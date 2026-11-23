"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Graham Norton Show Previews Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Yeoh Clips
Michelle Yeoh discusses her sci-fi series BLADERUNNER 2099 while Jamie Oliver talks about his cookbook 20 MINUTE MEALS.
BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the ninth episode of The Graham Norton Show, debuting on Thursday, November 26 at 11pm ET/PT.
Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
This week, Graham welcomes Hollywood icons Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller to discuss their reunion in the upcoming 'Focker-in-Law'; Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh talks about her new sci-fi TV series 'Bladerunner 2099'; renowned chef Jamie Oliver chats about his new book '20 Minute Meals'; and pop band Take That performs.
Preview Clips
Robert De Niro Once Got Injured on This Unexpected Film Set
Robert De Niro Wasn't the Biggest Fan of This Delicacy
Ben Stiller's Intense Scene on the Set of 'Focker-In-Law'
Ben Stiller Laughed Right in Robert De Niro's Face
Michelle Yeoh Describes the Difference Between Replicants & Robots
Michelle Yeoh Tricked Her Friend Into Eating Pufferfish
Additional Upcoming Episodes
EPISODE TEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Jack Lowden, Jack Whitehall, and Sienna Spiro.
EPISODE ELEVEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Danny Boyle, Miranda Hart, and Ashe.
EPISODE TWELVE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Harry Kane, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Katherine Parkinson, and Paloma Faith
These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.
Watch full episodes: https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show
Twitter: @BBCAMERICA #GrahamNorton
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