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BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the ninth episode of The Graham Norton Show, debuting on Thursday, November 26 at 11pm ET/PT.

Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes Hollywood icons Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller to discuss their reunion in the upcoming 'Focker-in-Law'; Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh talks about her new sci-fi TV series 'Bladerunner 2099'; renowned chef Jamie Oliver chats about his new book '20 Minute Meals'; and pop band Take That performs.

Preview Clips

Robert De Niro Once Got Injured on This Unexpected Film Set

Robert De Niro Wasn't the Biggest Fan of This Delicacy

Ben Stiller's Intense Scene on the Set of 'Focker-In-Law'

Ben Stiller Laughed Right in Robert De Niro's Face

Michelle Yeoh Describes the Difference Between Replicants & Robots

Michelle Yeoh Tricked Her Friend Into Eating Pufferfish

Additional Upcoming Episodes

EPISODE TEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Jack Lowden, Jack Whitehall, and Sienna Spiro.

EPISODE ELEVEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Danny Boyle, Miranda Hart, and Ashe.

EPISODE TWELVE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Harry Kane, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Katherine Parkinson, and Paloma Faith

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

Watch full episodes: https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show

Twitter: @BBCAMERICA #GrahamNorton











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