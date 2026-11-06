Photos: Heather Rae El Moussa to Return to SELLING SUNSET, Discusses Break on MONEY REHAB

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Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, who is returning to the show for the upcoming season 10, joins Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin this week to talk all about her return to the show, why she took a break to raise her newborn, becoming close with her husband's ex-wife Christina Haack and her recent home invasion that left her shaken.

About Nicole Lapin, Money News Network and 'Money Rehab'

Nicole Lapin is a five-time New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestselling author, former CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg anchor, and the founder and CEO of Money News Network (MNN), a 100% female-owned, podcast-first financial media company dedicated to making finance accessible for Main Street, not Wall Street. MNN has grown into a major independent financial podcast network with 15 shows, more than 10 million monthly downloads and 3.1 million+ social followers, covering personal finance, investing, entrepreneurship, careers and wealth building. Its flagship show, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin, is a Top 5 Business podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify where Lapin breaks down money news, financial trends, investing and everyday personal-finance questions into actionable, jargon-free advice. With more than 1,00 episodes, Money Rehab combines Lapin's financial expertise with candid conversations featuring leading entrepreneurs, executives, celebrities and cultural figures, empowering listeners to better understand their money and take control of their financial futures.

Photo Credit: Nicole Lapin/Money News Network







































































Photo Credit: Nicole Lapin/Money News Network

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