakers new avenues to get their films to audiences directly. In partnering with a world class streaming creator rather than a traditional streaming network, The Eyes of Ghana breaks new ground in terms of how and where films are available on the world's largest streaming platform.

The Eyes of Ghana recently enjoyed a special one-day theatrical release, announced by Speed, on October 28th. The film played in over 100 theaters in North America, London and Accra, Ghana via Regal, AMC, Cinemark, along with select theater chains and independent cinemas. IShowSpeed attended the New York Premiere showing of the film, even livestreaming his arrival. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the film's theatrical opening.

At just 21 years old, IShowSpeed has built an audience of more than 200 million followers across platforms, making him one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment. A two-time Streamer of the Year, he was named the 'World's Most Influential Creator,' by Rolling Stone in 2025 and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Creators in 2026.

'To have the opportunity to use my platform to share this history with the world for free is an incredible moment. After visiting Ghana last year and finding out that my family history can be traced back to West Africa, I know how powerful it can be to feel connected to where you come from,' said IShowspeed. 'I'm so grateful to the people of Ghana, to Chris Hesse for preserving these incredible images, to Ben Proudfoot and the filmmaking team for bringing this story to life. To be part of this alongside President Obama and Michelle Obama is an honor of a lifetime.'

The 90-minute film follows veteran Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse, who served as personal cameraman to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and a leading voice for African liberation. As his eyesight fades, Hesse races against time to rescue more than 1,000 films capturing the continent's struggle for independence in the 1950s and 60s. Hidden for decades after Nkrumah's overthrow in a 1966 coup, the archive becomes a bridge between generations to fill in their lost history. Five years ago, after a chance encounter, Hesse asked fellow documentarian Proudfoot to tell his story.

Beginning on Sunday, November 15th, Chris Hesse's story and his long lost footage will be available worldwide, including and most important to all filmmakers, across Africa including Ghana. When Hesse first revealed his hidden archive, it was his dream to share it with all of Ghana. Now it will be shared for free the world over.

For IShowSpeed, the connection to Ghana is personal. During his 'Speed Does Africa' tour earlier this year, the 21-year-old creator visited Accra, told viewers he was 'back home' and shared that his ancestry traces to Ghana. At the Kwame Nkrumah monument, which features prominently in the film, he recreated the pose of the same leader Hesse spent years filming. Now, the creator whose travels reach more than 60 million YouTube subscribers is inviting that audience to discover the filmmaker who captured Ghana's history nearly seventy years before his visit.

Following a breakout year for YouTube creators at the box office, the partnership brings that momentum to documentary film. IShowSpeed, Higher Ground and Breakwater Studios are demonstrating the power of connectivity between creators and audiences, while bringing greater visibility to untold African history and the power of cinema's ability to preserve these stories for generations to come.

'Over six decades ago Chris Hesse picked up a camera and documented one of the most pivotal moments in world history,' says Ethan Lewis, Head of Non-Fiction at Higher Ground. 'Now, thanks to iShowSpeed and this historic, precedent setting partnership, this history will be shared for all to see for free.'

The Eyes of Ghana opened the TIFF Docs program at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and had its international premiere in competition at the BFI London Film Festival. Its honors include the Special Jury Prize and Best Documentary at the Africa International Film Festival in Lagos, Audience Awards at the Hamptons International and Annapolis Film Festivals, and Heartland Film Festival's Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award. Critics have called it 'a superb movie' (TheWrap), 'an exceptional human portrait with a wider lens' (POV Magazine) and 'a love letter to the power of cinema' (Nonfics).

Cinematographer Brandon Somerhalder shot The Eyes of Ghana across multiple formats, including sequences captured on IMAX 65mm film with a camera provided courtesy of IMAX. Somerhalder also photographed the Oscar-nominated 2025 documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, earning an American Society of Cinematographers Award nomination for his work. It was the only film nominated in both the Academy's and ASC's documentary categories in 2026.

In addition to IShowSpeed (as Darren Watkins), the film is produced by Proudfoot, Nana Adwoa Frimpong, Oscar-nominated documentarian Moses Bwayo, Anita Afonu, Brandon Somerhalder, Ethan Lewis and Vinnie Malhotra. In addition to President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, executive producers include Sir John Akomfrah, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Paula Madison, Dan and Lian Gill, Max Johnson, Jonathan E. Lim, Michael Risley, Josh Rosenberg, David Treatman and Esther Wojcicki. The original score from Academy Award winner Kris Bowers, Proudfoot's frequent collaborator, was recorded with the Chineke! Orchestra and Ghanaian musicians at Abbey Road Studios.

ABOUT ISHOWSPEED

IShowSpeed, born Darren Watkins Jr., is an American creator and entertainer whose work connects audiences across borders and cultures. A Cincinnati native with more than 200 million followers and subscribers across platforms, he has built a global community through livestreams that invite viewers to experience the world alongside him. His international broadcasts have made cultural discovery a shared experience, bringing people from different backgrounds together in real time. He was named to the inaugural TIME100 Creators list and ranked No. 1 on Rolling Stone's 2025 Most Influential Creators list. His honors also include consecutive Streamer of the Year awards in 2024 and 2025.

ABOUT HIGHER GROUND

Higher Ground was founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. From scripted and unscripted television, feature films, and animated series to podcasts and digital series, the company tells widely acclaimed stories across all platforms. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, producing celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, and Crip Camp. The company's hit podcasts include IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, The Wonder of Stevie, and the Peabody Award-winning Fela Kuti: Fear No Man. For more information on Higher Ground projects, visit HigherGroundMedia.com.

ABOUT BREAKWATER STUDIOS

Breakwater Studios is a two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaking company dedicated to short documentaries and the work they inspire. Founded in 2012 by Ben Proudfoot and based in Los Angeles, the studio won Oscars for The Queen of Basketball and The Last Repair Shop and earned a nomination for A Concerto Is a Conversation. Its films have been honored at Sundance, Telluride, Tribeca, SXSW, the Emmys, the Peabody Awards, and Cannes Lions, where The Final Copy of Ilon Specht won the 2025 Film Grand Prix. Alongside The Eyes of Ghana, Breakwater's 2026 releases include Netflix's The Baddest Speechwriter of All, co-directed by Proudfoot and Stephen Curry and winner of the Sundance Short Film Grand Jury Prize; HBO Documentary Films' The Buffalo Miracle; and Victor Gabriel's I Got My Brother, an SXSW Audience Award winner executive produced by John Legend and released by L.A. Times Studios. Learn more at breakwaterstudios.com.

Website: TheEyesofGhana.com

Photo Credit: Daniel Straub / Rodolfo Carvalho for Young Astronauts



















Photo Credit: Daniel Straub / Rodolfo Carvalho for Young Astronauts

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