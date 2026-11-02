Photos: European Young Audience Award 2027 Nominees Announced in Glasgow

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For the first time, the European Young Audience Award has partnered with the International Film Festival Glasgow (IFFG) to host the announcement of this year's three nominated films. The nominees for the European Young Audience Award 2027 were revealed at a ceremony at the Grosvenor Picture Theatre in Glasgow, followed by a screening of one of the nominated films, HOLD ON TO ME. On Monday, 2 November, IFFG will show the other two films to local schools as part of the festival's education programme. Together, the European Film Academy and IFFG aim to create a truly European experience for young audiences around the nomination announcement in Glasgow.

Young people aged 12–19 from across Europe will watch and vote for the winner, who will be announced at the European Film Awards 2027 in Athens.

The Nominees

HOLD ONTO ME by Myrsini Aristidou (Cyprus, Greece, Denmark)

I MATTER by Alina Șerban (Romania, Germany, Belgium)

IRON BOY by Louis Clichy (France, Belgium)

Since 2012, the European Young Audience Award has celebrated outstanding European films for young people aged 12 and over. They take part in every step: reviewing the submitted films, selecting the three nominees, and choosing the winner. During the European Award Season, running from November to January, local partners across Europe host jury screenings where young audiences watch and rate the nominated films. The screenings close off with a final jury event on 16 January 2027, when partner cities across Europe simultaneously host a full day of screenings, discussions and workshops for invited young jurors. Connected live via video link, participants will share a pan-European experience. Voting will be closed on the same day.

The winner will be announced at the 39th European Film Awards ceremony in Athens on 16 January 2027, livestreamed at europeanfilmawards.eu.

The three films reach young audiences through the European Young Audience Award's partner network of cinemas, film festivals, film academies and film institutes across the continent, all of which organise local screenings and voting. For this year's edition, 45 partner organisations in 30 countries are taking part. To find screenings near you, check here.

Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy: 'The European Young Audience Award puts the decision where it belongs: with the audiences who will carry European cinema into the future. The three nominated films are brave, moving, and resonate with the way young people see the world. On 16 January, young Europeans will announce their choice live in Athens.'

Martin Petrov, Festival Director of the International Film Festival Glasgow: 'IFFG's mission is to provide a platform where new voices and young creators can thrive. This partnership with the European Film Academy and the European Young Audience Award not only revalidates our vision, but it also gives us the opportunity to showcase exceptional new talent, provide education for young audiences, and invigorate their appetite to engage with European film, securing its strong position in the theatres where they belong.'

Follow the European Young Audience Award / European Film Club on Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

About the European Film Academy

The European Film Academy seeks to support and connect its 5,700 members and celebrates and promotes their work. Its aims are to share knowledge and to educate audiences of all ages about European cinema. Positioning itself as a leading organisation and facilitating crucial debates within the industry, the Academy strives to unite everyone who loves European cinema, culminating annually in the European Award Season and the European Film Awards, by including European film heritage in its portfolio and by expanding its focus on young audiences through the European Young Audience Award. www.europeanfilmacademy.org

About the International Film Festival Glasgow

International Film Festival Glasgow (IFFG) is Scotland's leading independent film event, currently in its 13th edition, set for 10-15 November 2026. IFFG's focus is on providing access to cinema from around the world, otherwise inaccessible in other venues or festivals locally, with emphasis on first time creators, local talent, women and gender expansive filmmakers, Balkan / Eastern European cinema and animation. The festival's education programme is a unique offering in the city, providing young audiences (under 16) with screen education opportunities such as workshops, masterclasses, enhanced screenings and interactive events. IFFG's work with partner organisations on local, national, European and global level aims at delivering events that offer both a window into different or unexplored cultures, and prospects for career path development, and cross-community participation and interaction. The festival also supports industry opportunities for young people and local talent to network and communicate with established professionals in and out of Scotland.

About EKKOMED

EKKOMED, Greece's national institution for film and audiovisual creativity, is the leading member of the Greek consortium that brought the European Film Awards to Athens and contributes to the coordination of the ceremony and the programme of events leading up to it. Throughout 2026, this programme will bring together screenings, masterclasses and creative dialogues developed in collaboration with established cultural partners across Greece. Together, these initiatives will showcase Greece's cinematic heritage and contemporary creative potential, while strengthening the country's position within the European audiovisual landscape.



















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