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Co-stars Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario along with director Mark Waters of Angel's new original film HERSHEY reunited in New York City on Thursday, November 19, to pose for photos at the Empire State Building.

The building illuminated in teal, brown, and gold to celebrate the premiere of the film Hershey.

The town of Hershey, Pennsylvania also celebrated by lighting up different local buildings including the Hershey Triple Towers inside Hersheypark in the teal color. This tower features the first choose your thrill drop towers in the US with a Kisses, Reese and Hershey's Tower (189 feet) that provides an incredible aerial view of The Hotel Hershey, Catherine Hall, Hershey Theatre, all of Hersheypark and the Hershey Smokestacks.

Wittrock and Daddario capped off their NYC trip by posing for photos together in front of a digital billboard for the film near Times Square.

The upcoming film follows the story of how one couple's vision started a chocolate empire – and through it, changed the world. Starring Finn Wittrock (The Big Short, Don't Move, American Horror Story) and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, True Detective, San Andreas), it explores the extraordinary history of chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey and his beloved wife Catherine, revealing how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today.

It is a must-see movie for chocolate-lovers and movie fans alike. Directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls), the movie is set to release the week of Thanksgiving, making it the perfect family film to enjoy around the holiday.

Earlier coverage: Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario Attend HERSHEY World Premiere in HERSHEY, Pennsylvania.

Attendees

Mark Waters (director)

Finn Wittrock (cast member)

Alexandra Daddario (cast member)

About the Film

Studio: Angel

Release Date: In Theaters on November 25, 2026

Directed by: Mark Waters

Screenplay by: Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes

Story by: Bubba Fulcher and Will Hardy

Produced by: Sharon Paul, Mark Tilghman, Mary Aloe and Joshua Harris

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, Heléne Yorke

Additional Information: A Dandelion Media production in partnership with the Hershey Entities (The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company) and in association with Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group and RCM3 with UTA Independent Film Group will be representing worldwide rights.

Further information: www.HersheyLegacy.org

Photo Credit: @EmpireStateBldg on socials and Empire State Realty Trust elsewhere











ABOUT THE FILM:Studio: AngelRelease Date:









Photo Credit: @EmpireStateBldg on socials and Empire State Realty Trust elsewhere

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