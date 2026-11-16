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From Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15, Netflix held the second weekend of its fourth annual FYSEE: THE FALL EDIT, its signature awards showcase which brings together acclaimed creators, talent, artisans, and industry peers for exclusive screenings, engaging panel conversations, and themed, interactive experiences. Held at Netflix's Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, the weekend featured East of Eden, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, and BEEF, along with a special advance screening of Emily in Paris season 6.

Friday, November 13, 2026

Tudum Theater

Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer, Executive Producer), Florence Pugh ('Cathy Ames' and Executive Producer), Christopher Abbott ('Adam Trask'), Hoon Lee ('Lee'), Jeb Stuart (Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer), and Laura Karpman (Composer)

Saturday, November 14, 2026

WHERE: Tudum Theater

NOTABLE GUESTS: Ian Brennan (Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer), Max Winkler (Executive Producer and Director), Ella Beatty ('Lizzie Borden'), Charlie Hunnam ('Andrew Borden'), Vicky Krieps ('Bridget Sullivan/Elizabeth Báthory'), Rebecca Hall ('Abby Borden'), and Paula Bradley (Costume Designer)

Sunday, November 15, 2026

WHERE: Tudum Theater

NOTABLE GUESTS: Lee Sung Jin (Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer), Charles Melton ('Austin Davis,' Executive Producer), Cailee Spaeny ('Ashley Miller,' Executive Producer), Jake Schreier (Director, Executive Producer) and Laura Zempel, ACE (Editor)

Photo Credit: Unique Nicole / Getty for Netflix





















Photo Credit: Unique Nicole / Getty for Netflix

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