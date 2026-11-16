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Photos: Helen Mirren to Star as Patricia Highsmith in A TALENT FOR MURDER On Demand

The film is distributed by Bleecker Street Media and will be available on demand.

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Photos: Helen Mirren to Star as Patricia Highsmith in A TALENT FOR MURDER On Demand

Helen Mirren stars as Patricia Highsmith in A TALENT FOR MURDER, which arrives on demand tomorrow, November 17, on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and anywhere movies are bought or rented. The film is distributed by Bleecker Street Media.

A TALENT FOR MURDER follows a mysterious young man from a New York publisher (Alden Ehrenreich) who is sent to Switzerland to persuade the renowned writer Patricia Highsmith (Helen Mirren) to write one final installment of the Ripley anthology.

Directed by Anton Corbijn, the film stars Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, and Olivia Cooke.

Credits

Directed by: Anton Corbijn

Starring: Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, and Olivia Cooke

Written by: Joanna Murray-Smith

Produced by: Mickey Liddell, Michael Glassman, Cabrielle Tanna, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Jim Robison, Kurt Martin, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Karl Spoerri, Andrea Occhipinti


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