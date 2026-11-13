My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace
The company's clients took home nine awards at the Streamer Awards, and ISO will have 20 activations during TwitchCon.
ISO, the new partner for talent, creators, artists, brands and media, with services designed to support today's generation of celebrities born on the internet, held its debut launch party at Harriet's Rooftop @ The 1 Hotel in Los Angeles.
Ahead of the Streamer Awards and TwitchCon this weekend, the event brought together some of the biggest internet celebrities to celebrate including PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween, Vanillamace, Kaysan, Swagg and more, with sounds by DJ OK NIKO.
The party served as a celebration of the company's public debut last week. ISO works with talent including PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween, Ironmouse, Lacy, Vanillamace, Kyedae, jessechrisss, Angelo Marasigan, RDCWorld and more and brands such as Electronic Arts, Discord and more.
Following the company launch, ISO had an incredible showing at last night's Streamer Awards and will have 20 activations during TwitchCon this weekend.
Streamer Awards Wins
ISO's clients took home the following nine awards categories:
Vanillamace: Sapphire Award, Best Dressed Award and Best Stream Duo, shared with Katie B
Jasontheween: Best Content Group with CORE
Lacy: Biggest Crashout and Best Content Group with CORE
E11ysa: Rising Star Award
NiceWigg: Best Battle Royale Streamer
Ironmouse: Best VTuber
ISO's new model for representation combines transparent compensation for its team and incentivizes collaboration across clients, with a focus on global development from day one. The company launched with initial capital from Influence Media Partners.
Photo Credit: Maxamillion Polo
Photo Credit: Maxamillion Polo; Download hi-res images
Photo Credit: Maxamillion Polo; Download hi-res images
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode