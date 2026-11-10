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Photos: I PLAY ROCKY New Clips Feature Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Anthony Ippolito as Stallone

Anthony Ippolito stars as Sylvester Stallone in the Peter Farrelly-directed film, with AnnaSophia Robb and Matt Dillon also in the cast.

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Photos: I PLAY ROCKY New Clips Feature Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Anthony Ippolito as Stallone

New official film clips from I PLAY ROCKY have been released, including one featuring Stephan James as Carl Weathers and another with Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone. The film is directed by Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly and written by Peter Gamble.

The 'Meeting Carl Weathers' clip showcases Stephan James making an entrance as Carl Weathers, and also features Anthony Ippolito, Jay Duplass, P.J. Byrne, and Toby Kebbell. A second clip, titled 'Production Schedule,' shows Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone alongside Toby Kebbell and P.J. Byrne, and also features AnnaSophia Robb.

The release also noted a recent evening in Brooklyn celebrating 50 years of the film Rocky, with Sylvester Stallone and Bill Conti conducting a live orchestra at the historic Kings Theatre. I Play Rocky's Anthony Ippolito and Peter Farrelly were in attendance.

I PLAY ROCKY is now playing in select theaters, with additional theaters this Friday and a release everywhere on Friday, November 20. Tickets are available at amazon.com/salp/iplayrocky.

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the film's cast and director also attended a special Philadelphia screening ahead of its release.

Credits

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts


Photos: I PLAY ROCKY New Clips Feature Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Anthony Ippolito as Stallone — photo 1 of 2

Photos: I PLAY ROCKY New Clips Feature Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Anthony Ippolito as Stallone — photo 2 of 2

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