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The Buffalo premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE took place on Tuesday, November 17, at North Park Theatre. The HBO Original documentary short, from Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot and executive producer Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, debuts on HBO and HBO Max on November 24.

THE BUFFALO MIRACLE tells the extraordinary true story of total strangers who found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's that refused to close when a once-in-a-generation blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York.

For more on the film, see HBO Documentary THE BUFFALO MIRACLE to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max, Directed by Ben Proudfoot.

In Attendance

Ben Proudfoot, Director

Josh Allen, Executive Producer

Wolf Blitzer, CNN Anchor

Austin Corbett, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Kyle Allen, Buffalo Bills

Bentley Weiner, SVP HBO Sports Documentaries

Nancy Abraham, EVP HBO Documentary and Family Programming

Lisa Heller, EVP HBO Documentary and Family Programming

Abtin Motia, Supervising Producer, HBO Sports Documentaries

Kevin Merida, Executive Producer

Ramona Windsor, Executive Producer

Thomas Windsor, Executive Producer

Peter Rotter, Executive Producer

Lindsey Cohen, Executive Producer

Jane Solomon, Executive Producer

Kristin Kosha, Film Subject

Lyndon Hayles, Film Subject

Jeffrey Spengler, Film Subject

Thomas M. Brown, Film Subject

Derek Westbrook, Film Subject

Gregory Redding, Film Subject

Credits

Directed and Produced by Ben Proudfoot

Edited by Nick Garnham Wright

Executive Producers Josh Allen, Lindsey Cohen, Kirstin Falk, Kevin Merida, Ben Proudfoot, Ramona Rogers-Windsor & Thomas P. Windsor, Petter Rotter, Jane Solomon, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney; HBO: Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner

Produced by Nicholas Ruff

Co-Executive Producer Josh Rosenberg

Supervising Producer Abtin Motia

Featured Participants McDonald's employees Kristin Kosha and Jeffrey Spengler, Paaché Spikes-Redding, Jimmy Bessing, Maria Alessi Bessing, Tan Zhao, Lili Zhao, Lyndon Hayles, and Amherst police officers Thomas M. Brown and Derek Westbrook

Run Time 36 min

A Skydance Sports Entertainment presentation and a Breakwater Studios, Out of Pocket Studios and NFL Films production.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Josh Allen attends the Buffalo Premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

(L-R): Austin Corbett (Buffalo Bills), Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) and Spencer Brown (Buffalo Bills) attend the Buffalo Premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

(L-R): Ben Proudfoot and Josh Allen attend the Buffalo Premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.In Attendance:Ben Proudfoot, DirectorJosh Allen, Executive ProducerWolf Blitzer, CN







Photo Credit: Getty Images

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