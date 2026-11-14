"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Zoe Kazan Attend EAST OF EDEN Events in Los Angeles and San Francisco
The Los Angeles event included a 35mm screening of Elia Kazan's 1955 EAST OF EDEN film, with Christopher Abbott, Hoon Lee and Joseph Zada among the guests.
On November 11th and November 12th, the cast and creative team of Netflix's East of Eden participated in two special events celebrating the critically-acclaimed limited series.
In Los Angeles, Netflix and American Cinematheque hosted a screening of the finale episode ('Timshel'), followed by a Q&A with the cast and producers, and a special 35mm screening of Elia Kazan's 1955 East of Eden film.
In San Francisco, Zoe Kazan and Florence Pugh participated in a live conversation co-presented by CityArts SF and SFFILM, where they were honored with the John Steinbeck Award by the Martha Heasley Cox Center for Steinbeck Studies at San Jose State University, recognizing their fresh perspective on Steinbeck's enduring classic.
Earlier coverage on BroadwayWorld includes Florence Pugh's conversation about playing Cathy Ames and Hoon Lee's account of nearly missing his audition email.
EAST OF EDEN SPECIAL LA SCREENING
WHEN: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
WHERE: The Egyptian Theater, Los Angeles
NOTABLE GUESTS: Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer, Executive Producer), Jeb Stuart (Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer), Florence Pugh (Actor, Executive Producer), Christopher Abbott, Hoon Lee, and Joseph Zada
AN EVENING CELEBRATING EAST OF EDEN WITH John Steinbeck AWARD PRESENTATION
WHEN: Thursday, November 12, 2026
WHERE: Sydney Goldstein Theater, San Francisco
NOTABLE GUESTS: Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer, Executive Producer) and Florence Pugh (Actor, Executive Producer)
Photo Credit: Savion Washington
Photo Credit: Savion Washington
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