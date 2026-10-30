Photos: GIRL GUITAR to Present Holiday Showcase and Dolly Parton Tribute

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Girl Guitar, described as Austin's premier Rock 'n' roll school for women 21+, has announced two public events to close out its 2026 season as the school heads into its 20th anniversary year. For the past two decades, Girl Guitar has helped women discover their musical potential, forge lasting friendships, and take the stage.

Founded by Mandy Rowden, Girl Guitar was created with the goal of giving women the opportunity to make music, build community, and experience the thrill of performing on a real stage. The school hosts six showcases a year for its students to get onstage at some of Austin's most iconic venues.

The first event is a Holiday Student Showcase at Stubb's BBQ on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring nearly 100 students in the current program. On Dec. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Saxon Pub, the school will also host a Dolly Parton Tribute featuring Rowden, Texas Women Songwriters Festival alumni Susan Gibson, Tish Hinojosa, Halleyanna Finley, Leah Brown and Katrina Cain. All proceeds from tickets for this event will be donated to Dolly's Imagination Library. More information on both events can be found on the Girl Guitar website.

Founded in 2007, Girl Guitar started with just eight women gathering to learn guitar and play music together. The school has since grown into a musical community offering acoustic guitar and songwriting classes, full-band programs spanning a variety of genres, private lessons on multiple instruments, and opportunities for women at every stage of their musical journey.

'What started on a whim to help me pay a phone bill has become a life-changing experience for myself and thousands of other women as well,' said Rowden. 'The beauty of watching this community grow, thrive, and multiply has been the gas in our tank and the reason we've kept going for twenty years. It's unbelievably cool, and I can't wait for the next twenty.'

The school also offers workshops in recording and sound technology, artist development, yoga, performance, and other disciplines designed to help women grow as musicians and individuals, building the confidence and physical awareness to feel at home both onstage and off.

'Girl Guitar has given me so much more than opportunities to grow as a musician. It's a community of incredibly talented, supportive women who inspire and encourage one another, and I'm so grateful to be part of something that Mandy has spent 20 years building,' said Girl Guitar alumna Lisa Perlet.

'I walked into Girl Guitar as an absolute beginner and rediscovered the kind of joyful play most of us only feel as kids,' said previous student Ikiah McGowan. 'Along the way, I gained a creative outlet, an incredible network of women, a new party trick, and the thrill of playing my favorite songs with my own two hands!'

Girl Guitar was awarded 'Best Music Instruction' at the 2026 Austin Music Awards, following its win in the same category in The Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Readers Poll in 2022 and 2023. In honor of its 20th anniversary, Girl Guitar also hopes to donate 20,000 guitars to women and girls in Central Texas in the next year.

'People need people, and music is better when it's shared. These two principles that I feel so strongly about are the backbone of everything that happens at Girl Guitar. They permeate into all aspects of my life and I wouldn't feel complete without a way to keep putting those ideas into action on a regular basis,' said Rowden.

Rowden has been a driving force in Austin's music community, both as an acclaimed musician and as a passionate advocate for women. Her own musical journey began early in life, performing piano and violin at events across Texas. At 21, Rowden left college and began writing and performing her own songs, which helped her discover the exhilarating freedom that making one's own music could bring.

Rowden has continued to build a career as a musician in Texas. With four albums to her name, her music has earned praise from No Depression, Austin Chronicle, Lone Star Music Magazine, and American Songwriter. She has been awarded top ten mentions for 'Album of the Year,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Songwriter of the Year' from the Austin Chronicle (2017), as well as 'Female Vocalist of the Year' and a place on their 'Top Ten Austin Musicians of the Year' list. Most recently, the Austin American-Statesman recognized Rowden as an 'Extraordinary Woman' (2025) for her contributions to the community, and Modern Luxury named Rowden one of its '2025 Women of Style.'

In 2025, Rowden founded the Texas Women Songwriters Festival, a three-day celebration of the extraordinary women who have shaped and continue to shape the sound of Texas. The festival brings together more than 50 women songwriters each year for an immersive weekend of song swaps, headliner performances, and musical discovery. Previous headliners have included Susan Gibson, Tish Hinojosa, Pauline Reese, Patrice Pike, Patricia Vonne, BettySoo, Kimmie Rhodes, Sara Hickman, and Rosie Flores, among others. The upcoming tribute show in partnership with this festival will be a sneak peek at some of the talent coming to next year's celebration.

As Girl Guitar heads into its milestone 20th anniversary year, it will host six more showcases, each marking the school's history and future. For more information on class enrollment and upcoming events, visit girlguitaratx.com.













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