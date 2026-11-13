Photos: Groundbreaking Held for Sergeant La David Johnson Veterans Villas in Miami-Dade County

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Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson was joined by Miami-Dade County leaders, officials including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Commissioner Marliene Bastien, County Tax Collector Darial Fernandez, veterans, developers and the family of fallen U.S. Army Sergeant La David T. Johnson for the groundbreaking of the Sergeant La David Johnson Veterans Villas, a housing development dedicated to providing affordable homes for veterans, which will be located at 8111 NW 17th Avenue in Miami, Florida.

The project is funded by a $3 million federal earmark secured by Congresswoman Wilson and awarded to CRC Leadership, Inc. to expand housing opportunities for veterans. It is named to also honor the legacy of Sergeant Johnson, who lived in Miami-Dade County, lost his life while serving his country in Niger and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. In a heartfelt address, Congresswoman Wilson spoke to the challenges many servicemen and women face as they transition from military service to civilian life. “It is the nation's responsibility to ensure that veterans have access to safe and stable housing. Our veterans fought for us. Now, it is our responsibility to fight for them. And let me be clear: in the United States of America, no veteran should have to fight for a safe place to lay their head.” She was committed to securing federal funding to build new housing for veterans and honoring the sacrifice of Sergeant Johnson, a participant in her 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.

The program continued with remarks from Dr. Elsie King Hamler, President of CRC Leadership, Inc., the federal grant recipient and developer. Dr. Hamler expressed her sincere appreciation to Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson for entrusting her nonprofit organization with the responsibility of helping bring this important housing initiative to fruition. She emphasized the significance of the project in addressing the housing needs of veterans and reaffirmed her organization's commitment to creating safe, stable and supportive living environments for those who have served our nation.

HOT 105 FM morning drive radio host Rodney Baltimore emceed the ceremony, which included a presentation by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department Honor Guard and remarks from Kevin Humes President of American Veterans Industries, LLC and Trustee of Post 29 Midtown. The program included remarks from several distinguished elected Miami-Dade County officials, including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien, and Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. The officials acknowledged that housing is the number one challenge for many people in the community and highlighted the county's role in providing homebuyer assistance for the project.

“The Veterans Villas have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate larger families, offering the comfort, space and quality our veterans deserve,” said James L. Brown, Sr., President and CEO of J.L. Brown Development who spoke on behalf of the Development Team. Each two-story villa will feature four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a family room and more than 1,900 square feet of living space. The vision is to deliver luxury-style living at an affordable price as a tribute to those who have served our country. The ceremony carried particular significance with the participation of Myeshia Johnson, Sgt Johnson's widow, who said it was a blessing and honor that her husband's name and legacy will forever be associated with the development. Reverend Benjamin Parrott, of Christian Fellowship Baptist Church also praised the efforts to provide for veterans' families. Congresswoman Wilson reflected on the lasting impact of the project, stating, “One day, a veteran will receive the keys to a home here. They will bring their belongings inside. They will sit down at their own table. They will close their eyes at night knowing they have somewhere safe to sleep. And the name welcoming them home will be Sergeant La David Johnson”.

As the nation prepares to observe Veterans Day on November 11, the groundbreaking serves as a reminder that honoring those who have served extends beyond words of gratitude. Through the federal investment and the collaborative efforts of CRC Leadership, Inc., development partners and community stakeholders, the Sergeant La David Johnson Veterans Villas will create housing opportunities for veterans while preserving the memory of a hometown hero whose service and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations.















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