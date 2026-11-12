Photos: Flatspot Records to Release 192-Page Book Marking Twenty Years of Hardcore Label

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Flatspot Records have announced Intent to Distribute: Twenty Years of Flatspot Records, a 192-page hardcover coffee table book chronicling twenty years of contemporary hardcore's most influential label. Available for pre-order today, the book traces Flatspot's history through the foundational releases, artists, and relationships that shaped its identity. Featuring never-before-seen archival photography, artwork, ephemera, and interviews with label co-owners Che Figueroa-Rodriguez and Ricky Singh, alongside members of Trapped Under Ice, Backtrack, Terror, Speed, End It, Scowl, and more, Intent to Distribute offers a firsthand account of the music, friendships, and collaborations that helped shape hardcore over the past two decades. Written and edited by Fred Pessaro, the book arrives February 5, 2027. For more information and to pre-order, visit www.flatspotrecords.com.

To celebrate the launch of Intent to Distribute, the label has also announced a special 'Twenty Years of Flatspot Records' anniversary show happening February 6th at New York City's Webster Hall. Presented by Converse and Saint Vitus, the event will see Flatspot Records taking over the downtown venue for an evening of no barricade performances from Trapped Under Ice, Breakdown (Blacklisted line-up), End It, Raw Brigade, Iron Mind, and Frothing Mad. Sign-up for pre-sale tickets is open now with ticket pre-sales beginning tomorrow at 11:00AM ET, and general on-sale for remaining tickets starting one hour later at 12:00PM ET. Each ticket purchased for the 'Twenty Years of Flatspot Records' anniversary show will include a complimentary copy of Intent to Distribute. For tickets and more information on the event, visit https://ffm.link/fsr20.

About Flatspot Records

Flatspot Records has spent twenty years helping shape the sound, direction, and culture of contemporary hardcore. Co-owned by Che Figueroa-Rodriguez and Ricky Singh, the Baltimore and Brooklyn-based independent label has built a globally recognized catalog spanning generations of hardcore, from foundational releases by Trapped Under Ice and Backtrack, to defining records from Scowl, Speed, and End It. Flatspot champions artists who push hardcore forward while remaining rooted in the community and DIY ethos that have always defined it. Beyond its releases, the label has expanded its reach through its long-running The Extermination compilation series, international collaborations, live showcases, festivals, and artist documentaries, creating a platform that connects bands, scenes, and audiences across generations and borders. Two decades in, Flatspot remains as committed to discovering what's next as it is to preserving and advancing the culture that inspired it.

























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