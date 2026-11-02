Photos: HBO Renews YOUTH, Sharon Horgan's Comedy Series, for a Second Season

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HBO has renewed the original comedy series YOUTH for a second season. The series was created by and stars BAFTA and Peabody Award winner and Emmy and WGA nominee Sharon Horgan, and is produced by Merman. All eight episodes of the first season are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

YOUTH follows a 50-year-old divorcee's search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son.

The Season 1 cast includes Sharon Horgan (Alex), Rupert Friend (Patrick), Sharlene Whyte (Sam), Aran Murphy (Ruari), and Robbie Gee (Frank).

Sharon Horgan said: 'I'm so happy to get another opportunity to live out my emotional and biological crises on HBO. I can't think of a better platform to air my UTI problems on. The response to YOUTH has been beyond what I could have hoped for. I'm so grateful for the response and the chance to work with this incredible cast and creative team once more.'

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said: 'In a way that only she can, Sharon has created a show that makes us howl with laughter and with tears – often in the same moment. Each performance in YOUTH is more delightful than the next. Along with our partners at Merman, we are so thrilled to have this brilliant ensemble back for another season.'

YOUTH ranks among the top five HBO comedy launches globally and debuted to a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 1 Credits

YOUTH is produced by Merman (Amandaland, Bad Sisters, Vladimir). Sharon Horgan stars in, writes, and executive produces the series. Additional executive producers are Faye Dorn for Merman, Jim Kleverweis, and Dawn Shadforth, who also directs.

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and iconic titles, including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

Photo Credit: HBO Max













Photo Credit: HBO Max

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