 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace

The company's clients took home nine awards at the Streamer Awards, and ISO will have 20 activations during TwitchCon.

By:
Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace

ISO, the new partner for talent, creators, artists, brands and media, with services designed to support today's generation of celebrities born on the internet, held its debut launch party at Harriet's Rooftop @ The 1 Hotel in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the Streamer Awards and TwitchCon this weekend, the event brought together some of the biggest internet celebrities to celebrate including PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween, Vanillamace, Kaysan, Swagg and more, with sounds by DJ OK NIKO.

The party served as a celebration of the company's public debut last week. ISO works with talent including PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween, Ironmouse, Lacy, Vanillamace, Kyedae, jessechrisss, Angelo Marasigan, RDCWorld and more and brands such as Electronic Arts, Discord and more.

Following the company launch, ISO had an incredible showing at last night's Streamer Awards and will have 20 activations during TwitchCon this weekend.

Streamer Awards Wins

ISO's clients took home the following nine awards categories:

Vanillamace: Sapphire Award, Best Dressed Award and Best Stream Duo, shared with Katie B

Jasontheween: Best Content Group with CORE

Lacy: Biggest Crashout and Best Content Group with CORE

E11ysa: Rising Star Award

NiceWigg: Best Battle Royale Streamer

Ironmouse: Best VTuber

ISO's new model for representation combines transparent compensation for its team and incentivizes collaboration across clients, with a focus on global development from day one. The company launched with initial capital from Influence Media Partners.

Photo Credit: Maxamillion Polo

Photo Credit: Maxamillion Polo; Download hi-res images

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 1 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 2 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 3 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 4 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 5 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 6 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 7 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 8 of 9

Photos: ISO Talent Representation Company Holds Hollywood Launch Party With PlaqueBoyMax, Jasontheween and Vanillamace — photo 9 of 9


Photo Credit: Maxamillion Polo; Download hi-res images
Recent Articles
Goldie Hawn Guest Appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Discuss Oscar, Kurt Russell, Elvis Presley
Goldie Hawn Guest Appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Discuss Oscar, Kurt Russell, Elvis Presley
11/10/2026
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad To Reprise FROZEN Roles for New Series
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad To Reprise FROZEN Roles for New Series
11/9/2026
De Niro, Stiller, Grande Star in Slow Clap Soap Opera Sketch
De Niro, Stiller, Grande Star in Slow Clap Soap Opera Sketch
11/9/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts