"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Helen Mirren to Star as Patricia Highsmith in A TALENT FOR MURDER On Demand
The film is distributed by Bleecker Street Media and will be available on demand.
Helen Mirren stars as Patricia Highsmith in A TALENT FOR MURDER, which arrives on demand tomorrow, November 17, on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and anywhere movies are bought or rented. The film is distributed by Bleecker Street Media.
A TALENT FOR MURDER follows a mysterious young man from a New York publisher (Alden Ehrenreich) who is sent to Switzerland to persuade the renowned writer Patricia Highsmith (Helen Mirren) to write one final installment of the Ripley anthology.
Directed by Anton Corbijn, the film stars Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, and Olivia Cooke.
Credits
Directed by: Anton Corbijn
Starring: Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, and Olivia Cooke
Written by: Joanna Murray-Smith
Produced by: Mickey Liddell, Michael Glassman, Cabrielle Tanna, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Jim Robison, Kurt Martin, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Karl Spoerri, Andrea Occhipinti
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