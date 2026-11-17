NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dhar Mann Studios, FOX Entertainment and Holywater Tech today unveiled the first five original scripted vertical dramas from their landmark multi-year partnership, marking the first wave of programming from the previously announced 40 title slate. The five series will debut exclusively on Holywater Tech's My Drama platform, beginning November 25 (subscribers early access: November 18) with The Brothers Who Love Me, followed by four additional titles rolling out weekly through December 22.

Announced in January, the partnership brings together Dhar Mann Studios, the creator-led audience-first global entertainment company with 170 million followers and 300 million weekly views; FOX Entertainment, a global leader in premium storytelling and distribution; and Holywater Tech, the pioneering entertainment technology company behind the My Drama platform. The collaboration represents Dhar Mann Studios' first major expansion into vertical drama, combining their track record of creating uplifting, relatable stories rooted in universal experiences with millions of viewers worldwide with Holywater Tech's mobile-first platform and FOX Entertainment Global's distribution capabilities.

Spanning romance, action, suspense and music-driven drama, the first five series introduce stories ranging from complicated relationships and family drama to dangerous secrets and unexpected second chances. Developed specifically for vertical viewing, the slate builds on Dhar Mann Studios' storytelling approach while expanding My Drama's lineup of original programming.

'When viewers ask you to make something, you want to get it right for them. Our audience is already watching vertical dramas, and they've asked us to join them there,' said Erin McFarlane, Dhar Mann Studios' Head of Film and TV. 'We've taken that to heart. We want these shows to have the romance, suspense and surprises they enjoy, and to give them that connection they feel with a Dhar Mann story—seeing a little of themselves in someone and really wanting things to work out for them.'

'These first five series officially launch FOX's vertical content partnership with Dhar Mann Studios, bringing his unique, emotionally resonant storytelling to the rapidly expanding format,' said Prentiss Fraser, President, FOX Entertainment Global. 'Dhar has a powerful ability to connect with audiences, and this partnership gives new and existing fans a fresh way to experience his work while creating new opportunities for FOX to reach viewers and build lasting value across our growing content business.'

'Dhar Mann has built an incredible global audience by understanding what makes a story resonate, and we're excited to bring that expertise to My Drama alongside FOX Entertainment,' said Bogdan Nesvit and Anatolii Kasianov, co-CEOs of HOLYWATER TECH. 'These first five series show what's possible when you bring together established creative talent with a platform built specifically for vertical storytelling. We're just getting started, and there's a lot more to come from this partnership.'

The First Five Titles and Release Dates

THE BROTHERS WHO LOVE ME – Premieres November 25 (Subscriber early access: November 18)

After losing her parents in a tragic car accident, a teenage swimmer moves in with her father's best friend and his two sons: the ex-boyfriend who broke her heart and his rebellious brother. When the brothers secretly wager on who can win her affection, she finds herself caught between the boy she once loved and an unexpected new romance.

RESCUE MISSION – Premieres December 1 (Subscriber early access: November 25)

After losing her relationship, job and health insurance, a young woman battling a life-threatening heart condition enters a marriage of convenience with her brother's reckless firefighter best friend. But when devastating wildfires threaten their town, their pretend relationship becomes all too real, putting both their hearts and lives on the line.

MARRIED TO THE WIND – Premieres December 8 (Subscriber early access: December 1)

Traded to settle her father's debt, a runaway bride seeks refuge with the brooding president of a motorcycle club, only to find herself his captive. As her dangerous would-be groom threatens to destroy the club, she faces an impossible choice between sacrificing herself to save them and following her growing feelings for the man holding her captive.

RHYTHM OF THE HEART – Premieres December 15 (Subscriber early access: December 8)

When an injury threatens her all-female dance crew's shot at Nationals, a determined young dancer from a dangerous neighborhood strikes an unlikely deal with a charismatic ex-con street dancer. Their plan to fake a romance and unite their rival crews takes an unexpected turn as real feelings emerge, while his criminal past threatens their families and their dreams of a better future.

THE ROCKSTAR WHO WANTS ME – Premieres December 22 (Subscriber early access: December 15)

Desperate to save her career, a junior music journalist impersonates a senior reporter and lands an assignment accompanying a troubled rock star on tour, secretly tasked with writing an exposé that could destroy him. But as a mysterious stalker orchestrates increasingly dangerous incidents, she finds herself falling for the very man she's supposed to bring down.

About Dhar Mann Studios

Dhar Mann Studios is an audience-first global entertainment company dedicated to uplifting the world by creating stories and experiences that help people feel seen and connected. Founded by Dhar Mann, Dhar Mann Studios has built a storytelling universe connecting more than 170 million followers globally. Widely recognized as one of the world's most influential storytellers, Mann has been honored by Forbes as a Top Creator and named to the TIME100 Creators list honoring the digital voices shaping global culture.

Headquartered in a 125,000 SF, three-stage production studio in Burbank, CA, the company is pioneering a new model of entertainment built around direct relationships with global audiences. Dhar Mann Studios creates positive, uplifting original programming, from long-form narrative series to short-form content, with stories rooted in universal human experiences that reach nearly 300 million views every week across platforms. Its positive storytelling resonates across cultures and generations, with three out of four viewers reporting the content changes how they feel, think and treat others after watching.

Dhar Mann Studios builds large-scale, custom partnerships with brands like Adobe, the NFL, and Gap. The company also produces original programming for distribution partners including: Samsung TV Plus, where Dhar launched a FAST channel and the platform's first creator-led original content deal, FOX Entertainment through a landmark global vertical video slate, and an original content deal with Disney.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a leading global creator of multi-genre content across broadcast, streaming, digital and emerging platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and bold storytelling, the company is committed to reaching audiences where they are through a platform- and format-agnostic approach to developing, testing and scaling intellectual property worldwide.

FOX Entertainment consists of three core business units. The FOX Television Network, which encompasses its flagship linear platform and streaming partnerships with Hulu and FOX One, is home to hit series including The Simpsons, The Masked Singer, Doc, Memory of a Killer, Fear Factor: House of Fear, The Floor and Hell's Kitchen. FOX Entertainment Studios operates the in-house scripted and unscripted studios behind series such as Animal Control, Best Medicine, The Faithful and The Way Home, as well as Bento Box Entertainment with animated hits such as Hazbin Hotel and Krapopolis; Studio Ramsay Global with Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service and Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars; entertainment studio TMZ; and the independent film label Tideline. FOX Entertainment Global is the company's worldwide content sales and distribution arm.

About Holywater Tech

HOLYWATER TECH is an AI-first technology company reshaping entertainment by pairing creators' imagination with AI efficiency to bring stories to life and deliver them to global audiences. Its content ecosystem reaches over 100 million users and includes My Drama, the #1 vertical streaming app among U.S. and European companies and winner of the 2025 Webby Award for Best Streaming Service (People's Voice); My Passion, the leading independent digital book publishing platform in the same markets; and My Muse, a platform for vertical series produced with the support of generative AI. In 2025–2026, HOLYWATER TECH was recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in Europe.















































































Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone