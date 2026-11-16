Photos: GARFIELD to Premiere Paramount+ Animated Series December 11

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Paramount+ announced the new 2D-animated original series GARFIELD will premiere globally Friday, December 11, with all episodes of season one available to stream at launch. The official trailer and first look photos are also now available.

In this fresh take on a beloved classic, the original animated series features Garfield and Jon Arbuckle living in the big city, surrounded by a colorful cast of familiar favorites and eccentric new characters. Inspired by Jim Davis's iconic comic strip, the series brings Garfield's signature sarcasm, selfishness, and unapologetic laziness to a world that refuses to leave him alone. Whether he's chasing his next meal, avoiding responsibility, or turning an ordinary day into an absurd adventure, Garfield approaches life on his own terms. Packed with sharp humor, outrageous situations, and plenty of lasagna, this is Garfield at his most Garfield. It's his world. Everyone else is just living in it!

Garfield hates Mondays, but fans are about to have a reason to love them. Beginning November 23, Paramount+ will release a new Garfield short every Monday leading up to the series premiere on December 11. The 'I Hate Mondays' countdown brings the beloved cat's signature sarcasm, appetite and antics to the day he loves to hate. Weekly releases will be available on the Nicktoons YouTube page.

Garfield is voiced by Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian and podcast host Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir). Additional recurring voice cast includes Joe Brogie ('Jon Arbuckle'), Dave H. Johnson ('Odie'), Alex Cazares ('Nermal'), Michelle Ortiz ('Arlene'), Molly Bernard ('Liz'), Salli Saffioti ('Jo/Mama'), John Trabbic III ('Floyd'), Greg Beharrell ('Paulie'), Grey DeLisle ('Mom/Granny'), John DiMaggio ('Victor'), Major Attaway ('Dhonathan'), Sean Giambrone ('Josh') and Brent Mukai ('Roland').

The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Dave H. Johnson (Middlemost Post) and John Trabbic III (SpongeBob SquarePants, Middlemost Post) serving as executive producers. Composers are Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest).

With over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers, the Garfield brand's massive global presence has spanned over 47 years and multiple generations.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

Photo Credit: Paramount+









































Photo Credit: Paramount+

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