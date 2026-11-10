Photos: Filming Begins on Tony McNamara's MOSQUITO for Disney+ AND HULU With Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones

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Disney+ and Hulu today announced that principal photography is underway in the UK on Mosquito, a six-part Hulu Original dramedy series from Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning writer Tony McNamara (The Great, Poor Things). Matthew Moore directs all six episodes with 20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions, and Hustle & Punch producing.

Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, John MacMillan, Belinda Bromilow, Liv Hill, Francis Magee, Phoebe Campbell, Akshay Khanna, Bamshad Abedi Amin, and Den Rasaq join the ensemble cast of the six-part dramedy about a marriage, secrets, and one very annoying insect.

Nicholas Hoult (Superman, Nosferatu) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Twisters), both previously announced, star as newlyweds Ed and Kate. Joining them are Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, John MacMillan, Belinda Bromilow, Liv Hill, Frances Magee, Phoebe Campbell, Akshay Khanna, Bamshad Abedi Amin, and Den Rasaq. Mosquito reunites McNamara with Hoult, who starred in McNamara's Hulu Original The Great.

Hoult and Edgar-Jones play Ed and Kate, a recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present…all started by an intrusive mosquito. The ensemble cast of characters spans their work lives, home lives and everywhere in between.

On Ed's side, Kyle Soller (Slow Horses, Andor) plays Hunter, Ed's half-brother, who doesn't suffer fools, has given his life to the family business only to find he must share it with Ed; Phoebe Fox (Task, War) is Gail, their cousin, an anthropology PhD student and trusted co-worker; Francis Magee (Kin, Rose of Nevada) is Viktor, a longtime employee with a score to settle.

In Kate's office, Belinda Bromilow (The Great, The Roses) is Agnes, Kate's boss, with an apex predator's instincts and a medieval court's management style; John MacMillan (Peonies, House of the Dragon) plays Brian an effortlessly charming, quietly ruthless high-flyer; Liv Hill (1536, Three Girls) is Georgie, Kate's cunning rival.

Akshay Khanna (Murderbot, Number 10) plays Will, Kate's old university friend with Phoebe Campbell (House of the Dragon, Midsomer Murders) who plays his wife Cressida, a wealthy couple with more secrets than their marriage can comfortably hold. Bamshad Abedi Amin (Kill Jackie, A Town Called Malice) and Den Rasaq round out the cast as Gail's PHD supervisor and another work rival for Kate respectively.

Lee Mason vice president, scripted, Disney+ EMEA, added 'It's a privilege to have such a phenomenal team assembled both in front of and behind the cameras as filming gets underway. I'm excited for Disney+ and Hulu audiences to see the wonderfully absurd world Tony has created.'

Executive Producer Marian Macgowan and Showrunner Tony McNamara say 'We are all more than thrilled to be making Mosquito for Disney+, Hulu and 20th Television. Led by Nicholas and Daisy and rounded out by this extraordinary cast we couldn't be more excited.'

'Mosquito' is produced by 20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions and Hustle & Punch and is executive produced by Tony McNamara, Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, Tracy Underwood, and Daniel Pipski. The series was commissioned for Disney+ by Lee Mason, vice president, scripted, Disney+ EMEA and will stream on Disney+ globally and on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S.

























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