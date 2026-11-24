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PAIKAR, the debut feature from Afghan-Dutch filmmaker Dawood Hilmandi, is The Netherlands' official Oscar entry for Best International Film and Best Documentary. The multi-award-winning feature documentary was produced by Frank Hoeve and Katja Draaijer of Amsterdam-based Baldr Film. Distribution in The Netherlands is handled by Cinema Delicatessen.

PAIKAR offers audiences a powerful and dreamlike exploration of intergenerational trauma and complicated family and political dynamics, as the film dives into the daily challenges of immigration separated from family. It had its world premiere at IDFA in the Luminous section.

Born in Afghanistan and raised in exile, Hilmandi grew up in the shadow of his father, Baba, a former mujahideen fighter who later became an imam, writer and poet. For years, Baba's silence and authority ruled the household, leaving little room for questions or tenderness. Yet behind his sternness lived a man of reflection and sensitivity, whose words and verses hinted at a gentleness rarely shown.

PAIKAR speaks to the invisible wounds carried by those who live in the shadow of conflict. Though rooted in Afghanistan, its echoes reach far beyond, wherever families are divided by war, silence, or ideology. It's a film for our times, reminding us that humanity is always larger than history.

Family is the first country we are born into: a world with its own history, power structures, loyalties, conflicts, and inherited wounds. Through the relationship between a father and son, the film opens up questions about authority, freedom, and belonging that extend far beyond one family or one geographical context. At its heart, 'PAIKAR' also asks a question about identity: how do we discover who we are when so much of our identity has been inherited, imposed, or shaped by the worlds we were born into? Perhaps finding ourselves requires us first to question, or even let go of, some of the identities we have been taught to inhabit. This question runs through the relationship between father and son, our inherited histories, and the tension between where we come from and who we want to become.

Awards

PAIKAR, directed by Dawood Hilmandi, has won several international film festival awards:

IDFA Award for Best First Feature (38th International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam)

FIPRESCI Award (International Federation of Film Critics at IDFA)

Special Mention for Best Dutch Film (IDFA)

Emerging International Filmmaker Award (Hot Docs)

iHuman Award (EYEMystic Awards)

About the Film

Dutch-Afghan filmmaker Dawood Hilmandi returns to confront his estranged father, a former mujahideen fighter turned imam, writer, and poet, in a poetic and deeply human search for love, forgiveness, and understanding. PAIKAR moves between Afghanistan, Iran, and the Netherlands, exploring the invisible inheritance of war and silence that shapes generations. Through this intimate father-son encounter, Hilmandi invites us to look beyond politics and history, and to rediscover the tenderness that endures within even the most hardened souls.

Logline: After fleeing his home as a boy for freedom in the West, an Afghan-Dutch filmmaker returns years later to confront his father and explore the meaning of freedom.

Synopsis: Dutch-Afghan filmmaker Dawood Hilmandi confronts his authoritarian father's violent past in a journey through Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq. Blending family, faith, and migration, the film explores healing, freedom, and the power of creativity in the face of alienation.















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