"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: HBO's THE BUFFALO MIRACLE Premieres Buffalo Screening With Ben Proudfoot and Josh Allen
The documentary recounts how a McDonald's in Buffalo, New York, stayed open as a shelter during a blizzard.
The Buffalo premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE took place on Tuesday, November 17, at North Park Theatre. The HBO Original documentary short, from Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot and executive producer Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, debuts on HBO and HBO Max on November 24.
THE BUFFALO MIRACLE tells the extraordinary true story of total strangers who found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's that refused to close when a once-in-a-generation blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York.
For more on the film, see HBO Documentary THE BUFFALO MIRACLE to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max, Directed by Ben Proudfoot.
In Attendance
Ben Proudfoot, Director
Josh Allen, Executive Producer
Wolf Blitzer, CNN Anchor
Austin Corbett, Buffalo Bills
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills
Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
Kyle Allen, Buffalo Bills
Bentley Weiner, SVP HBO Sports Documentaries
Nancy Abraham, EVP HBO Documentary and Family Programming
Lisa Heller, EVP HBO Documentary and Family Programming
Abtin Motia, Supervising Producer, HBO Sports Documentaries
Kevin Merida, Executive Producer
Ramona Windsor, Executive Producer
Thomas Windsor, Executive Producer
Peter Rotter, Executive Producer
Lindsey Cohen, Executive Producer
Jane Solomon, Executive Producer
Kristin Kosha, Film Subject
Lyndon Hayles, Film Subject
Jeffrey Spengler, Film Subject
Thomas M. Brown, Film Subject
Derek Westbrook, Film Subject
Gregory Redding, Film Subject
Credits
Directed and Produced by Ben Proudfoot
Edited by Nick Garnham Wright
Executive Producers Josh Allen, Lindsey Cohen, Kirstin Falk, Kevin Merida, Ben Proudfoot, Ramona Rogers-Windsor & Thomas P. Windsor, Petter Rotter, Jane Solomon, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney; HBO: Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner
Produced by Nicholas Ruff
Co-Executive Producer Josh Rosenberg
Supervising Producer Abtin Motia
Featured Participants McDonald's employees Kristin Kosha and Jeffrey Spengler, Paaché Spikes-Redding, Jimmy Bessing, Maria Alessi Bessing, Tan Zhao, Lili Zhao, Lyndon Hayles, and Amherst police officers Thomas M. Brown and Derek Westbrook
Run Time 36 min
A Skydance Sports Entertainment presentation and a Breakwater Studios, Out of Pocket Studios and NFL Films production.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Josh Allen attends the Buffalo Premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
(L-R): Austin Corbett (Buffalo Bills), Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) and Spencer Brown (Buffalo Bills) attend the Buffalo Premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
(L-R): Ben Proudfoot and Josh Allen attend the Buffalo Premiere of THE BUFFALO MIRACLE on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.In Attendance:Ben Proudfoot, DirectorJosh Allen, Executive ProducerWolf Blitzer, CN
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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