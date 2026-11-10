Photos: EBENEZER Global Premiere Held in London's Leicester Square With Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint

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The global premiere of EBENEZER took place at London's Leicester Square, with Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Tramell Tillman, Sam Claflin, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Robert Strange, and Freddie Lee-Grey in attendance. Director Ti West, producer Emma Watts, and writer Nathaniel Halpern also joined the event.

EBENEZER, a Ti West film, opens only in theatres, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, D-BOX and premium large formats on November 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at ebenezermovie.com.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Domain Entertainment and Black Label Media, a Wattsco / IN.2 production.

Synopsis

This November, prepare to be ghosted. Johnny Depp is the deliciously unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge in a thrilling reimagining of the most iconic ghost story of all time. On one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. If you think you know his story, think again. Directed by Ti West and with a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern, Ebenezer also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.

Credits

Executive Produced by: Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill

Produced by: Emma Watts, p.g.a.

Screenplay by: Nathaniel Halpern

Directed by: Ti West

Starring: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen

The film has been rated PG-13 for frightening material.

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