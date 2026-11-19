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Echoes of the Herd, the debut feature by Chandigarh-based filmmaker Dipankar Jain in the rare Gaddi language, will have its World Premiere at the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2026 in the India Competition section.

The film is among 15 films selected in the India Competition section of the festival to be held from December 16-23rd.

Set in a remote Himalayan village, it's a story of 13-year-old Saiba, from the indigenous Gaddi shepherd community, who dreams of continuing her education, though schooling ends after eighth grade. Far away, her father, Tara, an aging Gaddi shepherd, leads his herd through dangerous mountain migrations at altitudes of up to 13,000 feet. As their lives unfold across the mountains, one question remains: will Saiba be able to continue her education and pursue the future she dreams of?

Rooted in the lived realities of the indigenous Gaddi shepherd community of the Indian Himalayas, Echoes of the Herd is a 77-minute rare language fiction feature that explores the aspirations of a young girl caught between her dreams of education and the economic and geographical realities of her community. Shot in the upper Himalayas at altitudes of up to 13,000 feet, it's the story of 13-year-old Saiba, whose dream of continuing her education beyond the eighth grade becomes the emotional centre of a larger story about gender, access to education and the difficult choices faced by families living in remote mountain regions.

The film stars an ensemble cast of local theatre actors including two first time actors from Himachal Pradesh, Palak Sharma who plays the lead girl Saiba and her younger sister Bhumika Thakur as Ruzu, Durga Kamboj as Medha, and theatre artist Sanjeev Kumar as the father, Tara.

The film is produced by Dipankar Jain and Fiza Chawla edited the film, co-produced by Vikas Kumar & Sharib Khan. The film is shot by Vikrant Pratap Singh, sound designed by Dhiman Karmakar. The Colorist is Xavier Joseph (Prime Focus) and Music is composed by Jerry Silvester Vincent.

The poster of the film is designed by US-based poster artist Midnight Marauder (Emmanuel Sfez), whose celebrated work includes The Worst Person in the World, Knight of Cups and A Hidden Life.

From Film Bazaar to Berlin

Before its world premiere in Kolkata, Echoes of the Herd has already received recognition on the Indian and international film industry circuit.

The project was selected for both the Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) section and the Viewing Room at WAVES Film Bazaar 2025, where it received the Matchbox GAP Award for Best Film, along with mentorship support.

In 2026, the film was selected as part of the NFDC WAVES Global Outreach Delegation, representing Indian cinema at the European Film Market (EFM) during the Berlinale in Berlin. These platforms have played an important role in bringing the film to the attention of the international film industry.

Speaking about the film, director Dipankar Jain says, “I have always admired Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, so having our film's world premiere in Kolkata, a city with such a deep-rooted love for cinema, is truly special. It is an honour to share our film with an audience that appreciates cinema so deeply.Shot at altitudes of up to 13,000 feet, the film took three and a half years to make. We spent months living with the Gaddi community, witnessing their everyday struggles and resilience. At its heart, Echoes of the Herd is about survival, the aspirations of a young girl, and her determination to pursue education against all odds.” “Education is deeply personal to me. Having grown up with a mother who has been a government school teacher for over 35 years, I have witnessed the barriers rural children face. This film is my ode to education, the Gaddi community, and every young girl who dares to dream beyond her circumstances.I am deeply grateful to KIFF for giving our film this platform” he adds.

Producer Fiza Chawla says, “Kolkata holds a very special place in my heart. Having lived here for a year, I experienced a rare love for art, cinema and culture, and a community that celebrates them so passionately.” She adds, “Having Echoes of the Herd premiere at the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival is deeply emotional for me. Raised in a small village in Punjab, I strongly believe in the power of education to transform the lives of girls in rural communities. Inspired by a real-life incident and featuring non-actors from the Himalayas, the film tells a story rooted in the lives of the indigenous Gaddi shepherd community. I couldn't have asked for a more beautiful place than Kolkata to begin this journey with the world.”

Co-producer Vikas Kumar of Khan & Kumar Media says, “There's something very special about a film that brings an underrepresented community - in this case, the Gaddi community - its language and its stories to the screen. 'Echoes of the Herd' is one such film. Dipankar and Fiza are dear friends, and it's a privilege to support them on their first feature. We're delighted to see the film have its world premiere at KIFF.”

Director's Statement - A Story Rooted in Personal Experience

Echoes of the Herd is a deeply personal film for me. My mother has been an English lecturer with the Punjab Government for over thirty-five years, teaching in some of the most remote parts of northern India. Growing up, I watched her travel from village to village, encouraging parents to send their children, especially their daughters, to school. At times, she even paid students' fees herself to ensure they did not drop out. Through her, I understood that education is not just about literacy or employment; it is about dignity, agency and the freedom to imagine a different future.

