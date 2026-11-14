Photos: Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Zoe Kazan Attend EAST OF EDEN Events in Los Angeles and San Francisco

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On November 11th and November 12th, the cast and creative team of Netflix's East of Eden participated in two special events celebrating the critically-acclaimed limited series.

In Los Angeles, Netflix and American Cinematheque hosted a screening of the finale episode ('Timshel'), followed by a Q&A with the cast and producers, and a special 35mm screening of Elia Kazan's 1955 East of Eden film.

In San Francisco, Zoe Kazan and Florence Pugh participated in a live conversation co-presented by CityArts SF and SFFILM, where they were honored with the John Steinbeck Award by the Martha Heasley Cox Center for Steinbeck Studies at San Jose State University, recognizing their fresh perspective on Steinbeck's enduring classic.

Earlier coverage on BroadwayWorld includes Florence Pugh's conversation about playing Cathy Ames and Hoon Lee's account of nearly missing his audition email.

EAST OF EDEN SPECIAL LA SCREENING

WHEN: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

WHERE: The Egyptian Theater, Los Angeles

NOTABLE GUESTS: Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer, Executive Producer), Jeb Stuart (Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer), Florence Pugh (Actor, Executive Producer), Christopher Abbott, Hoon Lee, and Joseph Zada

AN EVENING CELEBRATING EAST OF EDEN WITH John Steinbeck AWARD PRESENTATION

WHEN: Thursday, November 12, 2026

WHERE: Sydney Goldstein Theater, San Francisco

NOTABLE GUESTS: Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer, Executive Producer) and Florence Pugh (Actor, Executive Producer)

Photo Credit: Savion Washington















Photo Credit: Savion Washington

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