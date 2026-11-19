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Alexandra Daddario, Finn Wittrock, and director Mark Waters lit the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to celebrate the premiere of HERSHEY, based on the life of Milton Hershey, founder of the iconic Hershey chocolate company. Angel Studios will release HERSHEY in theaters on November 25, 2026.

The film follows how one couple's vision started a chocolate empire. Wittrock plays Milton Hershey and Daddario plays Kitty Hershey. The film's cast and director also attended the world premiere at the Historic Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on November 17.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Location: Empire State Building, 305 Fifth Avenue, New York City

Participants: Alexandra Daddario, Finn Wittrock, and Mark Waters

ABOUT THE FILM

Studio: Angel

Release Date: In theaters on November 25, 2026

Directed by: Mark Waters

Screenplay by: Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes

Story by: Bubba Fulcher and Will Hardy

Produced by: Sharon Paul, Mark Tilghman, Mary Aloe and Joshua Harris

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, Heléne Yorke

HERSHEY is a Dandelion Media production in partnership with the Hershey Entities (The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company) and in association with Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group and RCM3, with UTA Independent Film Group representing worldwide rights.

Further information is available at www.HersheyLegacy.org.

Photo Credit: @EmpireStateBldg on socials and Empire State Realty Trust elsewhere



(L-R): Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario and director Mark Waters pose for photos at the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in celebration of their new film HERSHEY.



(L-R): HERSHEY stars Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock visit the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in celebration of the film's upcoming release.



ABOUT THE FILM:Studio: AngelRelease Date:



Photo Credit: @EmpireStateBldg on socials and Empire State Realty Trust elsewhere

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