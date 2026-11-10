My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: EBENEZER Global Premiere Held in London's Leicester Square With Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint
Tramell Tillman, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy and Freddie Lee-Grey also attended, joined by producer Emma Watts.
The global premiere of EBENEZER took place at London's Leicester Square, with Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Tramell Tillman, Sam Claflin, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Robert Strange, and Freddie Lee-Grey in attendance. Director Ti West, producer Emma Watts, and writer Nathaniel Halpern also joined the event.
EBENEZER, a Ti West film, opens only in theatres, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, D-BOX and premium large formats on November 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at ebenezermovie.com.
Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Domain Entertainment and Black Label Media, a Wattsco / IN.2 production.
Synopsis
This November, prepare to be ghosted. Johnny Depp is the deliciously unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge in a thrilling reimagining of the most iconic ghost story of all time. On one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. If you think you know his story, think again. Directed by Ti West and with a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern, Ebenezer also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.
Credits
Executive Produced by: Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill
Produced by: Emma Watts, p.g.a.
Screenplay by: Nathaniel Halpern
Directed by: Ti West
Starring: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen
The film has been rated PG-13 for frightening material.
#EbenezerMovie
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