Photos: Hulu's THE SPOT, From A24, Set to Premiere January 13, 2027 With Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor

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'The Spot,' from A24, premieres on January 13, 2027 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and is coming soon to Disney+ internationally.

The series follows a successful surgeon (Claire Danes) and her schoolteacher husband (Ewan McGregor) who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.

Cast

Claire Danes, Ewan McGregor, Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton, Macon Blair

Credits

Ed Solomon executive produces alongside A24, Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman, who will direct. A24 serves as lead studio, co-producing with 20th Television.

Social: @hulu | #TheSpot



















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