Years later, while travelling through the Upper Himalayas, I met a Gaddi shepherd family with three daughters. The two elder sisters had left school after eighth grade because their village had no secondary school. The youngest dreamed of becoming a doctor, but her future depended on access to education, distance and her family's financial circumstances. I also met a father struggling to sustain his family in a changing world where traditional shepherding no longer guaranteed survival. His hesitation about his daughter's education came not from a lack of love, but from uncertainty and the difficult choices imposed by poverty. This encounter became the starting point of Echoes of the Herd.

I wanted to tell this story without judging its characters or offering easy answers. For Saiba, education represents hope and the possibility of a different life. For her father, Tara, survival is hope. Neither dream is less valid than the other. The conflict lies in a world where the two seem unable to coexist. Rooted in the Gaddi community of the Indian Himalayas, the film raises a larger question about how geography and economic circumstances can turn basic opportunities into privileges. I wanted the camera to observe rather than explain, and to capture the mountains not as postcards, but as a living landscape shaped by migration, labour and memory. Ultimately, Echoes of the Herd is a tribute to communities and voices rarely represented on screen. It is also a tribute to my mother, who taught me that sometimes the greatest act of change begins with helping one child stay in school.

Synopsis

In a remote Himalayan village, 13-year-old Saiba, from the indigenous Gaddi shepherd community, dreams of continuing her education, though schooling ends after eighth grade.

Far away, her father, Tara, an aging Gaddi shepherd, leads his herd through dangerous mountain migrations at altitudes of up to 13,000 feet. As their lives unfold across the mountains, one question remains: will Saiba be able to continue her education and pursue the future she dreams of?

About the Filmmakers

Director – Dipankar Jain

Dipankar Jain is an independent filmmaker from Chandigarh, India. His debut feature, Echoes of the Herd, was inspired by an encounter with an indigenous shepherd family in the remote Himalayas. The project was selected for Film Bazaar Recommends at NFDC WAVES Film Bazaar 2025, where it received the Matchbox GAP Award for Best Film. It was also part of the NFDC WAVES Global Outreach Delegation at the European Film Market (EFM), Berlinale 2026.

Producer – Fiza Chawla

Fiza Chawla is a filmmaker, editor and feature film producer with over nine years of experience in the film industry. Born in Ajitwal, a village in Punjab, her rural upbringing shaped her interest in stories around education, girls' empowerment and marginalised communities. She began her storytelling journey through street plays and has since directed short films, assisted on films and web series, and worked on brand films and social-impact projects. Echoes of the Herd is her debut feature as a producer.

Co-Producers – Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar

Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar are independent film producers and co-founders of Khan & Kumar Media. Their productions include Songs of Forgotten Trees (2025) and Lovers in the Blue Night (2026), both of which premiered in the Orizzonti section of the Venice International Film Festival. Songs of Forgotten Trees received the Orizzonti Award for Best Director, while Lovers in the Blue Night won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film.

Their other productions include The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb, which premiered in the Proxima Competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, and Hunter's Moon (Kaati Ki Raati), which premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival and won Best Screenplay in the Asian New Talent competition. Their debut production, Sonsi (Shadow Bird) (2020), won a National Film Award and qualified for Oscar consideration in 2022.

Film Details

Original Title: Echoes of the Herd

International Title: Echoes of the Herd

Director: Dipankar Jain

Producer: Fiza Chawla

Co-Producers: Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar

Country: India

Production Year: 2026

Duration: 77 minutes

Languages: Hindi, Pahadi, Gaddi

Aspect Ratio: 1.55:1

Sound Format: 5.1

Cast

Palak Sharma - Saiba - Lead- 1st time actor - from Solan, Himachal

Bhumika Thakur - Ruzu- Small girl - Bhumika (Deori Village, Sainj Valley, Himachal) (first time actor)

Durga Kamboj - Medha - Elder sister - not from himachal) (first time actor)

Sanjeev Kumar - Tara - Father (Solan - Himachal) - runs his theatre group in solan

Crew

Director - Dipankar Jain

Producer - Fiza Chawla & Dipankar Jain

Co - Producer- Vikas Kumar & Sharib Khan

Sound Designer- Dhiman Karmakar

Written by - Angad, Aryan Sharma, Dipankar Jain

Cinematographer- Vikrant Pratap Singh

Colorist - Xavier Joseph (Prime Focus)

Music - Jerry Silvester Vincent

Poster - Midnight Marauder

Editor - Fiza Chawla



















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