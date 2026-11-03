Photos: Florentijn Hofman's 15-Metre Rubber Duck to Return to Brisbane River / Maiwar for Final Appearance

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After its stormy break, Brisbane's favourite giant pink duck is making a comeback – and this time, it's coming to the people.

Following an outpouring of love from locals who have missed the iconic installation, Florentijn Hofman's five-storey-high, 15-metre Rubber Duck will make a special appearance along the Brisbane River / Maiwar on Saturday 7 November.

Travelling from Brisbane Powerhouse, where it meets the Brisbane Pride March at New Farm Park, Rubber Duck will venture into the city to Story Bridge, before returning back to the start. It's free to watch from the riverbank, giving everyone one last chance to catch the much-loved pink icon in action.

The public encore comes as Melt Festival enters its final week, with the city-wide celebration of Queer arts and culture continuing until Sunday 8 November. Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt features more than 100 events across 70-plus venues, spanning landmark public art, world premieres, headline concerts, spectacular river celebrations and powerful new Queer storytelling.

Louise Bezzina, Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and Artistic Director explained, 'We know how much Brisbane has fallen in love with the Rubber Duck, so we wanted to give the city one last chance to see this much-loved artwork on the river. Its return is a fitting way to celebrate the final days of Melt, a festival that brings our city together through moments of creativity, connection and joyful self-expression.'

With plenty more to experience before the festival wraps, audiences can catch a final run of standout performances and new works across the city.

Among the highlights is Show Me Love, a world-premiere Brisbane Powerhouse commission from internationally acclaimed homegrown circus company Circa, returning to its original home after more than five years.

Running from 5 to 7 November, the immersive production takes audiences behind the scenes and through the hidden corridors of Brisbane Powerhouse, following Circa's acrobats and guest artists The Huxleys and VOiiiD Collective. The journey culminates in a spectacular, club-inspired finale, with music produced and performed by DJ Sveta, bringing together extraordinary physical performance, underground dancefloor energy and the joy of queer community.

Also still live is The Huxleys' Bloodlines, a sparkling séance for queer art's silenced legends. Curated by Jacob Boehme, the work brings artists lost to HIV/AIDS back to life through photography, video, costume and live performance, celebrating the creativity, resilience and enduring influence of those who continue to inspire queer culture today.

Across music, live performance and comedy, audiences can catch Grammy-nominated, multiple ARIA Award-winning Courtney Barnett on Wednesday 4 November, Asha Jefferies at Black Bear Lodge on Saturday 7 November, and pop icon Melanie C plays The Tivoli on Saturday 14 November.

Elsewhere, new works continue to champion bold ideas and original voices. Wild Abandon created by Sean Dowling, Merlynn Tong and Ian Lawson, is a powerful new theatre work exploring queer intimacy, desire and self-acceptance through intersecting stories set within a single hotel runs from 11 to 21 November whilst, award-winning writer Cassie Workman's Aberdeen reimagines the life of Kurt Cobain through a dark, surreal blend of biography, time travel and the supernatural on Saturday 7 November.

Melt Festival returns from 21 October to 8 November 2026. Tickets on sale now. See the full program, subscribe for updates and purchase tickets at melt.org.au.

Melt is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

KEY DETAILS

What: Rubber Duck farewell

Date: Saturday 7 November

Time: Late morning/early afternoon - TBC pending tides. Keep updated via @melt.fest

Route: Brisbane Powerhouse → into the city, just past the Story Bridge → and back to Brisbane Powerhouse

Wild Abandon runs from 11 to 21 November.

About Melt Festival 2026

Running from 21 October to 8 November, Melt Festival is a city-wide celebration of Queer arts and culture staged across venues in Brisbane/Magandjin. Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt showcases Queer art, artists, allies, icons, sport, community and ideas through an accessible, affordable and visually striking program of local, national and international work.

Melt Festival runs 21st Oct to 8 November 2026. Tickets for all shows are on sale. Visit www.melt.org.au for more details.

About Brisbane Powerhouse

A magnificent power station of the 1920s, reborn as Queensland's home of contemporary arts and culture and the beating heart of Brisbane's festival life. Situated on the Brisbane River, Brisbane Powerhouse hosts over 1,250 performances and events each year spanning festival, visual arts, music, theatre, comedy, dance, film and digital arts, including Brisbane Comedy Festival, Melt and Night Feast. Through its Brisbane Artist in Residence program, Brisbane Powerhouse invests in the city's creative future. With two main stage theatres, gallery spaces, three riverside bars and restaurants, and one of the best views in Brisbane, it is building a cultural institution of international standing as Brisbane heads to 2032.

Brisbane Powerhouse is a Brisbane City Council owned venue.

















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