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FROM DUST WE SPIN, the award-winning feature documentary debut from Tribeca Grand Jury Award–winning filmmaker Julia Jansch, will make its U.S. theatrical premiere with a one-week engagement at Firehouse: DCTV's Cinema for Documentary Film in New York City, Friday, December 18 through Thursday, December 24, 2026.

Ahead of the theatrical release, FROM DUST WE SPIN had its international premiere at the DOC NYC film festival this month, with Jansch and featured subjects Logan Maart and Mark 'Bull' Linden in attendance. The film is a winner of Best South African Documentary at the 47th Durban International Film Festival and is Oscar-contending.

When a troubled young woman from the Cape Flats meets a car spinner haunted by his past, she defies her mother's wishes and takes the wheel, entering a forbidden world of smoke, danger, and screaming tires. As their lives begin to mirror, he fights to break the cycles that nearly destroyed him while she searches for a way out, discovering that salvation can be found in the most unlikely places.

Spinning is a uniquely South African motorsport, at once violent and balletic, in which drivers send cars into tyre-shredding pirouettes, often climbing out of the vehicles while they are still in motion. Born from defiance during apartheid, when communities of colour were denied the freedom to gather, it has evolved into both a fiercely contested subculture and, for many young people, an unlikely refuge.

Filmed over two years on the Cape Flats, FROM DUST WE SPIN follows Logan Maart, who grew up in her father's pit crew but never had the confidence to drive. Having battled bullying, depression and a mental health crisis, she discovers behind the wheel something she has rarely felt elsewhere: fearlessness. Beside her is mentor Mark 'Bull' Linden, who uses the sport to keep local young people away from gangs and drugs. What emerges is less a story about horsepower than about willpower: a young woman reclaiming her life after a mental health crisis, and a man trying to outrun his own grief.

The film had its world premiere at the 47th Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) — the longest-running film festival on the African continent — where it won the award for Best South African Documentary, making it eligible for Academy Awards consideration. It went on to its Western Cape premiere at the kykNET Silwerskermfees.

Director Julia Jansch said: 'I was drawn to the contradiction at the heart of spinning. It's a sport that looks like chaos, but for the people who love it, it offers a kind of order. It's outlawed, yet it keeps young people out of trouble. The cars are constantly moving in circles, while the people driving them are desperately trying to move forward. And somewhere in that contradiction, are Logan and Mark. Two people who, in very different ways, were stuck. What moved me was that neither could save the other, but through this sport, they could break from circling zero and somehow find infinity.'

FROM DUST WE SPIN is a Southern Point Pictures production, directed and executive produced by Julia Jansch and produced by Sheena Lee Hendricks. The film is edited by Rebecca Adorno, with cinematography by Jacques Naude, sound by Skywalker Sound and music by Pressure Cooker Studios featuring South African star Makhadzi.

Theatrical Screening Details

FROM DUST WE SPIN (South Africa, 2026)

Feature documentary

Runtime: 85 minutes

Languages: English, Afrikaans

Directed and Produced by Julia Jansch

Produced by Sheena-Lee Hendricks

Cinematographer: Jacques Naude

Editor: Rebecca Adorno

Dates: Friday, December 18 – Thursday, December 24, 2026

Venue: Firehouse: DCTV's Cinema for Documentary Film, 87 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10013 (entrance on White Street)

Showtimes

Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM

Monday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 PM

Tuesday, Dec 22 at 5:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:00 PM

Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.dctvny.org/s/firehousecinema. The official film website is fromdustwespin.com.

About Julia Jansch

Julia Jansch is an award-winning South African filmmaker whose work has been showcased by Disney+, MTV Documentary Films and The New Yorker. Her documentary short My Father the Mover won the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Short at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, was acquired by MTV, and earned a Critics Choice nomination. Her short ELSA premiered at Tribeca in 2022 and was acquired by The New Yorker, and The Academy premiered on Disney+. Jansch began her career in development at FremantleMedia in London and Los Angeles and at RadicalMedia in New York before founding Southern Point Pictures. She holds a B.A. in Politics and Philosophy from Stellenbosch University, a master's in International Relations and an MBA from the University of Oxford, and a filmmaking diploma from the New York Film Academy. FROM DUST WE SPIN is her first feature documentary.

About Firehouse: DCTV's Cinema for Documentary Film

Founded in 1972, DCTV (Downtown Community Television Center) is one of the country's leading documentary production and film education centers. In 2022, marking its 50th anniversary, DCTV opened Firehouse: DCTV's Cinema for Documentary Film inside its landmark 1895 Engine Company 31 building in Chinatown — a 67-seat, ADA-accessible theater dedicated to first-run, curated and repertory nonfiction film.













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